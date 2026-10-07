10 Cars With Large Boot Space Under Rs. 15 Lakh (400L+): Hector, Verna, Virtus & More
- The MG Hector offers the largest boot space in this price bracket at 587 litres
- Sedans like the Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia consistently have over 520 litres
- The Citroen Basalt X and Tata Curvv’s sloping rooflines do not compromise their boot space
When planning a long family road trip or frequent airport runs, cabin space is only half the issue. If your car cannot comfortably accomodate large suitcases, duffel bags and strollers at the back, you will end up fitting luggage onto the rear seats. But doing so means giving up some passenger comfort and safety. Roof carriers are an option at the same time. Still, they compromise the vehicle’s aerodynamics, lower fuel efficiency and can be cumbersome to load and unload for many.
It’s exactly why a large, usable boot capacity is non-negotiable for touring families. Anything above 400 litres is generally considered spacious, but the cars on this list push that boundary much further.
1. MG Hector
Boot Space: 587 Litres
Price: Rs. 12.14 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Style
The MG Hector is a competent name on this list with its 587-litre boot. It is large enough to accommodate multiple oversized suitcases, camping equipment and a weekend's worth of groceries. The tailgate on higher variants is electrically operated, meaning you can open the massive boot hands-free when your arms are full.
The Hector also offers sheer comfort. Its panoramic sunroof, massive infotainment screen and softly sprung suspension make it feel like a luxury lounge on wheels. Available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, this vehicle is a confident family cruiser.
Key Features:
- Plush, comfort-focused ride quality
- Segment-best 587-litre luggage capacity
- Electrically operated tailgate on higher trims
- Spacious, airy cabin with a panoramic sunroof
- Choice of turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines
Who should buy it: Large families who do not travel light and want the maximum possible cargo volume available from a highly comfortable, feature-loaded SUV.
2. Hyundai Verna
Boot Space: 528 Litres
Price: Rs. 10.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT HX 2
If you want sufficient boot space in a low-slung format, you can check out the Hyundai Verna. It has a 528-litre boot. The width of the cargo area is particularly practical, allowing you to lay a set of golf clubs or wide strollers flat across the floor without angling them awkwardly.
Inside, the Verna treats occupants with massive rear legroom, ventilated front seats and an attractive dashboard design. Paired with a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, it is a fast, luxurious and quite practical highway tourer.
Key Features:
- High rear-seat legroom
- Five-star Global NCAP safety rating
- Powerful 158 bhp turbo-petrol option
- Advanced Level 2 ADAS on higher trims
- Segment-leading 528-litre boot capacity
Who should buy it: Families who desire sedan boot space wrapped in a tech-heavy, futuristic design with quick, straight-line performance too.
3. Skoda Slavia
Boot Space: 521 Litres
Price: Rs. 10.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Classic 1.0 MT
The Skoda Slavia is a mid-size sedan available in the Indian market with high luggage capacity. You get 521 litres of deep, flat boot space, which easily accommodates four large hard-shell suitcases alongside smaller soft bags. The boot is well shaped with minimal wheel arch intrusion as well, meaning you can pack items stashed against the side walls.
The Slavia backs up its on-road practicality with optimal high-speed stability as well as a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. Its 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines are quite fun to drive on open stretches, as they can turn long-distance touring into a genuinely engaging experience.
Key Features:
- Five-star Global NCAP safety rating
- Planted European driving dynamics
- 521-litre square and highly usable boot
- High 179 mm unladen ground clearance
- Responsive 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines
Who should buy it: Highway enthusiasts who would prefer a safe, planted and fast sedan with enough boot space to support month-long family road trips.
4. Volkswagen Virtus
Boot Space: 521 Litres
Price: Rs. 10.71 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT
Sharing its mechanical layout with the Slavia, the Volkswagen Virtus offers a large 521-litre boot. Because it is a traditional sedan, the boot lid shuts tightly to secure valuables completely out of sight. The boot floor given here is uniformly flat, making it very easy to slide heavy trolley bags all the way to the back.
The Virtus is also known among Indian buyers for its sharp, driver-focused dynamics. Whether you pick the 1.0-litre TSI or the relatively quicker 1.5-litre TSI with the DSG automatic, you get a sedan that feels completely stable at triple-digit speeds while carrying a full load of passengers and luggage.
Key Features:
- Premium interior fit and finish
- Class-leading 521-litre boot capacity
- Five-star Global NCAP crash test rating
- Potent TSI turbo-petrol engine options
- Sharp, driver-centric handling characteristics
Who should buy it: Driving enthusiasts who want as much driving dynamics as possible, but with effective luggage capacity for family duties.
5. Renault Duster
Boot Space: 518 Litres
Price: Rs. 10.49 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Authentic TCe 100
The new-generation Renault Duster keeps the rugged, go-anywhere DNA of its predecessor but heavily upgrades its interior practicality. The boot is now around 518 litres. Its loading lip is low and reinforced, allowing you to slide heavy outdoor gear, tents and coolers straight into the cargo hold without damaging the rear bumper.
Equipped with a punchy 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a robust suspension setup, the Duster is meant for high, regular usage. It’s for adventure-loving families who frequently travel to remote locations with heavy gear, and the SUV performs those duties as a capable workhorse.
Key Features:
- Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating
- Strong 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine
- 518-litre boot with a durable, low loading lip
- Generous ground clearance for off-road trails
- Highly compliant rough-road suspension tuning
Who should buy it: Adventure seekers who frequently venture off the beaten path and need a rugged SUV that can hold heavy, bulky outdoor equipment.
