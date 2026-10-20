6 Family-Friendly Petrol Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh: Jupiter, Destini, Activa & More

Because multiple family members may share the same set of keys, a family-friendly scooter in India needs to get many basic things right. It must have a long and comfortable seat, a wide and flat floorboard to carry bags, gentle suspension that protects your back over broken roads, and an engine that stays smooth and easy on fuel. Crucially, it must also be light enough for everyone to handle with confidence.

With a budget ceiling of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom), Indian buyers today have a wide lineup of dependable two-wheelers to check out. Below, we have mentioned some of the most practical, most affordable nameplates selling under this particular budget in the country right now.

Also Read: Best Family Bikes In India: Honda Shine, Hero Splendor, TVS Raider & More



1. Honda Activa 110



Price: Rs. 76,358 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Activa STD

In its modern form, the Honda Activa sticks faithfully to the qualities that made it a household name: rugged all-metal bodywork, simple mechanicals and dependable long-term durability. The current model has a smooth 109.51 cc fuel-injected engine that puts out 7.88 bhp and 9.05 Nm of torque. While it does not offer rapid straight-line speed, its power delivery is predictable, linear and completely beginner-friendly. The silent starter motor works without any metallic clatter, and the engine stays silent at city speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.



The scooter’s telescopic front forks and a 12-inch front wheel can absorb road imperfections with confidence, while keeping the handlebar steady over broken stretches. The external fuel filler lid at the rear can be opened with the help of a multi-function ignition switch, so you do not have to flip the seat open to refuel. Meanwhile, the 18-litre boot is compact by industry standards, but then there’s the wide floorboard, which can carry even a household gas cylinder when needed.



Key Features:

Smooth 109.51 cc engine with silent start system

Sturdy full-metal front apron and side body panels

High resale value and widespread service availability

Multi-function switch with remote rear fuel lid opener

Who should buy it: Buyers who like having complete peace of mind, rugged metal durability and effortless resale from their scooter.



2. TVS Jupiter



Price: Rs. 79,725 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Drum Alloy

Built on a new platform, the TVS Jupiter addresses nearly every common complaint Indian families have about small commuters. Its power comes from a refined 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 7.9 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. With TVS's new iGO Assist mild-hybrid tech, an electric boost provides temporary bursts of torque up to 9.8 Nm, making quick overtakes more convenient.



The biggest family benefit, however, is packaging. TVS has moved the fuel tank under the flat floorboard and placed the fuel filler cap on the front apron. By doing so, the brand has removed the hassle of stepping off the scooter at fuel bunks. You also get a 33-litre storage bay under the seat that can fit two small helmets or multiple shopping bags. As for riding comfort, it’s quite plush, with 12-inch wheels at both ends protecting the scooter over small potholes.



Key Features:

33-litre under-seat storage space

Front apron-mounted external fuel filler cap

A broad, flat floorboard with ample legroom

113.3 cc engine with iGO Assist torque boost

Comfortable 756 mm long seat with supportive cushioning

Who should buy it: Families who would appreciate high grocery storage, front fuel-filling convenience and low running costs from an easy-to-ride 110 cc commuter.

Also Read: Best Bikes Under Rs. 1.5 Lakh: TVS Raider, Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 & More



3. Hero Destini 125



Price: Rs. 80,138 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Destini 125 VX

Hero MotoCorp has redesigned the Destini 125 completely, turning it into one of the most attractive and sensible family scooters in the 125 cc category today. The new styling has given up generic commuter lines and now has a clean, neo-retro aesthetic with copper accents and projector LED lighting.



Underneath the fresh styling, there is an updated 124.6 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. This engine feels punchy off the line, reaching 60 kmph without strain. At the same time, there’s Hero's i3S idle start-stop system, keeping fuel consumption in check during long traffic signal waits.



The seat measures about 785 mm in length (one of the longest in its class). Both the rider and pillion get plenty of seating room without feeling cramped. Also, moving to 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends has improved the scooter’s high-speed stability over the older model's 10-inch rear setup.



Key Features:

A 785 mm long seat for rider and pillion comfort

12-inch wheels front and rear for balanced stability

Projector LED headlamp with daytime running lights

Hero i3S idle stop-start technology for better fuel savings

Front luggage pocket with integrated smartphone charging port

Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious, comfortable two-up seating experience, elegant styling and punchy 125 cc performance at a competitive price.



4. TVS Jupiter 125



Price: Rs. 82,100 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Drum Alloy

While the 110 cc Jupiter offers lightweight agility, the TVS Jupiter 125 is the utility workhorse sibling. It has a larger, more muscular frame that feels quite solid and reliable, allowing you to travel with a pillion rider and extra luggage. Powering this model is a 124.8 cc two-valve engine that offers 8.04 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It values strong low-end pulling power over top-end revs, pulling cleanly up flyovers without running out of breath.



Like its smaller version, the Jupiter 125 places its fuel tank in the floorboard and its fuel filler on the front apron. You get the same 33-litre under-seat compartment that easily holds two full-face helmets side by side. And since the heavy fuel tank sits low to the ground, the scooter has a low centre of gravity, which keeps it well planted around corners or when you’re braking firmly from 60 kmph. As for the progressive three-step adjustable rear suspension, it keeps passenger comfort intact even over rough road surfaces.



