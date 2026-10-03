9 Cars For High-Running Users Under Rs. 15 Lakh: Sonet, Venue, Nexon & More

Running a standard petrol car can quickly become an expensive affair if you cover a lot of kilometres throughout the year. In contrast, CNG engines bring running costs down to roughly Rs. 2.50 to Rs. 3.20 per kilometre in the real world. And at the same time, diesel engines offer effortless highway pulling power, long tank ranges and strong efficiency even when they are carrying a full load of passengers.

With a budget ceiling of Rs. 15 lakh, Indian buyers have several fuel-efficient options across compact sedans, practical hatchbacks, and rugged sub-four-metre SUVs today. Here, we have taken a look at nine particular cars which make genuine financial sense for all types of high-mileage operations.

1. Hyundai Aura CNG

Price: Rs. 7.89 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base CNG Variant: MT S CNG

Following the discontinuation of the base E CNG trim, the Hyundai Aura CNG range now begins with the well-equipped S variant. Under the bonnet sits Hyundai's proven 1.2-Litre Kappa four-cylinder engine. In CNG guise, it produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and comes with a smooth five-speed manual transmission.

The Aura CNG’s four-cylinder layout remains very quiet while moving at city speeds, with less engine vibrations entering the cabin. The suspension is set up on the softer side, which helps it navigate broken roads and minor potholes without disturbing its rear-seat passengers. It has an ARAI mileage of 28.00 km/kg, though light-foot driving easily returns around 20 km/kg in daily use.

While the gas tank reduces available boot capacity, Hyundai has packaged the cylinder neatly enough to leave roughly 200 litres of usable space.

Key Features:

Smooth 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine

Plush, low-speed suspension comfort

Six airbags standard across all variants

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Who should buy it: Buyers who drive most of their time within the city and want four-cylinder engine refinement.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

Price: Rs. 7.94 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base CNG Variant: Sigma CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers coupe-crossover styling in the affordable CNG segment. Starting with the base Sigma trim, it is powered by the 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder DualJet engine. In CNG mode, it generates 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque, matched to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Fronx’s 76 bhp output feels lively enough for everyday city traffic. The engine does not feel sluggish off the line, and gear shifts are slick. With an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.51 km/kg, your running costs stay comfortably below Rs. 3.00 per kilometre. It also offers 190 mm of ground clearance, which is sufficient for crossing flooded roads and bad patches.

However, the factory CNG cylinder takes up most of the 308-litre boot, so larger suitcases will need to be placed on the rear seats.

Key Features:

28.51 km/kg ARAI-claimed fuel economy

Automatic climate control as standard on Sigma

1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet S-CNG powertrain

Distinctive crossover styling with muscular wheel arches

Who should buy it: Urban commuters who want a distinctive, high-riding crossover with very low running costs.

3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

Price: Rs. 8.18 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base CNG Variant: VXi CNG

Powered by the Z-Series 1.2-Litre three-cylinder bi-fuel engine, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg. In the real world, it means you can easily achieve over 26 to 28 km/kg in mixed conditions.

In CNG mode, the engine produces 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque. While three-cylinder units can create a slight vibration at idle, power delivery in city traffic is linear and fuss-free from this car. The clutch action is very light, easing the strain on your left foot in city traffic. Maruti also offers a five-speed AMT automatic option alongside the usual five-speed manual, giving high-mileage drivers two-pedal convenience.

As for occupant safety, you get six airbags as standard and five-star crash test ratings from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. The only compromise is luggage room, as the CNG cylinder takes away some of the 382-litre boot.

Key Features:

33.73 km/kg ARAI-certified fuel efficiency

Available five-speed AMT automatic option

Rear air conditioning vents and charging ports

Seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment

Who should buy it: Fleet operators and daily office commuters who want the lowest cost per kilometre they can get from the Indian automotive market.

4. Tata Altroz Diesel

Price: Rs. 8.29 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Diesel Variant: Pure Diesel

The Tata Altroz is now the only dedicated diesel premium hatchback available in India. Starting at the Pure Diesel trim, it has a 1.5-Litre Revotorq four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that puts out 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, and comes with a five-speed manual gearbox.

This vehicle is a very capable highway cruiser. Its low, wide stance and European-tuned suspension give it a lot of stability when travelling at 90 to 100 kmph. It has an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.64 kmpl, which means a single 37-litre tank of diesel can easily cover 750 to 850 kilometres of uninterrupted highway driving. And unlike CNG alternatives, the Altroz keeps its entire 345-litre boot fully intact for heavy family luggage.

Meanwhile, the vehicle’s doors open to a full 90 degrees for easy cabin entry, and its solid structure has earned a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Key Features:

345-litre uncompromised boot space

23.64 kmpl ARAI-certified fuel efficiency

Doors open to 90 degrees for effortless ingress

Sole diesel-powered premium hatchback in India

Who should buy it: High-mileage highway drivers who want the low seating and composed handling of a hatchback over an SUV.

5. Kia Sonet Diesel

Price: Rs. 9.20 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Diesel Variant: HTE (O) Diesel

Kia continues to entice diesel loyalists by offering its 1.5-Litre CRDi four-cylinder diesel engine right from the HTE (O) trim under Rs. 10 lakh. This engine produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers willing to stretch their budget can also pick up a refined six-speed torque-converter automatic version.

