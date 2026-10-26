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2026 Honda Elevate Facelift vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Have the New Feature Additions Closed the Gap?

car&bike Team
last published date : 26 October 2026, 15:31 IST
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2026 Honda Elevate Facelift vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Have the New Feature Additions Closed the Gap?
Highlights
  • The Honda Elevate facelift adds premium features, including ventilated rear seats, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera
  • The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos continue to offer a wider choice of engines, transmissions and high-end technology
  • The Hyundai Creta emerges as the value-for-money pick, thanks to its competitive starting price, extensive feature list and multiple powertrain options

Introduction: The Feature War Heats Up

The mid-size SUV segment has become increasingly competitive, with buyers expecting premium comfort, advanced safety technology and connected-car features. The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift aims to strengthen its position with a substantially upgraded cabin and new convenience features, while the Hyundai Creta and the all-new Kia Seltos continue to raise the bar. So, has Honda done enough to close the gap?

Exterior Design: Three Distinct Personalities

2026 Honda Elevate m4

The Honda Elevate facelift gets a bolder mesh grille, signature tri-bar LED positioning lights, connected LED tail lamps and redesigned alloy wheels. The updates give it a more contemporary appearance without changing its fundamentally upright SUV proportions.

Hyundai Creta Lounge Edition

The Hyundai Creta retains its distinctive parametric grille, quad-beam LED headlamps, horizon LED DRLs and connected tail lamps.

seltos

Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos makes a strong impression with its Digital Tiger Face, Star Map LED lighting and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels on select variants.

All three have their own appeal, but the Seltos arguably makes the strongest visual statement, while the Elevate's revisions bring it closer to its rivals.

Interiors and Features: Honda Closes the Gap

2026 Honda Elevate Collage

This is where the Elevate facelift makes its biggest strides. It now offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting and power-adjustable front seats. Its biggest talking point is ventilated front and rear seats, a segment-first according to Honda, alongside a 360-degree camera.

Creta vs Seltos Collage

The Creta counters with an integrated dual-screen layout, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and powered front seats on higher variants.

Seltos Static Features

The Seltos goes further with its Trinity panoramic display, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and powered driver's seat with memory functions.

Honda has certainly narrowed the equipment gap, particularly in seating comfort. However, the Creta and Seltos still offer compelling premium-cabin experiences, with the Seltos particularly strong on technology and personalisation.

Safety and ADAS: A Close Contest

2026 Honda Elevate m17

All three SUVs offer six airbags, while their higher variants add advanced driver assistance systems. Honda SENSING includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and road-departure mitigation. Low Speed Follow is available with the CVT.

Creta N Line 29

The Creta offers Level 2 ADAS, a surround-view monitor and blind-spot monitoring on select variants.

Seltos Static ADAS

The Seltos raises the stakes with Level 2+ ADAS, featuring 28 autonomous functions, alongside a 360-degree camera and blind-view monitoring on specified trims.

Honda's safety upgrades are meaningful, but the Kia's broader ADAS feature set gives it an advantage on paper.

Engines and Transmissions: Kia and Hyundai Offer More Choice

2026 Honda Elevate m59

The Elevate continues with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or CVT. It prioritises simplicity over outright performance.

Creta N Line 47

The Creta offers naturally aspirated petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol engines, with manual, CVT, torque-converter automatic and dual-clutch options.

Seltos Action 2

The Seltos also offers three engine choices: naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel, with multiple transmission options. Buyers seeking performance or diesel versatility have more choices with the Korean SUVs.

Value for Money: Hyundai Creta Takes the Lead

Creta N Line 23

With ex-showroom prices starting at approximately Rs. 10.91 lakh for the Creta, Rs. 11 lakh for the Seltos and Rs. 11.80 lakh for the Elevate facelift, the Hyundai has the lowest entry price. Its wide engine range and extensive feature list make it a strong all-round package.

Kia Seltos

The Seltos offers some of the most advanced technology, while the Elevate's rear ventilated seats and powered front seats make it considerably more attractive than before. However, considering its entry price, powertrain variety and equipment across the range, the Hyundai Creta emerges as the most value-for-money offering.

2026 Honda Elevate m62

Honda has narrowed the gap, but it hasn't quite closed it.

# Hyundai Creta# Kia Seltos# New Honda Elevate# SUVS# Comparison Review# Features# car# Cars# Comparison
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