Key Features:

Three-step adjustable rear shock absorber

Front apron fuel lid with one-touch key operation

Enormous 33-litre under-seat storage that fits two helmets

Semi-digital instrument display with real-time mileage readouts

Floorboard-mounted fuel tank for a low, planted centre of gravity

Who should buy it: Practical households that regularly carry bulky cargo, want their scooter to have a low centre of gravity, and those who also refuse to compromise on under-seat boot space.



5. Suzuki Access 125



Price: Rs. 82,486 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Standard Edition Drum Brake

At the heart of the Access is a 124 cc Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine that generates 8.31 bhp and 10.2 Nm of torque. But what makes this scooter feel so brisk isn’t just the output numbers, but also its light kerb weight of just 107 kg. It pulls away from traffic lights with eagerness and can cruise comfortably at 70 to 80 kmph on wider suburban roads without feeling strained.





Despite its lively engine, the Access remains thoroughly family-friendly. The footboard is wide and accommodating, the front apron features a deep cubby for water bottles, and the single-piece seat is broad and supportive. An external fuel filler cap sits behind the seat, and the 24.4-litre boot has enough room for daily shopping bags. On top of that, the light steering makes the scooter easy for older riders or lighter individuals to balance in city traffic.



Key Features:

24.4-litre under-seat luggage capacity

External rear fuel filler with central key operation

Lively 124 cc engine paired with a light 107 kg kerb weight

Dependable front telescopic forks and 12-inch front wheel

Broad, supportive seat with upright handlebar ergonomics

Who should buy it: Commuters who want a refined, peppy 125 cc scooter that feels effortless to ride and park while offering high mechanical reliability as well.



6. Honda Activa 125



Price: Rs. 91,679 onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Activa 125 DLX

For buyers who love the dependable nature of the Activa 110 but want extra highway pace and a more premium appearance, they can check out the Honda Activa 125. It adds an extra touch of executive polish with its wide chrome embellishments, and it also has a sturdier road presence. This model uses a 123.92 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 8.31 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The power delivery is linear, focusing on quiet, vibration-free cruising rather than high-end acceleration. It gets an Idling Stop System, too, one that automatically cuts the engine when waiting at traffic signals and restarts instantly the moment you twist the throttle.



Like the smaller Activa, the 125 offers heavy-duty metal body construction that resists minor scuffs and dents from crowded parking lots. Meanwhile, the suspension tune is compliant, absorbing small potholes quietly. And while its 18-litre under-seat storage is smaller than that of its TVS rivals, its refined engine and premium finish are the main reasons that keep its upmarket value high.



Key Features:

123.92 cc engine with Idling Stop System

Sturdy metal bodywork with premium chrome accents

Multi-function switch with external rear fuel lid release

Dependable Honda Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equaliser

Semi-digital instrument console with distance-to-empty readouts

Who should buy it: Families who want the trusted Activa brand but wrapped in a heavier, more refined 125 cc package (with premium finishes and a metal body).



110 cc or 125 cc: Which Engine Size Suits You More?



Performance is the main factor that decides whether you’ll be okay with a 110 cc scooter, or whether you should settle for one that has a 125 cc engine.



Choose a 110 cc scooter (Jupiter 110, Activa 110) if your daily riding takes place almost entirely within dense city traffic at speeds below 50 kmph, and you want to keep initial purchase costs and fuel bills low. Modern 110 cc scooters easily return 55 to 60 kmpl, and their lighter front ends make them a lot easier to manoeuvre in crowded residential streets.



Choose a 125 cc scooter (Destini 125, Jupiter 125, Access 125, Activa 125) if you frequently ride with an adult pillion, carry heavy shopping bags or travel on wide ring roads and bypasses where you need to maintain 70 to 80 kmph. A 125 cc engine has much stronger low-end torque, meaning the engine will not sound stressed or run out of breath when climbing flyovers with a full load.



Which Family-Friendly Scooter Should You Buy?



Want to keep your purchase price low while taking maximum everyday utility home? The TVS Jupiter is the most logical scooter we have mentioned. Its floorboard-mounted fuel tank, front filler cap, and 33-litre boot give it more practicality value for family errands than almost anything else in the 110 cc space. But if rugged metal bodywork and unbeatable long-term resale value are what you trust most, the Honda Activa 110 is then the safest choice on the market.



If you are stepping up to the 125 cc class, the Hero Destini 125 stands out with its retro styling and long 785 mm seat for two-up comfort. And for those who want the ultimate cargo commuter with heavy-duty capability, the TVS Jupiter 125 offers 33 litres of boot storage and a low centre of gravity for long runs.



Conversely, if you enjoy a brisk, lively throttle response wrapped in an easy-to-park 107 kg frame, the Suzuki Access 125 is the most practical scooter on this list. And finally, for riders who want the bulletproof reliability of an Activa combined with 125 cc overtaking muscle and premium metal styling, the Honda Activa 125 has that appreciative, dependable motoring identity that will serve your household for many, many years.