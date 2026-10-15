10 Cars With A 360-Degree Camera Under Rs. 15 Lakh: New Tiago, Punch, C3X & More
- Nissan Magnite Tekna and Tata Punch Adventure S offer bird's-eye parking views
- The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus introduces a high-definition 360-degree camera
- The Tata Tiago Creative also brings surround-view camera technology down to Rs. 7.00 lakh
Between crowded residential basements, open drains, stray rocks and tight parking gaps, positioning your car in a narrow spot may often involve craning your neck or relying on guesswork. Standard reverse parking sensors and rear-view cameras may be available to help out a bit, but they can still leave blind spots around the front bumper and alloy wheels.
Situations like these are where a 360-degree camera (often called a surround-view monitor) is invaluable. Once reserved for luxury saloons and full-size off-roaders costing upwards of Rs. 40 lakh, this surround-view feature has become quite accessible in India by now. You will find it in a host of cars priced below Rs. 15 lakh as well, some of which we have mentioned here.
1. New Tata Tiago
Price: Rs. 7.06 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative
The updated Tata Tiago now offers a 360-degree surround-view camera starting from its Creative trim. This vehicle’s camera system shows its feed on a sharp 10.25-inch central touchscreen. When you want to change lanes, the system then displays a feed of the side camera on the screen, working out as an effective blind-spot monitor to spot any incoming two-wheelers.
The Tiago’s power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that puts out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and is available with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. It has a planted suspension setup that absorbs uneven city patches quietly, and six airbags are now available across the range.
Key Features:
- Six airbags as standard
- Paddle shifters available on the AMT
- 360-degree camera with blind-view monitoring
- 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual and AMT choices
Who should buy it: First-time car buyers and city commuters who want essential parking assistance and modern tech at an entry-level price.
2. Citroën C3X
Price: Rs. 7.86 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Shine
The Citroën C3X’s top-tier Shine trim includes a 360-degree surround-view camera package as an optional add-on accessory. Citroën's camera software stitches together the four video angles cleanly, keeping it easy to judge the vehicle's corners when moving in and out of narrow basements. The feed appears on a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen that is clear and responsive to inputs.
Outside, the C3X gets 180 mm of ground clearance as well, which helps it clear steep speed breakers without underbelly scraping. Buyers can choose between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for relaxed city use or a lively 109 bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in this car.
Key Features:
- 180 mm ground clearance
- 10.25-inch high-resolution infotainment
- High rough-road ride comfort and suspension damping
- 360-degree surround-view camera with curb alignment view
Who should buy it: Drivers who want plush ride comfort, energetic turbocharged performance and easy parking from a crossover.
3. Tata Altroz
Price: Rs. 8.10 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative
The Tata Altroz’s Creative trim packs a 360-degree camera setup linked to a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The display offers multiple camera angles for you to check out, one of them being a top-down bird's-eye view. The other is a split screen that focuses on the front kerb side when parking parallel to footpaths.
The Altroz is built on Tata's ALFA architecture. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 87 bhp, while buyers with high monthly running can also get a punchy 1.5-litre turbo-diesel or a dual-cylinder iCNG setup. Its cabin feels roomy, the doors swing open to a full 90 degrees like the Punch, and the 345-litre boot can easily handle weekend family luggage.
Key Features:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Five-star Global NCAP rating
- Doors open to 90 degrees for easy cabin ingress
- 360-degree surround camera with split-screen curb view
Who should buy it: Buyers who appreciate the low seating, sharp styling and solid highway stability of a premium hatchback.
4. Tata Punch
Price: Rs. 8.12 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Adventure S
While its upright seating already offers good outward visibility, the camera system on the Adventure S of the Tata Punch removes any uncertainty when edging close to boundary walls or other vehicles. Also, the camera display includes dynamic guidelines that curve with your steering inputs.
Under this car’s bonnet sits a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, matched to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It offers 193 mm of ground clearance, doors that open to 90 degrees for easy passenger entry and a reassuring five-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating.
