₹3+ Lakh For An iPhone Duo / 18 Pro Max? 4 Reliable Used Cars You Can Buy For The Same Price

The new iPhone Duo launch has given Indian buyers Apple's first foldable iPhone, with the device starting at ₹2,99,900. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max launch brings Apple's latest flagship to India at ₹1,79,900, with the 2TB version reaching ₹3,14,900.

For some buyers, spending that much on Apple's latest technology may be worth it. But if you're looking at the same budget from a more practical perspective, there's another question worth asking: what kind of used car can you buy for around ₹3 lakh?

For a select few, that price may be worth paying for Apple's latest technology. But for everyone else, there is an interesting question: what else can ₹3 lakh buy you? The answer could be a reliable used car.

Note: These pricings are indicative and based on estimates; actual final costs may slightly vary depending on the age, wear & tear, condition and mileage of the vehicle.

1. Toyota Etios: The Reliability Pick

Used price: ₹2.79 lakh-₹2.89 lakh

Model year: 2015-2016

If reliability is your priority, the Toyota Etios deserves a place near the top of your list. The Etios was designed around simplicity and practicality, giving buyers a spacious cabin, a large boot and relatively straightforward mechanicals. More importantly, it is still possible to find examples around the ₹3 lakh mark in the current used-car market.

Current listings include 2016 Etios petrol-manual examples at around ₹2.79-₹2.89 lakh, while other year models may be available for less depending on age, mileage and condition. That makes the Etios an interesting answer to the iPhone18Pro/Duo price question. Instead of putting ₹3 lakh into a device that lives in your pocket, you could put roughly the same amount into a practical Toyota sedan.

Best for: Buyers who want reliability, space and sensible ownership costs.

2. Honda City: A Proper Family Sedan

Used price: ₹2.1 lakh-₹2.9 lakh

Model year: 2013-2014

The Honda City makes the comparison even more tempting. At around ₹3 lakh, used examples of the petrol City are available in Delhi, with current listings including 2013 and 2014 cars for roughly ₹2.1-₹2.9 lakh. A used City gives you something a premium smartphone cannot, which is a spacious five-seat cabin, a proper boot and the ability to travel comfortably beyond the city.

The 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol versions are particularly worth considering, although condition matters enormously at this age. Buyers should inspect the clutch, suspension, air-conditioning, tyres, service history and signs of accident repairs before making an offer. The point isn't that a decade-old Honda is technologically superior to an iPhone. It is that ₹3 lakh buys a lot more physical utility when you spend it on a used car.

Best for: Families and drivers who want comfort without spending heavily.

3. Toyota Corolla Altis: A Former Premium Car for ₹3 Lakh

Used price: ₹2.17 lakh-₹2.94 lakh

Model year: 2012-2014

A new foldable iPhone can cost around ₹3 lakh, while a Toyota Corolla Altis, once positioned as a premium sedan in India, can now be found for similar money on the used market. The Altis offers a roomy cabin, a comfortable ride and Toyota's reputation for durability. But there is an important catch: these are older cars.

Age-related wear can mean spending more on suspension, tyres, fluids, air conditioning or other repairs. A well-maintained petrol-manual example can be an excellent value buy, but a cheap Altis with a neglected history can quickly become expensive.

Best for: Buyers who want maximum space and comfort for the money.

4. Maruti Swift: The Easy Daily Driver

Used price: ₹2.3 lakh-₹2.99 lakh

Model year: 2014-2017

For someone who wants a used car that is easy to live with, the Maruti Swift is arguably the most straightforward choice. The Swift has been a major presence on Indian roads for years, which means there is a large used market and plenty of familiarity with its maintenance.

Current Delhi-NCR listings show examples around ₹2.3-₹3 lakh, including a 2016 VXi at ₹2.99 lakh and several other petrol-manual cars below that price. Its compact dimensions make it well suited to crowded cities, while the widespread Maruti service network can make routine ownership relatively convenient.

It may not have the road presence of a Corolla Altis or the cabin space of a City, but that is precisely the point. If your ₹3 lakh budget needs to cover everyday commuting rather than impressing anyone, a clean Swift can make far more sense.

Best for: City drivers looking for a practical, familiar and affordable hatchback.

So, Should You Buy the iPhone or the Car?

The new iPhone Duo is unquestionably more advanced than any of these used cars. It offers a foldable 7.6-inch display, Apple's A20 Pro chip and up to 2TB of storage, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max brings Apple's latest flagship hardware.

But for around ₹3 lakh, a Toyota Etios offers reliability, a Honda City brings comfort, a Corolla Altis delivers plenty of space, and a Maruti Swift makes for a practical city car. Just remember that a used car should never be bought on price alone. After all, an iPhone may fit in your pocket, but ₹3 lakh can also put you behind the wheel.