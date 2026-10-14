9 Cars With Easy Entry And Exit For Senior Citizens & Families: Wagon R, Ertiga, Punch & More

While low-slung sedans require passengers to crouch down deeply, large ladder-frame off-roaders sit so high off the ground that climbing on them feels like scaling a ladder. The ideal family vehicle, in contrast, has a natural hip-point height, wide door apertures, low floor sills, and upright chair-like seating for maximum comfort.

Here are nine cars you can check out that provide high entry and exit convenience for India’s senior citizens or elderly family members.

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1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Price: Rs. 4.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: LXi MT

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R offers ample senior-friendly cabin access. Its tall-boy design has an optimised hip-point (H-point) that sits at the exact natural height of an average adult's pelvis. It means elderly family members do not have to fall down into a low seat or climb upward.

The doors open wide, and the roofline stays tall all the way to the B-pillar, so there is no risk of passengers bumping their heads while stepping inside. The upright, chair-like seating posture also ensures that knees remain bent at a comfortable 90-degree angle, which prevents lower back ache on city journeys.

Key Features:

Large glasshouse with a lot of outward visibility

Convenient hip-point for effortless slide-in access

Upright chair seating that relieves knee and joint strain

Generous 341-litre boot capacity for folding wheelchairs or walkers

Who should buy it: Families who want an affordable city car for elderly parents to enter and exit with complete independence.

2. Tata Punch

Price: Rs. 5.75 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart

The Tata Punch is an SUV that’s quite user-friendly for older passengers. Its doors can open to a full 90-degree angle on both the front and rear rows. It leaves a large entryway, allowing passengers with stiff joints or walking aids to step directly into the footwell without any issues.

Once inside, passengers sit on firm, upright seats that provide a lot of thigh and lumbar support. The 193 mm ground clearance raises the cabin just enough to avoid deep knee bending, yet the floor sill remains narrow enough that stepping across does not make passengers uncomfortable.

Key Features:

Upright, supportive seating position

Five-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating

Doors that swing open to a full 90 degrees

193 mm ground clearance with narrow step-in sills

Who should buy it: Buyers who want the raised feel and safety of a compact SUV, one that doesn’t make ingress difficult for senior family members.

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3. Renault Triber

Price: Rs. 5.81 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Authentic

Despite its practical three-row layout, Renault has kept the Triber’s door sill low to the ground, meaning elderly passengers can step inside without any assistance. Its tall roofline offers abundant headroom on the inside, where seniors do not have to duck their heads uncomfortably when getting in.

The second-row bench seat is set at a comfortable height and features slide and recline adjustments. When needed, you can open up more legroom in the middle row. And if you need to transport a folding wheelchair or other type of heavy luggage, the third-row seats can be removed entirely, which unlocks 625 litres of flat luggage space.

Key Features:

Sliding and reclining second-row seats

Low door sill step for easy foot placement

High interior ceiling providing a lot of head clearance

Twin air conditioning vents for the second and third rows

Who should buy it: Budget-conscious families who want a modular multi-seater with low entry steps and flexible seating for grandparents and children alike.

4. Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs. 5.81 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT HX 2

The Hyundai Exter has the compact footprint of a city runabout, and it adds a tall, boxy roofline for high passenger comfort. By raising the roof height, Hyundai has created an entryway that doesn’t require you to duck your head at all during entry. The front and rear seats are at a gentle hip height, allowing seniors to step in with little effort.

The rear seat squab in particular is well padded and has a slightly angled backrest to support the natural curvature of the spine. Rear legroom is also generous for a compact vehicle, and the rear door aperture is sufficiently wide.

Key Features:

Six airbags standard across all variants

Plush seat cushioning with supportive backrests

Raised roofline ensuring ample head entry clearance

185 mm ground clearance for smooth over-road clearance

Who should buy it: Urban families in need of a well-finished small crossover that offers ample headroom and convenient entry for elderly passengers.

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5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Price: Rs. 8.90 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: LXi MT

Unlike traditional body-on-frame MPVs which require passengers to climb into the cabin using footboards, the Ertiga uses a car-like monocoque platform. It keeps the floor low and flat, allowing senior citizens fuss-free entry and exit.

This Maruti’s rear doors are unusually long and swing open wide, creating a spacious entry path to the second row. Its middle bench is elevated like a comfortable dining chair, with generous under-thigh support so that knees are never bent uncomfortably high. Also, with sliding middle-row seats and dedicated roof-mounted air conditioning vents with independent blower control, elderly passengers stay comfortable in its cabin when travelling over long distances.

Key Features:

Elevated, chair-like middle row seating posture

Low, flat monocoque floor for walk-in cabin access

Long rear passenger doors with expansive openings

Roof-mounted rear air conditioning vents with separate blower control

Who should buy it: Multi-generational families that seek a comfortable, highly economical seven-seater.

6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Price: Rs. 10.61 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: VXI AT

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the commanding feel of a proper SUV, but not the climbing difficulties found in larger off-roaders. Its H-point is set high, giving passengers a clear view of the road ahead. And since the floor sits at an optimal height, entering the Brezza remains quite convenient.

The door frames of this vehicle are square and wide, ensuring that taller seniors do not need to crouch their necks or shoulders when getting inside. Inside, the rear bench is wide and flat, keeping movement easy for older passengers if they want to shift across the cabin to exit from the other side. The suspension is very supple at city speeds of 30 to 50 kmph, handling most rough road patches without disturbing the passengers.

