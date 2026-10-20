6 Family-Friendly Petrol Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh: Jupiter, Destini, Activa & More
- All six scooters start comfortably below Rs. 1 lakh, ex-showroom
- The TVS Jupiter 110 and TVS Jupiter 125 lead practical storage with 33-litre boots
- Honda Activa 110 remains India's default family choice, backed by its bulletproof reliability
Because multiple family members may share the same set of keys, a family-friendly scooter in India needs to get many basic things right. It must have a long and comfortable seat, a wide and flat floorboard to carry bags, gentle suspension that protects your back over broken roads, and an engine that stays smooth and easy on fuel. Crucially, it must also be light enough for everyone to handle with confidence.
With a budget ceiling of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom), Indian buyers today have a wide lineup of dependable two-wheelers to check out. Below, we have mentioned some of the most practical, most affordable nameplates selling under this particular budget in the country right now.
Also Read: Best Family Bikes In India: Honda Shine, Hero Splendor, TVS Raider & More
1. Honda Activa 110
Price: Rs. 76,358 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Activa STD
In its modern form, the Honda Activa sticks faithfully to the qualities that made it a household name: rugged all-metal bodywork, simple mechanicals and dependable long-term durability. The current model has a smooth 109.51 cc fuel-injected engine that puts out 7.88 bhp and 9.05 Nm of torque. While it does not offer rapid straight-line speed, its power delivery is predictable, linear and completely beginner-friendly. The silent starter motor works without any metallic clatter, and the engine stays silent at city speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.
The scooter’s telescopic front forks and a 12-inch front wheel can absorb road imperfections with confidence, while keeping the handlebar steady over broken stretches. The external fuel filler lid at the rear can be opened with the help of a multi-function ignition switch, so you do not have to flip the seat open to refuel. Meanwhile, the 18-litre boot is compact by industry standards, but then there’s the wide floorboard, which can carry even a household gas cylinder when needed.
Key Features:
Smooth 109.51 cc engine with silent start system
Sturdy full-metal front apron and side body panels
High resale value and widespread service availability
Multi-function switch with remote rear fuel lid opener
Who should buy it: Buyers who like having complete peace of mind, rugged metal durability and effortless resale from their scooter.
2. TVS Jupiter
Price: Rs. 79,725 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Drum Alloy
Built on a new platform, the TVS Jupiter addresses nearly every common complaint Indian families have about small commuters. Its power comes from a refined 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 7.9 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. With TVS's new iGO Assist mild-hybrid tech, an electric boost provides temporary bursts of torque up to 9.8 Nm, making quick overtakes more convenient.
The biggest family benefit, however, is packaging. TVS has moved the fuel tank under the flat floorboard and placed the fuel filler cap on the front apron. By doing so, the brand has removed the hassle of stepping off the scooter at fuel bunks. You also get a 33-litre storage bay under the seat that can fit two small helmets or multiple shopping bags. As for riding comfort, it’s quite plush, with 12-inch wheels at both ends protecting the scooter over small potholes.
Key Features:
33-litre under-seat storage space
Front apron-mounted external fuel filler cap
A broad, flat floorboard with ample legroom
113.3 cc engine with iGO Assist torque boost
Comfortable 756 mm long seat with supportive cushioning
Who should buy it: Families who would appreciate high grocery storage, front fuel-filling convenience and low running costs from an easy-to-ride 110 cc commuter.
Also Read: Best Bikes Under Rs. 1.5 Lakh: TVS Raider, Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 & More
3. Hero Destini 125
Price: Rs. 80,138 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Destini 125 VX
Hero MotoCorp has redesigned the Destini 125 completely, turning it into one of the most attractive and sensible family scooters in the 125 cc category today. The new styling has given up generic commuter lines and now has a clean, neo-retro aesthetic with copper accents and projector LED lighting.
