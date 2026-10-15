10 Cars With A 360-Degree Camera Under Rs. 15 Lakh: New Tiago, Punch, C3X & More

Between crowded residential basements, open drains, stray rocks and tight parking gaps, positioning your car in a narrow spot may often involve craning your neck or relying on guesswork. Standard reverse parking sensors and rear-view cameras may be available to help out a bit, but they can still leave blind spots around the front bumper and alloy wheels.

Situations like these are where a 360-degree camera (often called a surround-view monitor) is invaluable. Once reserved for luxury saloons and full-size off-roaders costing upwards of Rs. 40 lakh, this surround-view feature has become quite accessible in India by now. You will find it in a host of cars priced below Rs. 15 lakh as well, some of which we have mentioned here.

1. New Tata Tiago

Price: Rs. 7.06 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative

The updated Tata Tiago now offers a 360-degree surround-view camera starting from its Creative trim. This vehicle’s camera system shows its feed on a sharp 10.25-inch central touchscreen. When you want to change lanes, the system then displays a feed of the side camera on the screen, working out as an effective blind-spot monitor to spot any incoming two-wheelers.

The Tiago’s power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that puts out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and is available with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. It has a planted suspension setup that absorbs uneven city patches quietly, and six airbags are now available across the range.

Key Features:

Six airbags as standard

Paddle shifters available on the AMT

360-degree camera with blind-view monitoring

1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual and AMT choices

Who should buy it: First-time car buyers and city commuters who want essential parking assistance and modern tech at an entry-level price.

2. Citroën C3X

Price: Rs. 7.86 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Shine

The Citroën C3X’s top-tier Shine trim includes a 360-degree surround-view camera package as an optional add-on accessory. Citroën's camera software stitches together the four video angles cleanly, keeping it easy to judge the vehicle's corners when moving in and out of narrow basements. The feed appears on a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen that is clear and responsive to inputs.

Outside, the C3X gets 180 mm of ground clearance as well, which helps it clear steep speed breakers without underbelly scraping. Buyers can choose between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for relaxed city use or a lively 109 bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in this car.

Key Features:

180 mm ground clearance

10.25-inch high-resolution infotainment

High rough-road ride comfort and suspension damping

360-degree surround-view camera with curb alignment view

Who should buy it: Drivers who want plush ride comfort, energetic turbocharged performance and easy parking from a crossover.

3. Tata Altroz

Price: Rs. 8.10 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative

The Tata Altroz’s Creative trim packs a 360-degree camera setup linked to a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The display offers multiple camera angles for you to check out, one of them being a top-down bird's-eye view. The other is a split screen that focuses on the front kerb side when parking parallel to footpaths.

The Altroz is built on Tata's ALFA architecture. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 87 bhp, while buyers with high monthly running can also get a punchy 1.5-litre turbo-diesel or a dual-cylinder iCNG setup. Its cabin feels roomy, the doors swing open to a full 90 degrees like the Punch, and the 345-litre boot can easily handle weekend family luggage.

Key Features:

10.25-inch touchscreen

Five-star Global NCAP rating

Doors open to 90 degrees for easy cabin ingress

360-degree surround camera with split-screen curb view

Who should buy it: Buyers who appreciate the low seating, sharp styling and solid highway stability of a premium hatchback.

4. Tata Punch

Price: Rs. 8.12 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Adventure S

While its upright seating already offers good outward visibility, the camera system on the Adventure S of the Tata Punch removes any uncertainty when edging close to boundary walls or other vehicles. Also, the camera display includes dynamic guidelines that curve with your steering inputs.

Under this car’s bonnet sits a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, matched to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It offers 193 mm of ground clearance, doors that open to 90 degrees for easy passenger entry and a reassuring five-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating.

Key Features:

366-litre boot space

193 mm ground clearance

Five-star Bharat NCAP rating

360-degree camera with dynamic steering guidelines

Who should buy it: Families who prefer a safe, tough micro-SUV that sits high off the road but parks as easily as a small city hatchback.

5. Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs. 8.43 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Tekna

Nissan was actually among the first manufacturers to democratise surround-view camera technology in the sub-four-metre class with its Around View Monitor (AVM). In its top-spec Tekna trim, this system shows four camera feeds at the same time on an eight-inch touchscreen. The AVM allows you to toggle between a bird's-eye view, a full front camera view and a dedicated left-wing mirror camera view.

Power comes from either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a lively 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a smooth CVT automatic. The vehicle also offers 205 mm of ground clearance, a 336-litre boot and six airbags as standard.

Key Features:

205 mm ground clearance

Six airbags across all variants

Punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with smooth CVT

Around View Monitor (AVM) with selectable side-curb camera view

Who should buy it: Practical buyers who want high ground clearance, an automatic gearbox option and proven multi-angle camera tech.

6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Price: Rs. 8.96 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: ZXi Plus

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has fitted a high-definition 360-degree camera on its top ZXi Plus variant. The camera resolution is crisp, and the system loads up the moment you engage reverse or tap the camera button on the dashboard. The feed is displayed on a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, with a virtual 3D surround animation of the car alongside direct overhead views.

