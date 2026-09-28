Best Bikes For Daily Commute: Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, TVS Raider & More

A commuter motorcycle is less about outright performance and more about fuel efficiency, comfort, ease of use and low running costs. With many 100-125 cc motorcycles becoming more feature-rich, Indian buyers today are spoilt for choice with options. From simple and efficient commuter motorcycles to sporty 125 cc commuter motorcycles that can also handle slightly longer rides, there’s a lot to choose from.

Here’s our pick of some of the best motorcycles to consider for the daily commute in India.

Hero Splendor Plus

Price: Rs. 77,777 – 80.531

The Hero Splendor Plus remains India’s favourite commuter motorcycle. Even today, it’s one of the most familiar commuter motorcycles and has consistently topped the sales charts, till date. And there’s good reason why. The Splendor Plus has simple mechanicals, light weight, easy rideability and is still known for its strong fuel economy. The Splendor Plus is for riders who primarily use their motorcycle for daily commuting and want a simple motorcycle with relatively low running and maintenance costs.

Also Read: Hero Splendor Xtec Vs Bajaj Freedom Comparison Review

Honda Shine 100

Price: Rs. 65,642 – 72,146

The Honda Shine 100 is Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s answer to tap into the 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment, with the famous Shine nameplate. Lightweight, affordable, easy to ride and fuel efficient, the Shine 100 is easy to use in traffic and to manoeuvre through congested city streets. It’s an easy recommendation for riders who are looking for practicality and efficiency in a lightweight package.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Review

Honda Shine 125

Price: Rs. 82,722 – 88,081

Honda’s bestselling motorcycle model across the world, the Shine 125 offers a slightly bigger 125 cc engine and offers a very good balance between fuel efficiency, engine refinement and performance. The bigger 125 cc engine makes it useful for longer commutes, while the comfortable ergonomics and good ride quality all come together to make it a versatile everyday motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Honda Shine 125 Vs Hero Super Splendor Xtec Comparison

Hero Super Splendor Xtec

Price: Rs. 84,448 – 88,044 (Ex-showroom)

The Hero Super Splendor Xtec is Hero MotoCorp’s answer to tap into the 125 cc commuter segment utilising the iconic Splendor name. The Super Splendor is a popular choice for many who want the familiar practicality of the 100 cc Splendor, but with the additional performance of a 125 cc engine. Suited for both city commutes and occasional longer journeys, the Super Splendor still has a considerable fan following.

TVS Raider 125

Price: Rs. 83,910 – 1,00,570 (Ex-showroom)

The TVS Raider 125 is a sporty 125 cc commuter motorcycle which has a youthful design, a three-valve engine which offers good grunt and a bassy exhaust note, as well as a long list of segment-first features which aren’t seen on many commuter motorcycles. The Raider 125 is the perfect choice for riders who want a motorcycle that can handle the daily commute but also wants a bike that feels premium, and has sporty dynamics and is fun to ride.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Vs TVS Raider 125 Comparison Review

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Price: Rs. 92,990 – 1,04,318 (Ex-showroom)

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 offers a lightweight package, with a smooth and refined engine, combined with improved equipment that make it a complete motorcycle, and a real step up from the earlier model. Stylish and feature-rich in the 125 cc space, the new Pulsar 125 is a good choice for anyone looking for good road presence, everyday comfort, refinement and useful technology.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Review

Hero Glamour X

Price: Rs. 88,517 – 1,01,000 (Ex-showroom)

The Hero Glamour X brings a refreshing change to the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment. Taking Hero’s famous Glamour name, the X combines an eye-catching design, a smooth and refined engine, and confidence inspiring dynamics. Along with that are segment-first features like ride modes, cruise control and now, even ABS, the Glamour X is a very good combination of economy, practicality and affordability.

Also Read: Hero Glamour X Review

Hero Xtreme 125R

Price: Rs. 91,500 – 1,08,300 (Ex-showroom)

The Hero Xtreme 125R is also one of the sporty options in the 125 cc segment. With its aggressive styling, muscular stance and relatively sporty dynamics, the Xtreme 125R can be an appealing choice for younger riders. For anyone looking for the advantages in fuel economy and affordability in a commuter motorcycle which packs segment-first dual-channel ABS as well in the top variant, the Xtreme 125R offers a package that works as a commuter but looks like a more premium sporty offering.

Honda CB 125 Hornet

Price: Rs. 1,15,485 (Ex-showroom)

The Honda CB125 Hornet is an impressive sporty 125 cc commuter which makes a strong case for itself. It’s refined, well-equipped, sporty and practical – everything you’d want in a premium 125 cc commuter. The overall package offers great value, especially for those looking for style and performance in their daily ride.

Also Read: Honda CB125 Hornet Review

Bajaj Platina 100

Price: Rs. 70,511 (Ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Platina 100 is a popular, entry-level 100 cc commuter motorcycle in India which is focussed on comfort, economy and affordability. With a comfortable long seat and low maintenance cost, the Platina 100 offers an affordable entry point into the commuter motorcycle segment with a low acquisition cost, good fuel economy and frugal running costs. The Platina 100 is a good choice for riders who spend considerable time negotiating busy urban roads.