9 Cars With Ventilated Front Seats Under Rs. 15 Lakh: Kiger, New Brezza, New Baleno & More

Ventilated front seats have rapidly moved from being an exotic luxury feature to one of the most sought-after comforts in India. By drawing cabin air and pushing it through small perforations in the upholstery, seat ventilation keeps you cool and completely dry from perspiration while on your journey.

Earlier, cooled seating was only for executive saloons costing upwards of Rs. 30 lakh. But today, buyers can now find ventilated front seats across premium hatchbacks, stylish crossovers, and compact SUVs for under Rs. 15 lakh. Below are some of the cars you can check out at that price tag for this particular feature.

1. Renault Kiger

Price: Rs. 8.50 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Emotion

The Renault Kiger Emotion is the most affordable car in India to offer factory-fitted ventilated front seats. Renault introduced the feature to give the Kiger an advantage in the fiercely contested compact SUV segment regarding interior comfort, and this feature helps out with everyday summer driving a lot.

The ventilation system works quickly, circulating ambient air across the seatback within seconds of pushing the button. Meanwhile, on the outside, its compact dimensions make it easy to weave through congested streets, while its 205 mm ground clearance easily clears tall speed breakers and waterlogged roads. It offers two engine choices: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol for city errands, and a punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 99 bhp that pairs with a smooth CVT automatic.

Key Features:

205 mm ground clearance

Massive 405-litre boot capacity

Factory-fitted ventilated front seats

Eight-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration

Choice of naturally aspirated or punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines

Who should buy it: Budget-conscious buyers who want the lowest entry price for ventilated front seats and also a stylish, high-riding compact SUV.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Price: Rs. 9.50 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Alpha

Maruti Suzuki offers ventilated front seats on the top-spec Baleno Alpha. It is the only conventional hatchback on this list to offer this feature, giving daily commuters a refreshing alternative to bulky crossovers.

The cooling function has three adjustment levels that let you dial down the fan speed once the cabin temperature stabilises. The seats themselves are wide and well contoured, with gentle side bolstering to support you around fast corners. Powering the Baleno is the refined 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine developing 82 bhp. It offers smooth, linear power delivery in city traffic and is accompanied by a light clutch, while promising an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.8 - 24.77 kmpl. The Alpha trim also packs a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.

Key Features:

Three-step front seat ventilation

Fuel efficiency of 23.8 - 24.77 kmpl

Head-up display and 360-degree parking camera

Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment

Who should buy it: City commuters who prefer the nimble driving character, light controls and exceptional fuel economy of a premium hatchback.

3. Citroën Basalt X

Price: Rs. 11.34 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Na Max

The Citroën Basalt X’s Max variant includes three-level ventilated front seats. Citroën has also given extra thought to the seating ergonomics of this car, with its front chairs getting advanced comfort foam that cushions pressure points during long journeys.

Under the bonnet is Citroën's naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, which generates about 81 bhp and up to 115 Nm of torque. The standout trait, however, is its suspension, which handles most potholes and broken roads with a supple, cushioned feel. The large notchback tailgate at the back also gives you access to a 470-litre luggage boot.

Key Features:

Absorbing, very compliant suspension ride quality

470-litre luggage boot with a wide notchback opening

1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with 115 Nm torque

Three-level ventilated front seats with advanced comfort foam

Distinctive coupe-SUV silhouette with 180 mm ground clearance

Who should buy it: Highway travellers who want a lot of seat comfort, high city tractability and also the unique European styling.

4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Price: Rs. 11.41 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: ZXi Plus

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s tough mechanical build and practical cabin layout are widely appreciated by Indian car buyers. And in its range-topping ZXi Plus variant, it has ventilated front seats. This feature was not there before, but the new update finally closed one of the few feature gaps that separated Maruti’s offering from Korean rivals.

The Brezza's tall seating position actually helps the ventilation system as well. Because you sit with your legs in a chair-like posture, the airflow spreads evenly across the lower cushion and the entire lumbar section. As for mechanical credentials, it has the dependable 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine, one that’s paired with either a slick six-speed manual or a relaxed six-speed torque-converter automatic with paddle shifters. Those wanting a little more grunt can go for the new 1.0 Boosterjet turbo-petrol option though you are limited to a manual gearbox only. Given its generous head clearance, expansive glass areas and a stable footprint, this car can be considered a dependable family workhorse.

Key Features:

Electric sunroof and heads-up display

Front ventilated seats on the ZXi Plus trim

Proven 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine

High seating position with excellent outward visibility

Six airbags and Electronic Stability Program as standard

Who should buy it: Families who prefer having a rugged, low-maintenance compact SUV with high seating comfort and upright visibility.



5. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs. 11.60 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: HTX (Automatic only)

Kia was actually one of the early offerers of ventilated seats in the sub-four-metre category. Starting from the popular HTX trim, the Sonet offers three-stage cooling fans that operate silently and return strong, noticeable airflow even through thick cotton clothing.

The Sonet's cabin also feels quite upmarket. The dashboard layout is modern, switchgear feels solid to the touch, and sound insulation is good enough to actively filter out most city traffic noise. Buyers can choose between a lively 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or a frugal 114 bhp 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine from this car’s lineup.

Key Features:

LED headlights and connected LED taillights

Highly effective three-stage front ventilated seats

Semi-leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching

Six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes on selected variants

Choice of 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and refined 1.5-litre diesel engines

Who should buy it: Drivers who want a high-tech, premium cabin environment with strong engine performance and efficient seat cooling.