Underneath the fresh styling, there is an updated 124.6 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. This engine feels punchy off the line, reaching 60 kmph without strain. At the same time, there’s Hero's i3S idle start-stop system, keeping fuel consumption in check during long traffic signal waits.
The seat measures about 785 mm in length (one of the longest in its class). Both the rider and pillion get plenty of seating room without feeling cramped. Also, moving to 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends has improved the scooter’s high-speed stability over the older model's 10-inch rear setup.
Key Features:
A 785 mm long seat for rider and pillion comfort
12-inch wheels front and rear for balanced stability
Projector LED headlamp with daytime running lights
Hero i3S idle stop-start technology for better fuel savings
Front luggage pocket with integrated smartphone charging port
Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious, comfortable two-up seating experience, elegant styling and punchy 125 cc performance at a competitive price.
4. TVS Jupiter 125
Price: Rs. 82,100 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Drum Alloy
While the 110 cc Jupiter offers lightweight agility, the TVS Jupiter 125 is the utility workhorse sibling. It has a larger, more muscular frame that feels quite solid and reliable, allowing you to travel with a pillion rider and extra luggage. Powering this model is a 124.8 cc two-valve engine that offers 8.04 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It values strong low-end pulling power over top-end revs, pulling cleanly up flyovers without running out of breath.
Like its smaller version, the Jupiter 125 places its fuel tank in the floorboard and its fuel filler on the front apron. You get the same 33-litre under-seat compartment that easily holds two full-face helmets side by side. And since the heavy fuel tank sits low to the ground, the scooter has a low centre of gravity, which keeps it well planted around corners or when you’re braking firmly from 60 kmph. As for the progressive three-step adjustable rear suspension, it keeps passenger comfort intact even over rough road surfaces.
Key Features:
Three-step adjustable rear shock absorber
Front apron fuel lid with one-touch key operation
Enormous 33-litre under-seat storage that fits two helmets
Semi-digital instrument display with real-time mileage readouts
Floorboard-mounted fuel tank for a low, planted centre of gravity
Who should buy it: Practical households that regularly carry bulky cargo, want their scooter to have a low centre of gravity, and those who also refuse to compromise on under-seat boot space.
5. Suzuki Access 125
Price: Rs. 82,486 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Standard Edition Drum Brake
At the heart of the Access is a 124 cc Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine that generates 8.31 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque. But what makes this scooter feel so brisk isn’t just the output numbers, but also its light kerb weight of just 107 kg. It pulls away from traffic lights with eagerness and can cruise comfortably at 70 to 80 kmph on wider suburban roads without feeling strained.
Despite its lively engine, the Access remains thoroughly family-friendly. The footboard is wide and accommodating, the front apron features a deep cubby for water bottles, and the single-piece seat is broad and supportive. An external fuel filler cap sits behind the seat, and the 24.4-litre boot has enough room for daily shopping bags. On top of that, the light steering makes the scooter easy for older riders or lighter individuals to balance in city traffic.
Key Features:
24.4-litre under-seat luggage capacity
External rear fuel filler with central key operation
Lively 124 cc engine paired with a light 107 kg kerb weight
Dependable front telescopic forks and 12-inch front wheel
Broad, supportive seat with upright handlebar ergonomics
Who should buy it: Commuters who want a refined, peppy 125 cc scooter that feels effortless to ride and park while offering high mechanical reliability as well.
6. Honda Activa 125
Price: Rs. 91,679 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Activa 125 DLX
For buyers who love the dependable nature of the Activa 110 but want extra highway pace and a more premium appearance, they can check out the Honda Activa 125. It adds an extra touch of executive polish with its wide chrome embellishments, and it also has a sturdier road presence. This model uses a 123.92 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 8.31 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The power delivery is linear, focusing on quiet, vibration-free cruising rather than high-end acceleration. It gets an Idling Stop System, too, one that automatically cuts the engine when waiting at traffic signals and restarts instantly the moment you twist the throttle.