Key Features:

A compliant, soft suspension setup

Elevated H-point providing an easy slide-in height

Large, upright window glass that reduces travel sickness

Broad, flat rear seat cushion which allows easy sideways movement

Who should buy it: Families who want a sturdy, reliable compact SUV that has high seating comfort and an effortless step-in experience.

7. Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs. 10.91 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT E

The Hyundai Creta’s door apertures are wide and cut cleanly into the body, while the seat edge is positioned along the average adult hip height. This layout means you neither drop down into the seat nor have to hoist your weight upward.

The Creta's rear bench can be considered one of the most comfortable in this price segment. The cushions are soft yet supportive, with a backrest angle that relaxes the lower back during long journeys. Rear window sunshades, rear air conditioning vents and a remarkably quiet cabin keep elderly occupants unbothered by heat, dust and traffic noise.

Key Features:

High cabin acoustic insulation

Well-judged seat height for slide-in ingress

Integrated rear door sunshades and rear AC vents

Soft, supportive rear seat cushioning with ideal backrest recline

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a premium mid-size SUV that offers rear-seat luxury, gentle suspension comfort and effortless ingress.

8. Kia Carens Clavis

Price: Rs. 11.12 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Premium (O) 7

The Kia Carens Clavis has a long 2,780 mm wheelbase. It has massive cabin doors and a completely flat floor, which create a genuine walk-in entry feel. For families who commute with grandparents as well as children, third-row access can be an inconvenience in most cars. But the Carens solves this with a one-touch electric tumble mechanism on the kerb-side second-row seat. When you press this button, it automatically folds and flips the seat forward, creating a wide passage to the back row.

The second-row seats are wide, deeply cushioned, and have individual recline adjustments. The door sill is thin, so passengers will not trip over wide plastic trim while stepping inside. Large grab handles on the roof lining provide sturdy support points for seniors to brace themselves during ingress and egress.

Key Features:

Low, flat floor for walk-in cabin entry

The one-touch electric tumble second-row seat

Generous 2,780 mm wheelbase for expansive legroom

Supportive overhead grab handles on all passenger rows

Who should buy it: Large families who want a modern, three-row vehicle where accessing both the middle and third row requires no physical effort.

9. Honda Elevate

Price: Rs. 11.81 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: SV MT

Despite having a huge 220 mm of ground clearance to tackle rough Indian roads, the Honda Elevate’s door sills still sit quite close to the ground. Older passengers do not have to stretch their legs awkwardly to reach the floorboard.

One of its remarkable traits is its large, upright, squarish door cutouts. The door aperture extends all the way to the roof, allowing tall senior citizens to walk in upright without bending their necks sideways. Inside, the seats offer firm, supportive foam that keeps the spine properly aligned. The elevated seating posture also gives the rear passengers an open, airy view past the front headrests.

Key Features:

Generous square door cutouts for upright entry

Large 458-litre boot space for family travel needs

Low interior step-in height despite 220 mm ground clearance

Upright, ergonomic seating posture supporting the lower back

Who should buy it: Families that prefer a rugged, high-riding SUV to handle bad roads.

Why Ingress, Egress and Hip Point Matter for Senior Citizens

Focusing on a few physical traits will help you pick the car with the right ingress and egress angles suitable for your family’s elderly members.



Hip-Point (H-Point) Height : It’s the pivot point between a seated passenger's torso and upper leg. If the seat is set too low (as in sport sedans), elderly passengers must drop down into the seat. If set too high (as in full-size off-roaders), they must hop or use footboards. But a car with an ideal H-point matches the standing hip height of an average adult.

: It’s the pivot point between a seated passenger's torso and upper leg. If the seat is set too low (as in sport sedans), elderly passengers must drop down into the seat. If set too high (as in full-size off-roaders), they must hop or use footboards. But a car with an ideal H-point matches the standing hip height of an average adult. Door Opening Angle: Doors that open wide (usually close to 80 or 90 degrees) create a clean opening. Seniors can place both feet firmly on the ground before standing up and getting out.

Doors that open wide (usually close to 80 or 90 degrees) create a clean opening. Seniors can place both feet firmly on the ground before standing up and getting out. Sill Width and Floor Height: A narrow door sill means passengers do not need to take an uncomfortably wide step to clear the bodywork. And a low, flat floor means their trailing foot never gets stuck on raised metal edges.

A narrow door sill means passengers do not need to take an uncomfortably wide step to clear the bodywork. And a low, flat floor means their trailing foot never gets stuck on raised metal edges. Upright Seating Angle: Upright, chair-like cushions have a natural 90-degree bend at the hips and knees, which can feel like an extra convenience for senior citizens.

Which Senior-Friendly Family Car Should You Buy?

If keeping your budget tight is crucial, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is undoubtedly the easiest car to live with, offering a comfortable slide-in seating height and massive windows. If you want compact SUV proportions and top-tier safety under Rs. 6 lakh, then the Tata Punch offers wide 90-degree opening doors. And if you want an airy cabin and extra headroom in a city-friendly footprint, the Hyundai Exter fits that brief neatly.

For families who want three rows of effortless seating, the Renault Triber offers the most accessible entry point. Stepping up to the Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh bracket, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which offers a lot of flat-floor walk-in access for the second row. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens is the ideal pick for complete three-row convenience.

Lastly, if you are looking at five-seater SUVs in particular, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers an elevated seating position with great visibility, the Hyundai Creta offers high rear-seat cushioning and plush ride quality, and the Honda Elevate has tall, square door apertures for easy entry and exit.