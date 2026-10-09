8 Strong Hybrid Cars In India For Daily Use Under 50 Lakh: Hycross, Sorento, Victoris & More
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers self-charging hybrid tech at Rs. 16.43 lakh
- Honda City e: HEV is a sedan option for those wanting hybrid smoothness
- The executive Toyota Camry is the luxurious hybrid benchmark at the upper end
Daily driving in Indian cities can be exhausting for drivers, especially when they have to deal with long traffic signals and slow traffic jams. While pure electric vehicles offer zero tailpipe emissions, not everyone has access to a home charger or the patience to line up in public charging queues.
It’s exactly why a strong hybrid setup may be a more practical option.
When moving through city traffic, one can completely depend on the battery of hybrid cars, and when needed for brisk acceleration, the ICE engine can provide the much-needed power on the highways.
Take a look at all the hybrid nameplates we have mentioned on this list.
1. Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid
Price: Rs. 16.43 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: VXi THS 2W
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid currently has the lowest entry price for a full, self-charging hybrid SUV in India. Sold through the Arena dealer network, it packages advanced hybrid tech into an approachable family crossover. Starting from the VXi THS 2W variant, it pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and an e-CVT automatic transmission to generate a combined output of 114 bhp.
The Victoris suits urban commutes well; you can move away from a standstill silently on the electric power. And once you go past 35 to 40 kmph, the petrol engine kicks in without any perceptible jerk. It also has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 28.65 kmpl, which keeps monthly petrol bills surprisingly low.
Key Features:
10.25-inch digital driver display
28.65 kmpl ARAI-certified fuel efficiency
Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
Pure EV drive mode for short low-speed commutes
Automatic climate control with remote cabin cooling
Who should buy it: Value-focused buyers who want the lowest running costs possible in a modern SUV package without paying a steep price.
Also Read: How To Prepare Your Car Before Selling It To Get Maximum Resale Value
2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Price: Rs. 17.18 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: S e-Drive 2WD HYBRID
Toyota is known for its strong hybrid systems globally, and that deep engineering experience clearly shows in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The hybrid lineup begins with the S e-Drive 2WD HYBRID, using Toyota's 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor to produce 114 bhp. Power reaches the front wheels through an e-Drive transmission that behaves like a very smooth CVT.
During heavy rush-hour traffic, its petrol engine stays shut off for extended periods, drawing power purely from the lithium-ion battery. Whenever you lift off the accelerator or brake gently, regenerative braking also recaptures energy to recharge the cells. In return, you get an official mileage rating of 27.97 kmpl overall.
Key Features:
27.97 kmpl ARAI-claimed mileage
Drive mode selector with dedicated EV mode
High 210 mm ground clearance for rough roads
Regenerative braking with energy monitor display
Touchscreen infotainment with connected car features
Who should buy it: Urban commuters looking for Toyota's proven hybrid reliability, high ground clearance and massive fuel savings in heavy city traffic.
3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Price: Rs. 16.68 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Delta Plus Strong Hybrid
Sharing its core platform with the Hyryder, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers intelligent electric hybrid tech as well. Starting at the Delta Plus Strong Hybrid variant, it uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor setup, delivering 114 bhp and a certified 27.97 kmpl.
Behind the wheel, the Grand Vitara feels composed and easy-going. The transition between battery propulsion and petrol power is almost silent, making city driving remarkably relaxing. The Zeta Plus trim comes well equipped right out of the box, offering a heads-up display, wireless smartphone connectivity and supportive seating. Ride quality is supple, soaking up road joints and small potholes without sending vibrations through the cabin.
Key Features:
210 mm ground clearance
Heads-up display with hybrid power flow readout
Six airbags and Electronic Stability Program as standard
Intelligent electric hybrid powertrain with 27.97 kmpl efficiency
Who should buy it: Buyers who desire a refined, comfortable mid-size SUV with premium Nexa styling and high fuel economy.
Also Read: Luxury Estate Cars in India: From Audi RS6 Avant to BMW M5 Touring
4. Honda City e: HEV
Price: Rs. 21.44 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: ZX Plus e: HEV
If you prefer the low-slung elegance, planted dynamics, and plush ride of a traditional sedan, check out the Honda City e: HEV. It uses an innovative dual-motor hybrid layout. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine works alongside two electric motors: one acting as an electricity generator and the other driving the front wheels directly. Combined system output sits at 125 bhp and an immediate 253 Nm of electric torque.
