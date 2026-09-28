Are Mid-Size Sedans Making A Comeback In 2026? Here’s What The Sales Say
- Three of four mid-size sedans have been updated in 2026; the Virtus facelift is still awaited
- Virtus and Slavia offer 179mm ground clearance, versus around 165mm for Verna and City
- August sales show sedan growth, but no clear mid-size comeback yet
2026 is an interesting year for the sedan segment in the Indian car market. Manufacturers are still investing in mid-size sedans even though SUVs have become a dominant choice among Indian buyers. However, a product refresh and a market comeback are two different things. The latest sales figures suggest that buyers have not yet returned to mid-size sedans in significant numbers.
The Virtus, Slavia and Verna were all down year-on-year, while the City recorded growth. So, the more accurate answer is that mid-size sedans are getting another chance in 2026, but the sales data does not yet show a comeback.
Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review - 3 Reasons to Buy & 3 Reasons to Avoid
Why Are Manufacturers Still Updating Sedans?
The investment in the segment is significant because manufacturers could have simply allowed these cars to age without major changes. Instead, three of the four mainstream models have received fresh attention this year. Hyundai launched the updated Verna in March 2026 with more than 25 changes across design, technology, safety and comfort. Its equipment now includes Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, a dashcam and a surround-view monitor.
Skoda unveiled the updated Slavia in August 2026. The refreshed sedan gets revised lighting, new alloy designs, a 360-degree camera, six airbags and a new eight-speed automatic transmission for the 1.0 TSI. The Honda City has also received a 2026 facelift, while the Virtus is expected to receive its own update later in the year.
Also Read: Honda City e:HEV Review
Do Mid-Size Sedans Still Have a Ground-Clearance Problem?
Ground clearance remains one of the obvious reasons buyers consider an SUV, but the mid-size sedan segment is not uniformly low.
|Mid-size sedan
|Unladen ground clearance
|Volkswagen Virtus
|179 mm
|Skoda Slavia
|179 mm
|Hyundai Verna
|165 mm
|Honda City
|165 mm
This is why it would be misleading to describe 2026 as a year when mid-size sedans suddenly gained SUV-like ground clearance. The improvement is really in the products and equipment, not in a segment-wide increase in ride height.
For buyers dealing with ordinary city roads and speed breakers, 165 mm can still be adequate, while 179 mm gives the Virtus and Slavia a useful advantage when road conditions get rougher.
Why Did SUVs Become So Popular?
SUVs did not replace sedans simply because they sit higher. Their appeal comes from several characteristics coming together in one package. A higher seating position can give drivers a more commanding view of traffic, while greater ground clearance can provide more confidence on uneven roads and large speed breakers. The upright shape also gives SUVs the road presence many buyers now expect from a family car.
There is another important change. Compact SUVs have moved into price ranges that overlap with hatchbacks and sedans, giving buyers another body style without requiring them to make a major jump in budget. That means a mid-size sedan is no longer competing against another sedan alone. It is competing against compact and mid-size SUVs that offer a very different driving position and visual appeal at similar prices.
What Do Mid-Size Sedans Still Offer?
The sedan has not become irrelevant. It simply appeals to a narrower set of priorities. A lower seating position can suit drivers who prefer a conventional car-like driving experience. The separate boot provides a defined luggage compartment, while the long body can deliver generous cabin space without the taller proportions of an SUV.
The latest updates have also addressed another old sedan weakness: equipment. The 2026 Verna, for example, now offers features such as Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree surround-view monitor, seven airbags and a dashcam.
The updated Slavia adds a 360-degree camera, six airbags and a new eight-speed automatic option for the 1.0 TSI. So today's mid-size sedan is not simply an old-fashioned alternative to an SUV. The current models have adopted much of the technology and safety equipment buyers now expect.
Mid-Size Sedan vs SUV: What Matters in 2026?
For someone choosing between the two, the decision comes down to how the car will actually be used.
|Priority
|Mid-size sedan
|SUV
|Seating position
|Lower, more car-like
|Higher, more upright
|Ground clearance
|165 to 179 mm in key models
|Generally higher
|City driving
|Lower body and conventional proportions
|Higher seating position can improve outward visibility
|Rough roads
|Depends on the model and clearance
|Generally more forgiving
|Boot
|Separate enclosed boot
|Usually offers a taller cargo opening
|Highway use
|Strong fit for buyers who prefer a traditional sedan
|Better suited to those who prefer an upright driving position
|Styling
|Low and streamlined
|Tall and rugged-looking
Neither body style automatically makes more sense for every buyer. Someone who values a lower seating position, a traditional boot and sedan proportions may still prefer a mid-size sedan. Someone who regularly deals with poor roads or simply prefers a higher driving position may find an SUV more suitable.
So, Are Mid-Size Sedans Making a Comeback?
2026 is a comeback attempt, not yet a comeback in sales. Three of the four mainstream mid-size sedans have received meaningful updates this year, while the Virtus facelift is still awaited. The cars have also become better equipped, safer and more competitive on features.
But the latest sales data remains difficult to interpret as a revival. The mid-size segment is still much smaller than the compact sedan market, while SUVs continue to attract buyers looking for higher seating, greater clearance and a more upright driving position.
For buyers who still prefer a sedan, though, 2026 has made the choice more interesting. The segment may not be taking back the market yet, but it has plenty of reasons to stay in the conversation. The sedan may have lost the popularity contest, but 2026 shows it is not ready to leave the road just yet.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.29 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Sep 28, 2026Nicolo Bulega Wins 2026 WorldSBK Title With DucatiBulega seals his maiden World Superbike Championship with two rounds remaining, while Ducati completes a Riders’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ title sweep.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 28, 2026Oben Electric Rolls Out 10,000th Electric MotorcycleThe milestone comes as the company scales Rorr Evo production and expands its retail network across India1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 28, 2026Renault Triber Turbo Launched at Rs 7.84 LakhRenault has launched the 2027 Triber with a more powerful turbo-petrol powertrain.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 27, 2026Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engines, Features And Prices ComparedThe Hyundai Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, while the Tata Aeris CNG gets both manual and AMT options.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 27, 2026Suzuki Presents Technological Strategy, Aims For 4 Million-Unit Annual Capacity in India by FY2030Suzuki Motor Corporation has highlighted its technology strategy for the next decade, with India continuing to play a key role in its global manufacturing and technology plans.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 26, 2026Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications, Features, Prices ComparedThe Tata Aeris undercuts the Maruti Dzire on price while offering more power, a larger touchscreen and several additional features.3 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 28, 2026Renault Triber 1.0 Turbo Review: Was It Necessary?With the new RGEP platform, the Triber has received a much-awaited turbocharged petrol engine. It makes more power now, but was it necessary for this seven-seater MPV's fitness to purpose?5 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Sep 26, 2026Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The FutureOn the surface, the new Mahindra Thar OG might look like a facelift, but that is more than meets the eye.7 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 28, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 2): Slow But SmoothAfter nearly three months with the TVS Orbiter, its relaxed performance remains its biggest weakness, but easy handling, comfort and usable real-world range make it a capable city commuter.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read