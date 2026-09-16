10 City-Friendly Cars for Buyers Who Drive Less Than 10,000 km a Year

Maruti Wagon R

The Wagon R may have acquired the image of a taxi in recent years, but it remains one of the most spacious hatchbacks in the market. The tall-boy proportions play a big part in the spaciousness offered by the Wagon R, with the large windows also playing their part. The Wagon R also features light controls, excellent outside visibility and compact dimensions, making it easy to drive in the city.



The 1.0 petrol and 1.2 petrol engine options are both efficient and come with AMT gearbox options to make driving stress-free. Additionally, it comes backed by Maruti’s peace of mind ownership, and spare parts are also easily sourceable.



Maruti Swift

For someone wanting something more upmarket, the Swift can be a nice fit, especially if you want to drive by yourself. The Swift offers a well-sorted ride and handling package, with the new 1.2 Z Series petrol engine offering even greater frugality than its predecessor. Buyers can pick between manual and AMT gearbox options, and those wanting an extensive feature list will be happy with the top trim levels.



A CNG option is available, though with low running involved, recouping the additional initial outlay can take longer, especially with the narrowed gap between petrol and CNG prices.



Maruti Baleno

With the recent facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is quite the feature-rich offering, adding in tech such as segment-first ventilated front seats and radar-based Level 2 ADAS. Maruti’s premium hatchback has always been a spacious and comfortable option in the segment, with the new Z Series petrol engine also making it more frugal than before, though power output figures also take a hit over the outgoing model.



That said, buyers will like the Baleno for its easy-to-use nature and feature-loaded cabin, and as with other Maruti cars, service centres are not hard to come by, and spare parts can also be sourced with relative ease.



Hyundai i20

Hyundai’s premium hatchback is well kitted out and one of the few models in the segment to offer a more conventional automatic in place of an AMT. While rivals such as the Altroz offer a dual-clutch automatic, the i20 will be well liked for its smooth CVT (iVT in Hyundai speak) gearbox that makes city driving smooth and hassle-free. The 1.2 petrol too is quite reliable and offers decent mileage in the city. Those wanting to experience something sportier could look to the i20 N-Line, though that is best left aside considering you’re only driving limited distances.



Modern Hyundais too are quite reliable now, with few major issues and service costs are reasonably low.



Maruti Dzire

The fourth-gen Dzire is feature-loaded, frugal and quite roomy as well and makes for not only a good city runabout but also a decent car for weekend trips. The 382-litre boot can easily fit a suitcase and additional smaller bags, and the ride and handling too are quite well sorted. The new Dzire also now features Maruti’s new 1.2 Z-Series petrol engine, offering great fuel efficiency in daily use, though some may find initial performance to be a bit weak. Buyers can pick between a 5-speed manual or an AMT depending on the variant. As always, there is a factory CNG option, though the tank reduces usable boot space and, for limited running, recouping the costs could take a while.



Honda Amaze

Honda’s subcompact sedan puts a greater focus on comfort over driving dynamics but still makes for a very nice package for use both in the city and on the highway. The familiar 1.2 i-VTEC petrol is peppy and reliable, though it might not be as fuel-efficient as the Dzire. Where the Amaze shines is in its automatic variants - you get a CVT across all variants, which makes driving the sedan a breeze in stop-start traffic. Additionally, the 7-step unit also ensures that even highway cruising is efficient, with the engine running below 2000 rpm even at 100 kmph. The large 416-litre boot can also swallow two large suitcases and more, so even an outstation trip is very well managed.



Hyundai Venue

The second-gen Venue has taken some big steps up from its predecessor, offering a more spacious and comfortable cabin, a good spread of features across variants and a range of powertrain options to pick from. For limited use, the diesel will not appeal to buyers; the additional outlay over the petrol takes years to recoup, and the BS6-compliant diesel often needs to run at highway speeds to prevent any DPF issues. The 1.0 turbo-petrol meanwhile is something keen drivers will like, though it's the 1.2 that we would recommend for short city commutes. The engine may not be as exciting as its turbo-petrol sibling, but it is easier to use in the city and frugal as well.



Maruti Brezza

Buyers will like the Brezza for its easy-going nature, spacious cabin and frugal engine options, though the automatics can be a bit pricey. The boxy design and upright proportions offer a good view out, making it easier to position the car in city traffic, while the old yet reliable 1.5 petrol offers good bottom-end grunt that you don’t need to constantly row through the gears to get a move on. The new turbo-petrol option has made the Brezza more accessible than before thanks to complying with subcompact car regulations, and while it offers stronger performance, it's quite frugal as well - after all, Maruti has played the fuel efficiency game for a very long time in India.



MG Comet EV



If it's compact dimensions you want and rock-bottom running costs, well, the MG Comet could be the one to interest you. While diminutive in size compared to its price tag, the Comet in its fully loaded guise is quite well equipped all things considered and can seat up to 4 in relative comfort despite having just two doors. Additionally, 200 km of range per charge and home charging options mean that topping up the battery is easy enough, and range too is not an issue within the city.



Tata Tiago EV

Another electric option that one can consider is the Tiago EV. Tata recently gave its small hatchback a notable makeover, adding in a host of new features to give it a more upmarket feel, though the powertrains have stayed relatively unchanged. The Tiago EV offers around 185 km in real-world range, and with the option of home charging and DC fast charging, it is quite usable in the city and for short highway trips as well- of course, you will have to keep charging stations in mind.