Because the drive motor delivers power directly at low and medium speeds, the City e: HEV accelerates with the crispness of a pure electric car. Gaps in city traffic are dispatched effortlessly without the rubber-band delay found in some conventional CVTs. On the open highway, a direct-drive clutch locks the petrol engine to the wheels for relaxed cruising at 90 to 100 kmph.
Key Features:
27.26 kmpl ARAI-certified fuel efficiency
Standard Honda Sensing Level 2 ADAS suite
Sofa-like rear seating with generous legroom
Electric parking brake with automatic brake hold
Advanced two-motor hybrid powertrain with 253 Nm of electric torque
Who should buy it: Drivers who prefer the sharp handling and supreme rear-seat comfort of a mid-size sedan, and instant electric acceleration as well.
5. Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Price: Rs. 25.02 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Zeta Plus 7S
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto offers strong hybrid capability in the large premium MPV space. Starting with the Zeta Plus 7S variant, it is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Together, they produce a healthy combined output of 184 bhp, sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox.
Despite measuring nearly 4.8 metres in length, the Invicto is surprisingly easy to live with in the city. The electric motor provides quick torque off the mark, allowing this large people mover to pull away smoothly without any diesel rattle or manual clutch work. It delivers an ARAI-rated economy of 23.24 kmpl, which is actually unheard of for a vehicle capable of carrying seven full-sized adults.
Key Features:
Spacious three-row layout with flexible seating
Six airbags and Vehicle Stability Control as standard
2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain producing 184 bhp
Remarkable 23.24 kmpl fuel efficiency for a large MPV
Push-button start, keyless entry, and electronic parking brake
Who should buy it: Large joint families who could need an expansive, comfortable seven-seater with the running costs of a small hatchback.
6. Toyota Innova Hycross
Price: Rs. 26.76 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Innova Hycross Hybrid VX [7S]
While petrol-only variants are available, the hybrid range of the Hycross begins with the well-appointed VX Hybrid trim. It employs the same 2.0-litre self-charging hybrid powertrain as the Invicto, putting out 184 bhp and returning 23.24 kmpl.
The ride quality is plush, without the bouncy body movements of older ladder-frame utility vehicles. In city stop-and-go conditions, it glides quietly on battery power, keeping the cabin serene. And when you merge onto open expressways, the petrol engine and electric motor work together to provide strong overtaking punch.
Key Features:
23.24 kmpl ARAI-claimed mileage
Flexible three-row seating with folding rear bench
Monocoque construction for superior ride comfort
360-degree parking camera and front/rear parking sensors
Who should buy it: Multi-generational families and intercity travellers who want benchmark long-term reliability and relaxed touring manners.
Also Read: 10 Cars With Large Boot Space Under Rs. 15 Lakh (400L+): Hector, Verna, Virtus & More
7. Kia Sorento
Price: Rs. 27.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: HTE 7
The Kia Sorento is a unique addition to India's hybrid space, given that it’s a turbocharged petrol offering in the three-row SUV segment. Starting from the HTE Hybrid trim, it pairs a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to develop a stout combined 227 bhp and 350 Nm.
Unlike the naturally aspirated hybrids on this list, the Sorento has genuine mid-range punch thanks to its turbocharger. Pressing the accelerator provides immediate acceleration that makes overtaking long trucks on dual-carriageway routes effortless. In town, the electric motor handles low-speed duties well, delivering a combined fuel economy of approximately 19.6 kmpl.
Key Features:
Dual 12.3-inch curved digital displays
10 airbags for comprehensive cabin safety
Generous three-row seating for seven passengers
Distinctive tiger-nose styling with vertical LED headlamps
1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid powertrain developing 227 bhp
Who should buy it: Tech-savvy buyers who want an aggressive three-row SUV that balances punchy turbocharged performance with strong hybrid city efficiency.
8. Toyota Camry Hybrid
Price: Rs. 48.69 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Elegant
While the primary focus of this list centres on vehicles under Rs. 40 lakh, the Toyota Camry Hybrid still deserves recognition as the ultimate executive hybrid option. Starting in the Elegant trim, it uses a large 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to generate a total system output of 227 bhp. It has a combined economy of 25.49 kmpl.
