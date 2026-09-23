Apartment EV Charger Rules: What To Do If Your RWA Denies Permission

If you have a dedicated or allotted parking space, the central EV charging guidelines specifically provide for installing a private charging point there. Electricity can be supplied through the owner's existing meter or through separate sub-metering, depending on the arrangement.



So if your RWA simply tells you that “We don't allow EV chargers.”, don't immediately assume that's the end of it. Your next question should be: “Why exactly are you refusing it?” That answer should decide what you should do next.

Why Is Your RWA Saying No?



Several very different situations can get lumped together as an RWA “ban”.

What the RWA says What you should do “EV chargers aren't allowed.” Ask for the rule in writing “The building cannot handle the load.” Ask for a load assessment “You need a separate meter.” Check the electricity arrangement with your DISCOM “Your parking is common.” Confirm whether the slot is actually allotted to you “It's a fire hazard.” Ask what specific safety requirement is not being met “We need a common EV policy first.” Ask when the policy will be placed before residents “The committee has rejected it.” Ask for the written resolution and reason

What Should You Do If the RWA Refuses?

Create a written record and end the RWA or managing committee a written request that includes:

Your flat and parking details

Your EV's basic charging requirement

Proposed charger capacity

Proposed installation location

How electricity will be supplied

Installer's electrical specifications, if available

A request for written approval

Then ask the RWA to provide its objection in writing, along with the specific rule or technical reason behind it.



What If the RWA Says There Isn't Enough Electrical Load?

EV charging adds electrical demand, and the 2024 guidelines specifically provide for a residential owner to apply for an increase in sanctioned load where necessary. So ask the RWA if the refusal is because the building cannot support the load, or because EV chargers are not permitted.



If it is genuinely a load issue, speak to your DISCOM about the required connection or load enhancement rather than arguing about the charger itself.



What If Your RWA Still Says No?

This is where you need to identify what kind of housing society you live in. If it is a cooperative housing society, the relevant state Registrar of Cooperative Societies may have a role in disputes involving the society, depending on the state's law and the nature of the dispute.



For example, Delhi's Registrar of Cooperative Societies handles complaints concerning registered cooperative societies and can order inspection or inquiry in appropriate cases, so certain disputes can also be directed towards arbitration.



Other states have their own housing/cooperative authorities and procedures, so it wouldn’t be helpful to automatically jump to consumer court just because the RWA said no.

First identify whether your dispute is:

A society bye-law issue

A cooperative-society dispute

An electricity/DISCOM issue

A building/fire-safety issue

A dispute involving the developer

Or an actual deficiency in a service provided to you

The Practical Escalation Route

If you're stuck, follow this order:

1. Get the refusal in writing.

2. Check your parking documents and society bye-laws.

3. Ask the RWA for the exact reason for refusal.

4. Get an electrical assessment if load or safety is the issue.

5. Approach the DISCOM if the problem concerns your electricity connection or sanctioned load.

6. If it is a cooperative-society dispute, check the state Registrar's complaint/arbitration mechanism.

7. Consider a consumer commission only if the facts actually establish a consumer dispute/deficiency in service.

And keep every email, application, quotation, electrical report and reply.

What Should You Do If Your RWA Denies Your EV Charger?

Don't install it without approval. But don't treat a verbal “no” as the final answer either. If your parking is dedicated to you, first ask the RWA to explain its objection in writing. If the issue is electrical load, involve the DISCOM.

If it is a cooperative-society dispute, use the applicable society/Registrar mechanism. And if you're considering a consumer complaint, first establish that your dispute actually falls within consumer law. The goal isn't to fight your RWA. It's to turn “No” into a specific problem, and then take that problem to the right place.