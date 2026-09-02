10 Cars In India With The Largest Fuel Tanks For Long-Distance Touring Under ₹30 Lakhs

For long-distance touring, a car needs more than good mileage. Comfortable seats, a stable ride, useful boot space and a large fuel tank can make a big difference on a road trip. A bigger tank means you can cover more kilometres between fuel stops. This is quite useful on long highway drives, hill trips and routes where fuel stations may be far apart. In India, several cars under ₹30 lakh come with 50-litre or larger fuel tanks. Read below to take a closer look.

Note: The driving ranges mentioned below are approximate highway estimates. Actual range will depend on speed, traffic, passengers, luggage, road conditions and driving style.

1. Toyota Innova Crysta

Fuel-tank capacity: 65 litres

Price: ₹19.72 lakh to ₹26.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Innova Crysta remains one of the most practical choices for long-distance travel. Its large fuel tank, diesel engine and spacious cabin make it well suited to families that regularly cover long distances. With a 65-litre tank and efficient highway driving, the Crysta can cover a very long distance between fuel stops. A realistic highway range can be around 750-850 km or more, depending on the load and driving conditions.

The Crysta also has the advantage of a proven diesel engine and a strong reputation for long-term reliability. Its high seating position, comfortable second row and spacious cabin make it particularly suitable for family road trips. Its body-on-frame construction and rear-wheel-drive layout also make it capable on rougher roads. The wide Toyota service network is another advantage when travelling across different parts of India.

Key touring strengths:

Large fuel tank

Proven diesel engine

Spacious 7/8-seater cabin

Strong long-term reliability

Good highway comfort

Who should buy it: Families looking for a dependable car for frequent highway trips, interstate travel and long road journeys.

2. Mahindra XUV 7XO

Fuel-tank capacity: 60 litres

Price: ₹13.99 lakh to ₹25.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 7XO combines a large 60-litre fuel tank with strong performance and plenty of technology. This makes it one of the more complete options for long-distance touring under ₹30 lakh. The diesel version is particularly suited to highway travel, with strong torque that makes overtaking and climbing hills easier. With sensible highway driving, its large tank can support 700 to 850 km of touring range, depending on the variant and conditions.

The XUV 7XO also stands out for its highway features. Level 2 ADAS, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance can reduce driver fatigue on long expressway journeys. Its spacious cabin, segment-first 540-degree camera, large screens, premium audio system and FSD suspension also make it a comfortable & feature-rich option for longer trips.

Key touring strengths:

60-litre fuel tank

Strong diesel performance

Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control

Comfortable highway ride

Spacious cabin

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a modern, feature-rich SUV that can handle both long highway drives and everyday use.

3. Jeep Compass / Jeep Meridian

Fuel-tank capacity: 60 litres

Compass Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹30.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Meridian Price: ₹23.33 lakh to ₹38.26 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Jeep Compass and Meridian are suitable options for buyers who want a premium SUV for long-distance touring. Both get 60-litre fuel tanks and diesel engines that provide strong pulling power. The Compass is a five-seater, while the Meridian offers three-row seating for buyers who need additional passenger space.

Both SUVs are particularly well suited to highway driving, with stable handling and a planted feel at higher speeds. The available four-wheel-drive system and Selec-Terrain modes also make them capable when a road trip extends beyond paved highways and onto rougher terrain.

Key touring strengths:

60-litre fuel tank

Stable highway ride

Strong diesel engine

Available 4x4 capability

Comfortable long-distance cabin

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a premium SUV for highway touring with the added ability to tackle rough roads and difficult terrain.

4. MG Hector / MG Hector Plus

Hector Price: ₹11.99 lakh to ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hector Plus Price: ₹17.49 lakh to ₹19.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Hector is aimed more at comfort than performance. Its 60-litre fuel tank gives it a useful touring range, while the soft suspension makes long journeys comfortable for passengers. The five-seater Hector also offers a large 587-litre boot, giving families plenty of room for luggage. The Hector Plus adds the option of three-row seating for buyers who need to carry more people.

On the highway, the Hector's relaxed ride and spacious cabin make it easy to spend several hours inside the car. Its large 14-inch infotainment screen, ventilated seats and panoramic sunroof add to the premium feel. The available Level 2 ADAS features can also make long highway drives less tiring, although drivers should always remain in control.

Key touring strengths:

60-litre fuel tank

Comfortable soft suspension

Large boot in five-seat version

Spacious cabin

Level 2 ADAS

Who should buy it: Families who put comfort, cabin space and features ahead of sporty handling.

5. Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Fuel-tank capacity: 60 litres

Price: ₹13.37 lakh to ₹17.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Scorpio Classic is one of the simplest and most rugged vehicles on this list. Its 60-litre fuel tank, diesel engine and ladder-frame construction make it a natural fit for long journeys through less-developed roads. Its 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine produces 300 Nm, giving it enough low-end torque for steep roads and rough terrain. The high ground clearance is also useful when roads become broken or uneven.

The Scorpio Classic is not as feature-packed or refined as newer SUVs, but that is also part of its demand. Its mechanical setup is relatively straightforward and it has a wide service network across India. The large tank is particularly useful for rural and remote touring where fuel stations may be less frequent.

Key touring strengths:

60-litre fuel tank

Rugged ladder-frame chassis

Strong low-end diesel torque

209 mm ground clearance

Simple and practical mechanical setup

Who should buy it: Buyers who regularly travel on rough roads and want a rugged SUV rather than a highly electronic and feature-heavy one.

