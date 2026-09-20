7 Most Reliable Naturally Aspirated Petrol Cars You Can Buy in India

Looking for a new car for daily driving? Here are some options that promise to be easy on the pocket, both on fuel costs as well as over the long term. If you are in the market for a petrol SUV, here are some reliable options you can look at.

Maruti Swift

The Swift has long been a popular choice in Maruti’s line-up, and this latest fourth-gen hatchback is the most rounded iteration yet. The Swift is decently spacious for four, fairly well kitted out, and the new 1.2-litre Z Series engine, while down on power compared to its predecessor, promises even greater fuel economy than before. Marutis have generally been one of the more reliable vehicles in the market, with few incidents of major issues. Spare parts are also easily sourceable, and Maruti does have one of the largest service networks in the country, so getting the car repaired even in smaller towns is not so difficult.



There is also a fair bit of powertrain options to pick from: petrol manual, petrol-MT, CNG and now CNG-AMT.



Maruti Dzire

What started life as a sedan derivative of the first-gen Swift has now swiftly established itself as an independent nameplate. Over the last few years, sales of the Dzire have even risen to that over the Swift, with Maruti now offering the Dzire as a more upmarket subcompact sedan compared to its hatchback sibling. Under the skin, the Dzire still retains some similarities to the Swift with the frugal 1.2 Z Series petrol engine and manual and AMT gearbox, though the company has given it a notably different design and a lot more features to attract buyers.



As with the Swift, the Dzire too comes backed by Maruti’s peace of mind ownership experience and easy access to spare parts and service centres across the country. Additionally, given that the car will seldom go wrong should you service it as per schedule, you have a reliable runabout on your hands.



Hyundai i20

The i20 may be one of the older models in the segment but it is no less reliable. Offered in standard and N-Line spec, the i20 offers plenty of kit, a spacious cabin and good fit and finish. Additionally, the standard hatchback’s 1.2 petrol engine is smooth, refined and reliable, not to mention its the only hatch in the segment to come with a smooth CVT gearbox.



Honda Amaze



Honda’s third-gen Amaze continues to bank on the familiar and trusty 1.2-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine while newer rivals have looked to switch to three-cylinder units. The Amaze packs in a decently spacious and comfy cabin, a large boot and is the only sedan in the segment to feature a CVT gearbox that makes city driving a breeze. The 1.2 petrol is a reliable unit when serviced at proper intervals, and the car is not overloaded with features so major electronic issues are less likely to occur as well. Additionally, being the only car in the segment to offer Level 2 ADAS also means that it scores well for safety as well.



Maruti Fronx/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor



Based on the Baleno/Glanza, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (we’ll simply call it Taisor) offer you a fairly well equipped cabin in top spec trim along with more distinctive looks than their hatchback siblings and additional ground clearance. Under the hood, you get the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre DualJet K-Series petrol engine that has powered a range of small Maruti cars for years now, and the unit is reliable, to say the least. A light 5-speed manual and AMT option are available, though for those wanting all the bells and whistles you will have to opt for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill.

The 1.2 petrol is sprightly and offers great mileage, though for the keen driver the 1.0 turbo-petrol will always be the pick.



Honda City



Honda has been known for its reliable mechanics for decades, and the same holds true for the current City. 2026’s update brings refreshed looks and some much-needed features to the ageing sedan, though under the skin, the family sedan has stayed unchanged since its launch in 2020. The 1.5 i-VTEC petrol mill is reliable and can be paired with a manual or CVT gearbox. Buyers also get the option of a strong hybrid powertrain too - paired exclusively with a CVT - that pairs the 1.5 petrol with an on-board battery and a pair of electric motors - one acting as a generator and the second as a traction motor.



Hyundai Verna



The Verna is the only other car in the compact sedan segment to still feature a naturally aspirated petrol engine aside from the City. The Verna offers a spacious and comfy cabin and continues to offer some segment-exclusive tech such as heated front seats. The 2026 facelift also brings with it a styling update to the exterior to freshen things up. The Verna ships from the factory with two petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre NA petrol that it also shares with the Creta, offered with manual and CVT gearbox options or a more powerful 1.5 turbo-petrol mill paired exclusively with a DCT. The NA petrol is available across all variants, including in the fully-loaded trim, though the turbo is exclusive to the top two trim levels