The Camry values rear-seat luxury and executive travel the most. The cabin’s acoustic glass and active noise control insulate its occupants from noisy traffic. The rear seats recline electrically and feature dedicated climate and audio controls integrated into the centre armrest. Suspension damping is quite gentle, floating over road ruts and potholes with cloud-like composure.
Key Features:
Chauffeur-grade electrically reclining rear seats
Nine airbags and comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite
Whisper-quiet cabin with acoustic noise dampening
Rear armrest touch control panel for climate and audio
2.5-litre strong hybrid engine returning up to 25.49 kmpl
Who should buy it: Corporate executives and luxury-minded buyers who want first-class rear-seat refinement and low emissions without heading into expensive European maintenance territory.
Strong Hybrid Versus Mild Hybrid: The Real Difference?
First, understanding the distinction between strong and mild hybrids is essential before visiting a dealership.
Mild Hybrids
These usually feature a small 12V or 48V battery and an integrated starter generator. They cannot drive the car on electric power alone. The system merely assists the engine under hard acceleration and handles automatic engine start-stop at red lights. The fuel savings in city traffic are marginal (usually around five to eight per cent).
Strong Hybrids
These vehicles use a large high-voltage battery pack and a high-output electric motor. They can propel the car entirely on electricity at city speeds of 30 to 50 kmph with the engine switched off. And since the electric motor does the heavy lifting in city traffic, real-world fuel savings can reach up to 30 to 45 per cent compared to standard petrol cars.
Which Strong Hybrid Should You Buy For Daily Commuting?
If keeping your initial purchase price within sensible limits is the main goal, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid is the most affordable entry point into the strong hybrid world. If you want a proven balance of high ground clearance and bulletproof efficiency alongside hybrid tech, then the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are some mid-size picks that easily deliver over 23 to 25 kmpl in congested daily traffic.
For drivers who prefer the low seating position, agile handling and unmatched rear bench comfort of a classic saloon, the Honda City e: HEV is the one to check out. Alternatively, when daily commuting involves ferrying a large family, three-row hybrids become indispensable. Then the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross can be considered.
Besides these options, if you desire more aggressive SUV styling and punchy turbocharged overtaking pace, you can check out the Kia Sorento. And finally, if you do have the budget for ultimate luxury, then the Toyota Camry Hybrid remains the finest chauffeur-driven experience on the Indian market.
carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team →
Related News
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 9, 2026Volkswagen Tiguan Electric Breaks Cover; Offers Upto 300bhp And 600kmsOne of the highest seller in VW’s family has finally gone electric. The ID.Tiguan follows the ID.4 and ID.5 in the German carmaker’s EV offensive.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 9, 2026BMW F450 RR Teased, Global Debut On October 15The BMW F450 RR will share the 420cc twin-cylinder engine, producing 47 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 9, 2026Kia India Extends Buyback Scheme To Cover Most ICE And EV ModelsKia has extended its assured buyback programme, offering residual values of up to 75 per cent for ICE models and 70 per cent for EVs after three years.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 9, 2026Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Relaunched; Prices Start At Rs 36.51 LakhThe Fortuner Leader Edition was previously launched for a limited time in late 2025.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 9, 2026JSW Motors' First SUV For India To Be Launched On December 4First model is expected to be based on Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV already available overseas.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 9, 2026Renault Duster Hybrid ARAI Mileage Revealed; Bookings Open Ahead Of Oct 17 LaunchThe Duster Hybrid claims a fuel efficiency of 29kmpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its segment.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 8, 2026Tata Aeris Review: New And Improved, But Is It Good Enough?Tata has replaced the Tigor with the new Aeris and improved it in every aspect. We drove the CNG AMT and Petrol MT derivatives to find out how much it improved over its predecessor.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Oct 3, 2026ViaTerra Spencer Riding Jacket Review: The Ideal Jacket For Indian Summers?The ViaTerra Spencer mesh riding jacket makes a strong case as a well-built, street-focussed riding jacket, combining good airflow with Level 2 protection and a snug, secure fit. Is it perfect? Read on.6 mins read