6. Mahindra Scorpio-N

Fuel-tank capacity: 57 litres

Price: ₹13.69 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Scorpio-N takes the rugged idea of the Scorpio and adds a much more modern cabin and driving experience. Its 57-litre tank gives it a useful range for long highway journeys, while the diesel engine works well for loaded family trips. The Scorpio-N's penta-link rear suspension with Watt's linkage helps it feel more stable than traditional ladder-frame SUVs. It also gets a 5-star GNCAP rating, which adds to peace of mind for highway travel.

For buyers who like to take their SUVs beyond the highway, the available 4XPLOR four-wheel-drive system adds proper off-road ability. It can handle rough tracks, steep climbs and difficult surfaces where many regular family SUVs would struggle. The spacious cabin, large boot and comfortable seating also make it a strong choice for multi-day road trips.

Key touring strengths:

57-litre fuel tank

Strong diesel engine

Available 4XPLOR 4x4

Comfortable ladder-frame SUV

Good rough-road ability

Who should buy it: Families and adventure travellers who want one SUV for highways, hill trips and occasional off-road driving.

7. Mahindra Thar ROXX

Fuel-tank capacity: 57 litres

Price: ₹12.52 lakh to ₹23.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Thar ROXX brings a much more practical approach to the Thar formula. Its five-door body, five-seat layout and 447-litre boot make it far better suited to long road trips than the three-door Thar. Though the mileage may not be the best, its 57-litre fuel tank also helps reduce fuel stops on longer journeys. Depending on the engine, speed and road conditions, it can offer a useful touring range while still retaining the ability to tackle difficult terrain.

The ROXX also gets features that make it easier to live with on long trips, including Level 2 ADAS and a panoramic sunroof. The suspension is more comfortable than the old-school Thar setup, making it better suited to highway travel. For adventure trips, features such as the electronic locking differential and off-road driving systems give it an advantage over normal family SUVs.

Key touring strengths:

57-litre fuel tank

447-litre boot

Five-door family-friendly layout

Strong off-road ability

Level 2 ADAS

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a practical family SUV for road trips but still want serious off-road capability.

8. Toyota Innova Hycross / Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Fuel-tank capacity: 52 litres

Innova Hycross Price: ₹18.70 lakh to ₹32.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Invicto Price: ₹24.97 lakh to ₹28.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Innova Hycross Strong Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki Invicto use the same basic strong-hybrid setup, combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and e-CVT. Both get a 52-litre fuel tank, but their strong fuel efficiency helps them cover much more distance between fuel stops than the tank size alone suggests.

The Innova Hycross Strong Hybrid has an ARAI-rated efficiency of 23.24 km/l, while the Invicto offers similar strong-hybrid efficiency. In real-world highway driving, the actual mileage will be lower, but both can still offer a 1,000-km-plus potential range on a full tank when driven efficiently and under favourable conditions.

Both are also well suited to family touring. The Innova Hycross offers a spacious cabin, quiet hybrid powertrain and powered second-row ottoman seats on higher variants. The Invicto offers a similar spacious three-row layout with premium second-row captain seats, making it comfortable for long journeys.

Key touring strengths:

52-litre fuel tank

Excellent strong-hybrid efficiency

Potential 1,000-km-plus range

Spacious three-row cabin

Very comfortable second row

Who should buy it: Families who want the longest possible range between fuel stops without choosing a diesel SUV.

9. Tata Safari

Fuel-tank capacity: 50 litres

Price: ₹13.39 lakh to ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Safari is a strong option for buyers looking for a comfortable three-row SUV for long highway trips. Its 50-litre tank is smaller than the 60-litre units in some rivals, but its diesel engine and comfortable cabin make it a capable touring vehicle. The 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine offers strong torque for highway overtaking and hill driving. With efficient highway driving, the Safari can cover a long distance between fuel stops.

The Safari also focuses heavily on safety and comfort. It gets a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, up to seven airbags and a long list of driver-assistance features. Ventilated seats, a large touchscreen and a premium audio system further improve its long-distance requirements.

Key touring strengths:

50-litre fuel tank

Strong 2.0-litre diesel engine

5-star Bharat NCAP rating

Spacious three-row cabin

Comfortable highway ride

Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious and safety-focused SUV for frequent highway and interstate travel.

10. Hyundai Alcazar

Fuel-tank capacity: 50 litres

Price: ₹14.51 lakh to ₹21.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Alcazar may not have the biggest tank here, but its efficient diesel engine helps it make good use of its 50-litre capacity. On long highway runs, the diesel version can deliver 18 km/l or more in favourable conditions, giving it a potential range of around 850 km.

Its smaller size also makes the Alcazar easier to drive through crowded towns and cities before or after a long highway journey. This makes it a good choice for people who use their touring car as a daily vehicle too. The cabin is comfortable and well equipped, with features such as Level 2 ADAS, ventilated captain seats, dual 10.25-inch displays and a Bose audio system. The six-seat version is quite suitable for families who want extra comfort in the second row.

Key touring strengths:

50-litre fuel tank

Efficient diesel engine

18+ km/l potential highway mileage

Comfortable six-seat layout

Level 2 ADAS

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a comfortable family SUV that is easy to use in the city and efficient enough for regular long-distance trips.



Which Car Is Best for Long-Distance Touring?

There is no single winner for every type of road trip. The Toyota Innova Crysta is a strong choice for buyers who value reliability and a large fuel tank, while the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Thar ROXX are better suited to buyers who also explore rough roads.



For maximum comfort, the MG Hector and Toyota Innova Hycross stand out. If fuel efficiency and range are the biggest priorities, the Innova Hycross Strong Hybrid is the most interesting option, with the potential to cross 1,000 km on a full tank.



For buyers who want good performance, technology and highway comfort in one package, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is another strong all-rounder under ₹30 lakh.