6. Honda City
Boot Space: 506 Litres
Price: Rs. 12.08 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: SV
The Honda City is one of the longest-selling family sedans. Its 506-litre boot consists of a cargo area that is quite deep. You can slot in bulky items here, and push them far back to accommodate more bags near the latch.
The City also remains popular for 28 years now because of its rear-seat comfort. Its sofa-like rear bench offers ample under-thigh support. Whether you choose the rev-happy 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol or the highly efficient strong-hybrid, both powertrains are quite capable of long-distance, fatigue-free journeys.
Key Features:
- 506-litre deep and spacious boot
- Proven 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine
- High rear-seat cushioning and legroom
- Highly efficient strong-hybrid option available
- Standard Honda Sensing tech across most variants
Who should buy it: Families who value supreme rear-seat comfort, long-term reliability and a sufficiently large boot over aggressive driving dynamics.
7. Tata Curvv
Boot Space: 500 Litres
Price: Rs. 10.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart X 1.2
Tata’s Curvv nameplate is a stylish SUV-coupe with a 500-litre boot. Like the Basalt X, the Curvv uses a liftback tailgate, allowing unrestricted access to the cargo area. This vehicle’s rear seats can also be folded down to carry much longer items, which makes it very versatile for airport runs or furniture shopping.
The Curvv rides on a robust platform with a ground clearance of 208 mm. Buyers are spoilt for choice when choosing powertrains from this car, with two turbo-petrol options and a refined 1.5-litre diesel available right from the lower trims. Also, strong performance is something you can be assured of even when this vehicle’s fully loaded with passengers and luggage.
Key Features:
- Refined 1.5-litre diesel engine option
- Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating
- 500-litre boot with a wide liftback tailgate
- A lot of ground clearance for rough detours
- Distinctive flush door handles and coupe roofline
Who should buy it: Families who want a safe, diesel-powered highway cruiser that offers both modern styling and high luggage-carrying flexibility.
8. Citroen Basalt X
Boot Space: 470 Litres
Price: Rs. 8.55 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: You
The Citroen Basalt X combines its SUV-coupe aesthetics with actual everyday practicality. Despite the sloping roofline, the French automaker has managed to keep a 470-litre boot intact inside this car. Because it uses a notchback-style tailgate that hinges at the roof, the entire rear section lifts open, which then creates a wide loading aperture to make sliding in heavy suitcases highly convenient.
Under the bonnet, you can choose between a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and a punchy 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. And the car’s suspension can handle most broken roads comfortably, ensuring that fragile cargo and passengers inside are not bothered when travelling over rough surfaces.
Key Features:
- A unique SUV-coupe silhouette
- Highly absorbent suspension setup
- Six airbags as standard across all variants
- 487-litre boot with a wide notchback loading lip
- Choice of naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines
Who should buy it: Buyers who want head-turning design and a highly practical boot without crossing the Rs. 10 lakh mark for a base variant.
9. Honda Elevate
Boot Space: 458 Litres
Price: Rs. 11.81 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: SV
Honda is known for its space-maximising packaging philosophy, and the Elevate SUV is one ideal example. Despite its relatively compact footprint, it offers a practical 458-litre boot. The floor sits relatively low for an SUV with 220 mm of ground clearance, so it remains easy to haul heavy bags over the bumper.
Using Honda's proven 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Elevate offers smooth, linear power. With its upright seating, square windows and plush ride quality, it is a highly practical and fuss-free family car.
Key Features:
- 458-litre boot with a low loading floor
- Class-leading 220 mm ground clearance
- Smooth and reliable 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine
- Square, airy cabin with high outward visibility
- Six airbags and Honda Sensing ADAS available
Who should buy it: Practical buyers who want a rugged, high-riding SUV with Honda's bulletproof engine reliability and clever interior packaging.
10. Hyundai Creta
Boot Space: 433 Litres
Price: Rs. 10.91 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT E
The Hyundai Creta is India's go-to mid-size family SUV, with its 433-litre boot lending a lot of practicality for everyday use. While it is not the largest on this list, the space is squared off, with no suspension towers compromising your packing room. You can easily stack three large suitcases here and still have room for soft bags.
The Creta entices buyers with its plush ride quality and highly refined engine options, including a frugal 1.5-litre diesel. It also offers a quiet cabin, ensuring passengers arrive at their destination without any inconvenience.
Key Features:
- A very quiet and well-insulated cabin
- Supple, comfort-oriented suspension tuning
- 433-litre squared-off and highly usable boot
- Six airbags and four-wheel disc brakes standard
- Frugal 1.5-litre diesel and punchy turbo-petrol options
Who should buy it: Buyers who need a dependable, refined family SUV with a well-shaped boot for standard airport luggage.
Which Large-Boot Car Should You Buy?
If you only want the maximum cubic capacity available under Rs. 15 lakh, the MG Hector is the only nameplate with a 587-litre boot. For buyers who prefer the planted, low-slung dynamics of a sedan, the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia also offer high-volume boots crossing 520 litres, completely separating your luggage from the passenger cabin while keeping sharp driving dynamics alive.
Meanwhile, if you want the road clearance of an SUV without losing boot volume, the new wave of SUV-coupes are available. The Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt offer massive liftback cargo areas that are incredibly convenient to load. For traditional SUV lovers, there’s the Renault Duster with its rugged 518-litre utility. And then, there’s the Honda Elevate and the Hyundai Creta, offering squared-off, highly usable boots backed by everyday performance.
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