Key Features:
- 366-litre boot space
- 193 mm ground clearance
- Five-star Bharat NCAP rating
- 360-degree camera with dynamic steering guidelines
Who should buy it: Families who prefer a safe, tough micro-SUV that sits high off the road but parks as easily as a small city hatchback.
5. Nissan Magnite
Price: Rs. 8.43 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Tekna
Nissan was actually among the first manufacturers to democratise surround-view camera technology in the sub-four-metre class with its Around View Monitor (AVM). In its top-spec Tekna trim, this system shows four camera feeds at the same time on an eight-inch touchscreen. The AVM allows you to toggle between a bird's-eye view, a full front camera view and a dedicated left-wing mirror camera view.
Power comes from either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a lively 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a smooth CVT automatic. The vehicle also offers 205 mm of ground clearance, a 336-litre boot and six airbags as standard.
Key Features:
- 205 mm ground clearance
- Six airbags across all variants
- Punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with smooth CVT
- Around View Monitor (AVM) with selectable side-curb camera view
Who should buy it: Practical buyers who want high ground clearance, an automatic gearbox option and proven multi-angle camera tech.
6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Price: Rs. 8.96 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: ZXi Plus
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has fitted a high-definition 360-degree camera on its top ZXi Plus variant. The camera resolution is crisp, and the system loads up the moment you engage reverse or tap the camera button on the dashboard. The feed is displayed on a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, with a virtual 3D surround animation of the car alongside direct overhead views.
This vehicle runs on Maruti's modern 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, which can be paired with a five-speed manual or AMT automatic. It has a 25.71 kmpl ARAI-certified fuel efficiency, carries a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating and features a practical 382-litre boot.
Key Features:
- Electric sunroof and six airbags
- Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating
- Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen display
- Frugal 1.2-litre Z-Series engine returning over 25 kmpl
Who should buy it: Family sedan buyers who want high crash safety and low fuel consumption at the same time, along with clear 360-degree parking visibility.
7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Price: Rs. 9.10 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Alpha
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the vehicle that introduced 360-degree view technology to premium Indian hatchbacks. Tapping the camera view button shows an animated 3D model of the car on the nine-inch touchscreen of its Alpha trim, which lets you check surrounding obstacles before pulling out of a driveway. The system also has an approach guide that warns you when objects enter the vehicle's blind spots.
This car sources its power from a smooth 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine, which feels responsive off the mark and offers an ARAI mileage above 22.00 kmpl. The Alpha trim also includes a head-up display that displays vehicle speed and gear position in your line of sight.
Key Features:
- Fuel efficiency of over 22.00 kmpl
- Refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet engine
- 360-degree view camera with interactive 3D rotation
- Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ display with voice assistance
Who should buy it: Urban commuters who want a refined, spacious premium hatchback with light controls, low fuel bills and effortless parking cameras.
8. Toyota Glanza
Price: Rs. 9.48 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: V
The Toyota Glanza offers 360-degree camera capability under the Toyota badge from its V trim. It uses four outer cameras to create a bird's-eye view on the central nine-inch touchscreen, complete with dynamic parking guidelines to help manoeuvre out of narrow parallel spaces.
Sharing its mechanical layout with the Baleno, the Glanza's four-cylinder 1.2-litre engine works with near-silent refinement at city speeds. The clutch is light, gear shifts are precise, and the cabin is finished in attractive dual-tone materials. Not to forget, the car is also backed by Toyota's three-year or 100,000-kilometre warranty.
Key Features:
- Head-up display
- Toyota warranty coverage
- Six airbags and Electronic Stability Program
- Nine-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity
Who should buy it: Buyers who desire a feature-packed hatchback with 360-degree parking assistance.
9. Tata Tiago EV
Price: Rs. 10.09 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Creative Plus
If you want both zero tailpipe emissions and low running costs from your daily urban commute, check out the Tata Tiago EV. Its Creative Plus trim particularly starts offering 360-degree camera convenience, with four cameras on standby. This system projects onto a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, providing clear guidelines when reversing into tight public charging bays.
