10 CNG Cars With Good Mileage & Performance: Dzire, Fronx, Brezza & More
- The Tata Nexon iCNG offers India's first turbocharged CNG powertrain
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire leads the efficiency race with a mileage of 36.47 km/kg
- The Tata Punch and Hyundai Aura have twin-cylinder tanks to keep boot space intact
Modern CNG vehicles now come with innovative twin-cylinder packaging, factory turbocharged engines and even automatic transmissions. You could be searching for a compact city runabout, a stylish crossover or a seven-seater family mover. But you no longer have to sacrifice everyday drivability to keep your fuel bills low.
1. Tata Punch iCNG
Price: Rs. 6.85 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart CNG
The Tata Punch iCNG is one of the most practical entry-level CNG cars. It uses Tata's dual-cylinder technology, which splits the gas capacity into two smaller tanks placed under the boot floor. This design keeps 210 litres of boot space untouched, allowing you to carry a couple of medium trolley bags during your journey.
Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron bi-fuel engine that generates 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of torque in CNG mode, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The car can also start directly in CNG mode, saving you petrol on short errands. And while the engine feels a bit vocal when pushed hard, it offers decent low-end pull for navigating city flyovers.
Key Features:
- Direct start in CNG mode
- 193 mm ground clearance for rough roads
- Micro-switch that shuts off the engine during refuelling
- Thermal incident protection with automatic fuel cut-off
- Dual-cylinder setup providing 210 litres of usable boot space
Who should buy it: First-time car buyers who want a rugged, high-riding compact vehicle with genuine luggage space and strong structural safety.
2. Hyundai Aura CNG
Price: Rs. 7.89 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT S CNG
Starting from the well-appointed S trim, the Hyundai Aura CNG offers Hyundai's Hy-CNG Duo technology. By fitting dual cylinders beneath the floor, Hyundai’s offering, like the Punch, frees up a generous cargo area at the rear. You get an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 28.40 km/kg as well, keeping daily running costs remarkably low.
Under the bonnet is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa bi-fuel engine with 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, combined with a light five-speed manual transmission. Another strength of this car is its mechanical refinement. Unlike three-cylinder rivals, this four-cylinder unit idles quietly with virtually zero vibration felt through the steering wheel or pedals.
Key Features:
- Refined 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine
- Six airbags as standard across all trims
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Rear air conditioning vents and plush seat cushioning
- Hy-CNG Duo dual-cylinder configuration with usable boot volume
Who should buy it: Daily office commuters who want four-cylinder engine smoothness, quiet cabin insulation and low running costs for city traffic.
3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG
Price: Rs. 7.94 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Sigma CNG
Starting in the base Sigma variant, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a dependable 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series DualJet engine. In CNG mode, it develops 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque, and is matched to a slick-shifting five-speed manual gearbox.
Because the Fronx is built on a lightweight chassis, its 76 bhp output feels surprisingly eager off the mark. It picks up speed smoothly from low revs, meaning you do not have to work the gear lever constantly in city traffic. Also, the 190 mm ground clearance easily clears tall road obstacles, and even the entry-level Sigma trim comes equipped with automatic climate control and keyless entry.
Key Features:
- 28.51 km/kg ARAI-certified fuel economy
- 190 mm ground clearance for uneven terrain
- Electronic Stability Program and hill-hold assist
- Muscular crossover styling with wide wheel arches
- Automatic climate control as standard on the base trim
Who should buy it: Buyers in need of a modern, stylish SUV that feels lively in town and delivers high fuel efficiency.
4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG
Price: Rs. 8.18 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: VXi CNG
Powered by the modern 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG generates 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque in its CNG guise. Starting from the popular VXi trim, it offers a claimed mileage of 35.63 km/kg. The Dzire CNG is now also available with a 5-speed AMT in the VXi and ZXi trims; it’s remarkably one of the few CNG cars to offer automatic convenience in India. They offer a claimed efficiency of around 36.47 km/kg.
The clutch pedal on this car is light, keeping daily rush-hour commuting effortless. The suspension also balances ride comfort and high-speed stability well. Occupant safety is another highlight, with six airbags across the range and a five-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP.
Key Features:
- A fuel efficiency of up to 36.47 km/kg
- Five-star crash test safety rating
- Six airbags standard across all variants
- Seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen on higher trims
- Rear air conditioning vents and dedicated charging sockets
Who should buy it: High-mileage commuters and family buyers who want high crash safety combined with very low running costs.
5. Tata Nexon iCNG
Price: Rs. 8.35 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart CNG
Instead of a naturally aspirated unit, the Tata Nexon iCNG pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with factory CNG hardware. You unlock 99 bhp and 170 Nm of torque in gas mode, routed through a six-speed manual gearbox.
This 170 Nm torque figure completely changes how the CNG vehicle drives. There is no delay when accelerating, and overtaking slow trucks at 80 to 100 kmph on the highway requires no downshifting. Then there’s Tata's twin-cylinder setup, which keeps 321 litres of luggage space untouched. Add in the 208 mm of ground clearance and the five-star Bharat NCAP rating.
Key Features:
- Six-speed manual transmission
- Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating
- 208 mm ground clearance for difficult roads
- Dual-cylinder technology with 321 litres of boot capacity
- Segment-first turbocharged CNG engine with 170 Nm torque
-
Who should buy it: Highway travellers and driving enthusiasts who need genuine overtaking power and usable boot space without giving up CNG economy.
6. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor CNG
Price: Rs. 8.45 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: E MT CNG
Sharing its mechanical layout with the Fronx, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor offers Toyota's renowned ownership with its compact crossover profile. The E MT CNG variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, putting out 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission.
The Taisor feels nimble to thread through congested lanes, and the steering stays light enough for easy three-point turns. The suspension absorbs most road joints quietly, keeping the cabin comfortable.
Key Features:
- 190 mm ground clearance
- 28.51 km/kg claimed fuel economy
- Toyota's comprehensive warranty coverage
- Vehicle stability control and rear parking sensors
- Automatic climate control and power windows on all doors
Who should buy it: Drivers who want crossover styling and low running expenses backed by Toyota's dependable after-sales experience.
7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
Price: Rs. 9.40 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: LXi CNG MT
The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine in its CNG guise. It develops 86.79 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque when running on CNG, and now gets a new six-speed manual gearbox. This updated CNG version also has idle start-stop functionality and returns around 26.90 km/kg of fuel efficiency.
One of the biggest changes is the new underbody dual-cylinder CNG tank layout, which frees up considerably more usable boot space than the outgoing setup. Elsewhere, the Brezza retains its upright driving position, good outward visibility and 198 mm of ground clearance, which keeps the car well suited to everyday city use as well as rougher roads.
Key Features:
- 198 mm ground clearance
- 26.90 km/kg claimed fuel economy
- Capable 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine
- Electronic Stability Program and hill-hold assist
- High seating hip-point for effortless entry and exit
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a spacious, tough compact SUV with a larger engine displacement and easy entry for family members.
8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
Price: Rs. 10.94 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: VXi CNG
Starting in the VXi trim, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG uses the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet engine, which generates 86.5 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque and is linked to a five-speed manual transmission.
Despite its ability to carry seven occupants, the Ertiga offers 26.11 km/kg. The engine has strong low-speed torque, allowing it to pull smoothly from 1,200 rpm without shuddering. The monocoque chassis, meanwhile, keeps the car’s floor low and flat, so grandparents and children can step inside with ease. And even with all three rows in place, there is enough room for a couple of bags.
Key Features:
- Practical three-row seven-seater cabin
- Proven long-term mechanical reliability
- Low, flat floor for easy passenger access
- 26.11 km/kg ARAI-certified fuel efficiency
- Dedicated second-row roof-mounted AC blower
Who should buy it: Joint families and commercial fleet operators who need an affordable seven-seater with remarkably low operating costs.
9. Toyota Rumion CNG
Price: Rs. 11.69 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: S MT CNG
Based on the Ertiga platform, the Toyota Rumion offers seven-seater CNG practicality under the Toyota badge. Starting in the S trim, it shares the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and generates about 86.5 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque.
It also returns the same 26.11 km/kg as its Maruti sibling, meaning long-distance family tours remain gentle on the wallet. Meanwhile, the suspension is supple, handling most road bumps smoothly even when carrying a full load of passengers.
Key Features:
- 26.11 km/kg claimed fuel efficiency
- Dual front and front-seat side airbags
- Overhead cooling vents for rear passengers
- Toyota factory warranty and service support
- Spacious seven-seater seating layout with flexible folding seats
Who should buy it: Multi-generational families who want a dependable seven-seater with minimal running costs.
10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG
Price: Rs. 13.04 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Delta CNG
Starting from the mid-spec Delta trim, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara uses the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C engine. It offers 86.5 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque, and comes with a five-speed manual transmission.
For a mid-size SUV of over 4.3 metres in length, an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.60 km/kg is remarkable. On the highway, the Grand Vitara feels stable and composed, while its 210 mm ground clearance can clear most rough diversions. The Delta variant is highly equipped straight from the showroom floor, with features like cruise control, keyless start and steering-mounted controls.
Key Features:
- High 210 mm ground clearance
- Imposing road presence and wide cabin
- Composed, high-speed highway stability
- 26.60 km/kg ARAI-certified fuel economy
- Cruise control and push-button start standard on Delta trim
Who should buy it: SUV buyers who want large-car road presence, high ground clearance and mid-spec comfort without the fuel bills of a petrol SUV.
Which CNG Car Fits Your Needs Best?
If your main goal is to keep your daily fuel bills as low as possible, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is one option you can consider, given its 35.63 km/kg economy. But if you specifically want a quiet, vibration-free commute, the Hyundai Aura CNG with its Hy-CNG Duo technology and smooth four-cylinder engine is the wise pick.
If you want SUV styling and rough-road ability, there’s the Tata Punch iCNG at an accessible entry price. And if you prefer crossover lines, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor CNG both offer punchy city performance in their CNG avatars.
As for those who regularly drive on open highways and want overtaking capabilities, check out the Tata Nexon iCNG. At the same time, if carrying six or seven passengers is the more important requirement, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG and Toyota Rumion CNG both offer multi-seater practicality besides their low running costs.
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