Like the smaller Activa, the 125 offers heavy-duty metal body construction that resists minor scuffs and dents from crowded parking lots. Meanwhile, the suspension tune is compliant, absorbing small potholes quietly. And while its 18-litre under-seat storage is smaller than that of its TVS rivals, its refined engine and premium finish are the main reasons that keep its upmarket value high.
Key Features:
123.92 cc engine with Idling Stop System
Sturdy metal bodywork with premium chrome accents
Multi-function switch with external rear fuel lid release
Dependable Honda Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equaliser
Semi-digital instrument console with distance-to-empty readouts
Who should buy it: Families who want the trusted Activa brand but wrapped in a heavier, more refined 125 cc package (with premium finishes and a metal body).
110 cc or 125 cc: Which Engine Size Suits You More?
Performance is the main factor that decides whether you’ll be okay with a 110 cc scooter, or whether you should settle for one that has a 125 cc engine.
Choose a 110 cc scooter (Jupiter 110, Activa 110) if your daily riding takes place almost entirely within dense city traffic at speeds below 50 kmph, and you want to keep initial purchase costs and fuel bills low. Modern 110 cc scooters easily return 55 to 60 kmpl, and their lighter front ends make them a lot easier to manoeuvre in crowded residential streets.
Choose a 125 cc scooter (Destini 125, Jupiter 125, Access 125, Activa 125) if you frequently ride with an adult pillion, carry heavy shopping bags or travel on wide ring roads and bypasses where you need to maintain 70 to 80 kmph. A 125 cc engine has much stronger low-end torque, meaning the engine will not sound stressed or run out of breath when climbing flyovers with a full load.
Which Family-Friendly Scooter Should You Buy?
Want to keep your purchase price low while taking maximum everyday utility home? The TVS Jupiter is the most logical scooter we have mentioned. Its floorboard-mounted fuel tank, front filler cap, and 33-litre boot give it more practicality value for family errands than almost anything else in the 110 cc space. But if rugged metal bodywork and unbeatable long-term resale value are what you trust most, the Honda Activa 110 is then the safest choice on the market.
If you are stepping up to the 125 cc class, the Hero Destini 125 stands out with its retro styling and long 785 mm seat for two-up comfort. And for those who want the ultimate cargo commuter with heavy-duty capability, the TVS Jupiter 125 offers 33 litres of boot storage and a low centre of gravity for long runs.
Conversely, if you enjoy a brisk, lively throttle response wrapped in an easy-to-park 107 kg frame, the Suzuki Access 125 is the most practical scooter on this list. And finally, for riders who want the bulletproof reliability of an Activa combined with 125 cc overtaking muscle and premium metal styling, the Honda Activa 125 has that appreciative, dependable motoring identity that will serve your household for many, many years.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Hyundai Bayon Rear Seat, Panoramic Sunroof Revealed In New ImageWith over 200 mm of added length, the Bayon is likely to offer better rear seat space than the smaller and more affordable Venue subcompact SUV.1 min read
- Hero Xtreme 250R Gets Frequency Selective Damping (FSD): What is It?The 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R boasts of segment-first Frequency Selective Damping, or FSD. What is FSD, and how does it work? Here’s a quick explainer.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 20, 2026Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Specifications ComparedThe Renault Duster Hybrid claims a fuel efficiency of 29km/l, the highest among the three SUVs.5 mins read
- Updated Hero Xtreme 250R: What’s New?The Hero Xtreme 250R gets a thorough update with a price tag of Rs. 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). Here’s a look at all the updates.1 min read
- Axor Agera Full-Face Helmet LaunchedPriced under Rs. 10,000, the new helmet features an aerodynamic spoiler, integrated rear exhaust vent and a range of safety-focused features.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 19, 20262027 Kawasaki Z1100 Launched In India At Rs 12.79 LakhThe new flagship naturally aspirated Supernaked motorcycle gets a 1,099cc inline-four engine, a six-axis IMU and a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids.1 min read