The Tiago EV uses a 24 kWh battery pack with an electric motor that generates 74 bhp and 114 Nm of immediate torque, and it has an MIDC range of 285 kilometres on a full charge. Driving it is effortless: there are no clutch pedals or gear shifts to manage, and multi-mode regenerative braking helps out with one-pedal driving in city traffic.
Key Features:
- Multi-mode regenerative braking
- 360-degree camera with parking guidelines
- Instant electric torque for responsive overtaking
- 24 kWh battery pack with 285 km claimed range
Who should buy it: City dwellers who want an affordable, automatic electric vehicle that costs very little to run.
10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Price: Rs. 10.75 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Alpha
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s flagship Alpha trim has a 360-degree camera system. Displayed on a nine-inch touchscreen, the camera lets you zoom in on select corners of the car to help clear high curbs and jagged stones.
Under the hood, the Alpha variant has a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. It feels energetic when pulling onto open roads, especially when paired with the six-speed torque-converter automatic featuring steering-wheel paddle shifters.
Key Features:
- Head-up display
- 190 mm ground clearance
- 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine
- 360-degree view camera with zoom angles
Who should buy it: Drivers who want unique crossover styling, lively turbocharged performance and clear parking visibility.
How A 360-Degree Camera Works In Everyday Indian Driving
Here’s how a 360-degree camera usually works.
- The system depends on four ultra-wide-angle fisheye cameras: one in the front radiator grille, one under each side rear-view mirror and one above the rear number plate.
- An electronic control unit (ECU) absorbs feeds from all four lenses in real time, corrects lens distortion and merges the edges to generate an overhead image of the car.
- When parallel parking, switching to the side camera view lets you monitor the exact gap between your alloy wheels and the pavement.
- Most systems automatically engage when reverse gear is selected, but many vehicles also have a physical button to activate the front and side cameras.
Which 360-Degree Camera Car Should You Buy?
If you plan to get a 360-degree camera at the lowest price point, the Tata Tiago Creative offers remarkable value at Rs. 7.00 lakh, with its surround-view parking assistance. If you prefer the comfort of a traditional sedan with a large boot, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus has crisp 360-degree cameras with a five-star Bharat NCAP rating.
For buyers who want high ground clearance to handle rough roads, the Tata Punch Adventure S and Nissan Magnite Tekna are two compact SUV choices with 360-degree camera systems. But if you appreciate supple suspension, then the Citroën C3X Shine is available with an absorbent ride and a clear surround-view camera.
Besides these, if you prefer a refined four-cylinder premium hatchback, check out the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha and Toyota Glanza V; they provide the complete package with their interactive 3D cameras. At the same time, for those ready to go fully electric for zero-emission city commuting, the Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus is available.
Finally, if you want sporty styling and lively turbocharged acceleration, you can take a look at the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Janak Sorap | Oct 15, 2026BSA Gold Star 650 Gets Two New Colourways; Prices Start At Rs. 3.56 LakhBSA Motorcycles has expanded the Gold Star 650 range in India with two new shades, taking the total colour options to five.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 15, 2026Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Launched At Rs 9.99 LakhThe XUV 3XO ZNG produces 110 bhp and 200Nm of torque, claims a fuel efficiency of 24.7km/kg and offers 270 litres of boot space.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 14, 2026Toyota Glanza Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe Glanza Facelift is offered in five trim levels, including E, S, G, V and a newly added trim, V (O).3 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 14, 20262026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: In PicturesThe new Toyota Glanza facelift is here, with some interesting visual changes and upgrades. Here's a look at the premium hatch in pictures.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 14, 2026Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 LakhThe Glanza facelift gets a series of changes over the outgoing model including revised exterior, more features and a new 3-cylinder engine.3 mins read
- Carandbike Team | Oct 14, 20262027 Kawasaki Versys 900 Based On Z900 RevealedThe new Kawasaki Versys 900 gets radar cruise control, and shares the 948 cc, inline-four engine with the Kawasaki Z900, with marginally less power.1 min read