6. Citroën Aircross X

Price: Rs. 11.62 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: NA Max (5 seater)

If you love the French automaker's supple suspension setup, but need more passenger space, the Citroën Aircross X Na Max may be the more practical option. It has front-row ventilated seats that keep both the driver and front passenger comfortable on warm afternoon road trips.

The Aircross also offers genuine cabin flexibility, available in both five-seat and versatile 5+2 seating configurations from its Turbo persona. You have a generous 2,671 mm wheelbase as well, where second-row passengers enjoy plenty of knee room. It uses the same naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Basalt, which means there is enough smoothness when travelling with a full family load. You get 200 mm of ground clearance from this car as well.

Key Features:

High rough-road suspension tuning

200 mm ground clearance for uneven roads

Front-row seat ventilation on the top Max trim

1.2-litre NA engine with five-speed manual transmission

Who should buy it: Practical families who want capable ride comfort with front-row cooling.

7. Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs. 11.85 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Prestige

The Skoda Kylaq offers European engineering in India’s competitive sub-four-metre SUV category. Built on the localised MQB-A0-IN platform, the top-spec Prestige variant has front ventilated seats, which also feature six-way electric adjustment for the driver and passenger.

The Kylaq's front seats get some firm, supportive side bolsters that hold you securely in place during spirited driving. The cooling mechanism works quietly, laid out neatly into the perforated leatherette upholstery. Meanwhile, Skoda's lively 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and its acceleration is handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Key Features:

1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine delivering 114 bhp

Front ventilated seats with six-way electric adjustment

European chassis tuning with planted high-speed stability

Six airbags and multi-collision braking standard across all trims

10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Who should buy it: Driving enthusiasts who want an agile, solidly built compact SUV with high European driving dynamics and much-needed electric seat ventilation.

8. Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs. 11.94 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: HX 8

In its well-appointed HX 8 trim, the Venue offers front-row ventilated seats to make your daily city commutes a lot more relaxing. This two-stage seat ventilation can be activated with the help of physical buttons on the lower centre console, so you do not have to dig through touchscreen menus while driving.

The Venue's cabin is neatly finished as well, featuring clear instruments and supportive front bucket seats. Power comes from a 1.0-litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine with output of about 118 bhp and 172 Nm. You can pick up either a slick seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed manual to channel those numbers.

Key Features:

Intuitive 10.25-inch infotainment display

118 bhp 1.0-litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine

Slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Level 2 ADAS driver-assist safety features on higher trims

Two-stage front ventilated seats with easy-access physical switches

Who should buy it: Urban commuters who want a polished compact SUV with nimble city controls, smooth dual-clutch shifting and dependable seat cooling.

9. Tata Nexon

Price: Rs. 12.72 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Variant: Fearless+ PS

The Tata Nexon’s top-tier Fearless+ PS (and Fearless+ S) variants have multi-stage front ventilated seats. With Tata's modern leatherette upholstery, this cooling function makes long highway journeys during peak summer much more convenient. The Nexon's front seats also have broad shoulder support and deep seat cushioning.

This vehicle has a full five-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating and a tough, high-riding stance with 208 mm of ground clearance. Buyers can pick between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a punchy 1.5-litre diesel or even a factory-fitted iCNG setup.

Key Features:

208 mm of ground clearance

Five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating

Multi-stage front ventilated seats on Fearless+ PS

10.25-inch digital driver display and slim-bezel infotainment

1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and turbocharged iCNG options

Who should buy it: Safety-conscious buyers who want a rugged, high-riding vehicle with multi-fuel options and proven crash protection.

Some Things to Keep in Mind About Ventilated Front Seats

Here are some extra factors you should know about this particular comfort feature:

Ventilated vs Cooled Seats: Most vehicles in the sub-Rs. 15 lakh category actually have ventilated seats, not true refrigeration-cooled seats. Instead of running air conditioning refrigerant pipes into the seat foam, these systems use small electric suction or blower fans inside the seat base and backrest.

Most vehicles in the sub-Rs. 15 lakh category actually have ventilated seats, not true refrigeration-cooled seats. Instead of running air conditioning refrigerant pipes into the seat foam, these systems use small electric suction or blower fans inside the seat base and backrest. Why Cabin Pre-Cooling Matters: Because the seats circulate air from inside the vehicle, they work best when the cabin air conditioning is already running.

Because the seats circulate air from inside the vehicle, they work best when the cabin air conditioning is already running. Maintenance Advice: Keep the perforations clean. Spilling sticky drinks or applying heavy wax polishes onto perforated upholstery can clog the tiny air holes, reducing fan efficiency and trapping dust over time.

Which Car With Ventilated Front Seats Should You Buy?

If your primary objective is getting ventilated seats at the lowest possible price point, the Renault Kiger Emotion is available at Rs. 8.50 lakh. And if you do not desire an SUV, but want the low seating and high fuel economy of a conventional hatchback, get the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

For buyers who’d prefer a tall-boy SUV particularly, there’s the Maruti Suzuki Brezza worth checking out. At the same time, if cabin luxury and snappy turbocharged acceleration are high on your checklist, two names stand out: Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

Besides these, if ride comfort over broken state highways is what matters to you, the Citroën Basalt X Max and Citroën Aircross X Max are two competent choices from the French manufacturer. For enthusiasts who’d want more European road handling, there’s the Skoda Kylaq as well. Finally, if you want ventilated seats in a very secure car with a five-star rating and a ground clearance of 208 mm, you cannot miss out on the Tata Nexon.