Cabin insulation in this car is well executed, keeping diesel clatter well suppressed even during hard acceleration. The six-speed manual has short throws and a very progressive clutch, which makes daily commuting remarkably convenient. It has a claimed ARAI mileage of 24.10 kmpl.

While the suspension is a bit firm for broken city roads, it remains quite stable when cruising at 90 to 100 kmph on the highways.

Key Features:

Premium interior fit and finish

Single-pane electric sunroof on HTE (O)

Six airbags as standard across all variants

Refined 1.5-Litre CRDi diesel producing 114 bhp

Who should buy it: Commuters looking for a stylish, high-tech compact SUV that combines car-like diesel refinement with low running costs and easy highway cruising.

6. Tata Nexon Diesel

Price: Rs. 9.27 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Diesel Variant: Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel

The Tata Nexon uses a 1.5-Litre Revotorq four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed AMT.

On the move, the Nexon's diesel engine offers strong mid-range acceleration. Overtaking slower trucks on state highways requires only a gentle press on the accelerator, without frequent downshifts. The ride quality stays planted at high speeds, and the 208 mm ground clearance prevents underbody scraping on high-speed breakers. Tata claims it has a fuel efficiency of around 23.23 kmpl, allowing for highway ranges of over 800 kilometres on a single 44-litre tank.

Together with a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and a modern dashboard, this vehicle can be considered a proper long-distance companion.

Key Features:

Six airbags and ESP as standard

Multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)

1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine with 260 Nm torque

382-litre luggage capacity unaffected by gas tanks

Who should buy it: Drivers who frequently move between cities through rough highways and require high ground clearance along with strong overtaking punch.

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel

Price: Rs. 9.36 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Diesel Variant: MX2 Diesel

Starting from the MX2 Diesel trim, the 3XO houses a 1.5-Litre mHawk four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which puts out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Its transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.

This car pulls cleanly from as low as 1,500 rpm, making uphill climbs and fully loaded road trips most of the time effortless. The suspension, meanwhile, evenly balances between low-speed bump absorption and high-speed stability. And inside, there is generous legroom for three adults in the rear seat.

However, the boot space is relatively modest at 295 litres, and the light-coloured cabin trim requires periodic cleaning if used daily.

Key Features:

High 300 Nm diesel torque output

Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

Six airbags, ESP and ISOFIX mounts

Disc brakes on all four wheels as standard

Who should buy it: Highway travellers who regularly carry full passenger loads and want a lot of pulling power from their vehicle.

8. Hyundai Venue Diesel

Price: Rs. 9.94 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Diesel Variant: Diesel MT DSL HX 2

The Hyundai Venue Diesel starts from the HX 2 trim, using the same 1.5-Litre CRDi four-cylinder engine found in the Kia Sonet. It develops 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and has a six-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai has also expanded the lineup with smooth diesel automatic options on higher variants.

The Venue offers a balanced, predictable driving experience. Its steering stays responsive at parking speeds, making tight three-point turns effortless, while weighting up when the car’s speed rises. The ARAI fuel efficiency is 20.99 kmpl; real-world highway figures are around 18 to 20 kmpl. The cabin features durable switchgear, an intuitive layout and supportive front seats to accomodate long hours behind the wheel.

And this vehicle’s suspension can absorb sharp expansion joints quietly, keeping interstate journeys undisturbed.

Key Features:

High-speed straight-line stability

Quiet and responsive 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine

Light clutch and precise six-speed manual gearbox

Six airbags and Electronic Stability Control as standard

Who should buy it: Drivers who want a reliable, compact SUV with dependable after-sales service, intuitive ergonomics and a balanced highway ride.

9. Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG

Price: Rs. 11.55 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base CNG Variant: LXi CNG MT

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers factory S-CNG technology in the mid-size SUV class. Starting in the LXi CNG trim, it runs on the dependable 1.5-Litre K15C four-cylinder DualJet engine. In CNG mode, it develops 86.5 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque, and is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Unlike other CNG vehicles where a bulky steel cylinder consumes the boot’s space, the Victoris has an underbody twin-tank layout instead. It keeps 320 litres of usable luggage space at the back intact, making family road trips feasible without having to mount extra luggage carriers. With an ARAI rating of 27.02 km/kg, this mid-size SUV keeps fuel costs as comparable as a small hatchback does.

It comes with 210 mm of ground clearance and a five-star Bharat NCAP crash rating.

Key Features:

320-litre usable luggage capacity

ARAI-rated fuel economy of 27.02 km/kg

Innovative underbody twin CNG tank layout

Six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Who should buy it: Family buyers and touring drivers who want the space, road presence and safety of a mid-size SUV.

Which Car Should High-Running Users Consider?

If you want to keep your daily urban running costs as low as possible, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG and Hyundai Aura CNG are the two most ideal compact sedans under Rs. 8.50 lakh. The Dzire offers crash safety credentials and raw fuel efficiency, while the Aura has four-cylinder engine refinement. And for drivers who want those same low running costs in a crossover body, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is available.

If you need a mid-size SUV that can run on CNG without giving up family luggage capacity, then the Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG is the clear standout here. But for long highway touring, diesel power remains unmatched. The Tata Altroz Diesel can be considered by buyers who love planted hatchback dynamics and want an uncompromised boot.

Among the sub-four-metre SUVs, there’s the Kia Sonet Diesel with the quietest, most refined driving manners. There’s also the Tata Nexon Diesel, which handles broken roads well with its tough suspension. And finally, regarding performance, there’s the Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel, offering 300 Nm of high torque for effortless high-speed cruising.