This vehicle runs on Maruti's modern 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, which can be paired with a five-speed manual or AMT automatic. It has a 25.71 kmpl ARAI-certified fuel efficiency, carries a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating and features a practical 382-litre boot.

Key Features:

Electric sunroof and six airbags

Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating

Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen display

Frugal 1.2-litre Z-Series engine returning over 25 kmpl

Who should buy it: Family sedan buyers who want high crash safety and low fuel consumption at the same time, along with clear 360-degree parking visibility.

7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Price: Rs. 9.10 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Alpha

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the vehicle that introduced 360-degree view technology to premium Indian hatchbacks. Tapping the camera view button shows an animated 3D model of the car on the nine-inch touchscreen of its Alpha trim, which lets you check surrounding obstacles before pulling out of a driveway. The system also has an approach guide that warns you when objects enter the vehicle's blind spots.

This car sources its power from a smooth 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine, which feels responsive off the mark and offers an ARAI mileage above 22.00 kmpl. The Alpha trim also includes a head-up display that displays vehicle speed and gear position in your line of sight.

Key Features:

Fuel efficiency of over 22.00 kmpl

Refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet engine

360-degree view camera with interactive 3D rotation

Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ display with voice assistance

Who should buy it: Urban commuters who want a refined, spacious premium hatchback with light controls, low fuel bills and effortless parking cameras.

8. Toyota Glanza

Price: Rs. 9.48 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: V

The Toyota Glanza offers 360-degree camera capability under the Toyota badge from its V trim. It uses four outer cameras to create a bird's-eye view on the central nine-inch touchscreen, complete with dynamic parking guidelines to help manoeuvre out of narrow parallel spaces.

Sharing its mechanical layout with the Baleno, the Glanza's four-cylinder 1.2-litre engine works with near-silent refinement at city speeds. The clutch is light, gear shifts are precise, and the cabin is finished in attractive dual-tone materials. Not to forget, the car is also backed by Toyota's three-year or 100,000-kilometre warranty.

Key Features:

Head-up display

Toyota warranty coverage

Six airbags and Electronic Stability Program

Nine-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity

Who should buy it: Buyers who desire a feature-packed hatchback with 360-degree parking assistance.

9. Tata Tiago EV

Price: Rs. 10.09 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative Plus

If you want both zero tailpipe emissions and low running costs from your daily urban commute, check out the Tata Tiago EV. Its Creative Plus trim particularly starts offering 360-degree camera convenience, with four cameras on standby. This system projects onto a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, providing clear guidelines when reversing into tight public charging bays.

The Tiago EV uses a 24 kWh battery pack with an electric motor that generates 74 bhp and 114 Nm of immediate torque, and it has an MIDC range of 285 kilometres on a full charge. Driving it is effortless: there are no clutch pedals or gear shifts to manage, and multi-mode regenerative braking helps out with one-pedal driving in city traffic.

Key Features:

Multi-mode regenerative braking

360-degree camera with parking guidelines

Instant electric torque for responsive overtaking

24 kWh battery pack with 285 km claimed range

Who should buy it: City dwellers who want an affordable, automatic electric vehicle that costs very little to run.

10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Price: Rs. 10.75 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Alpha

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s flagship Alpha trim has a 360-degree camera system. Displayed on a nine-inch touchscreen, the camera lets you zoom in on select corners of the car to help clear high curbs and jagged stones.

Under the hood, the Alpha variant has a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. It feels energetic when pulling onto open roads, especially when paired with the six-speed torque-converter automatic featuring steering-wheel paddle shifters.

Key Features:

Head-up display

190 mm ground clearance

1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine

360-degree view camera with zoom angles

Who should buy it: Drivers who want unique crossover styling, lively turbocharged performance and clear parking visibility.

How A 360-Degree Camera Works In Everyday Indian Driving

Here’s how a 360-degree camera usually works.

The system depends on four ultra-wide-angle fisheye cameras: one in the front radiator grille, one under each side rear-view mirror and one above the rear number plate.

An electronic control unit (ECU) absorbs feeds from all four lenses in real time, corrects lens distortion and merges the edges to generate an overhead image of the car.

When parallel parking, switching to the side camera view lets you monitor the exact gap between your alloy wheels and the pavement.

Most systems automatically engage when reverse gear is selected, but many vehicles also have a physical button to activate the front and side cameras.

Which 360-Degree Camera Car Should You Buy?

If you plan to get a 360-degree camera at the lowest price point, the Tata Tiago Creative offers remarkable value at Rs. 7.00 lakh, with its surround-view parking assistance. If you prefer the comfort of a traditional sedan with a large boot, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus has crisp 360-degree cameras with a five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

For buyers who want high ground clearance to handle rough roads, the Tata Punch Adventure S and Nissan Magnite Tekna are two compact SUV choices with 360-degree camera systems. But if you appreciate supple suspension, then the Citroën C3X Shine is available with an absorbent ride and a clear surround-view camera.

Besides these, if you prefer a refined four-cylinder premium hatchback, check out the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha and Toyota Glanza V; they provide the complete package with their interactive 3D cameras. At the same time, for those ready to go fully electric for zero-emission city commuting, the Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus is available.

Finally, if you want sporty styling and lively turbocharged acceleration, you can take a look at the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha.