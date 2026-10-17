Best Bikes Under Rs. 1.5 Lakh: TVS Raider, Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 & More

If you’re looking for a new motorcycle at a price point of under Rs. 1.5 lakh, there are several offerings at that price point, ranging from 125 cc commuter motorcycles to entry-level modern classic roadsters. While the 125 cc commuter segment offers a good mix of fuel efficiency, everyday practicality and modern features, some 150 cc and 160 cc motorcycles add a sportier riding experience. Here’s a look at some of the best bikes to consider under Rs. 1.5 lakh in India.

Honda Shine 125

Price: Rs. 83,422 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The Honda Shine 125 is one of the highest-selling 125 cc motorcycles in India and it’s easy to see why. It’s a straightforward choice for buyers who value comfort, refined performance, fuel efficiency and everyday reliability over sporty styling or an extensive features list. A frugal and refined 125 cc engine, upright riding position and familiar motorcycle layout makes the Shine 125 suitable for daily office commutes, errands as well as family use.

Also Read: Seven 125 cc Commuter Bikes With 55+ kmpl Fuel Efficiency

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Price: Rs. 93,639 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but now gets a new engine, along with more features and offers buyers an option of a commuter motorcycle with good road presence. The latest Pulsar 125 retains the typical commuter flavour rather than being an out and out sporty commuter yet offers a stylish and feature-rich package rather than a conventional 125 cc commuter. The new Pulsar 125 suits those looking for everyday comfort and practicality but also care about styling, features and road presence.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Review

Hero Glamour X

Price: Rs. 89,767 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The Hero Glamour X 125 is another option for buyers seeking a modern 125 cc commuter – practical but segment-first features on higher variants like ride modes, cruise control and ABS. It combines commuter-friendly proportions with contemporary styling and a feature set aimed at making everyday riding more convenient. For those looking for commuter bike affordability and running costs, but don’t quite want to settle for a basic commuter bike, the Glamour X ups the glam quotient with a long feature list, yet retains upright and comfortable ergonomics of a basic commuter motorcycle.

Also Read: Hero Glamour X Review

Honda SP 125

Price: Rs. 90,498 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The Honda SP 125 is for those who prioritise refinement, fuel efficiency and a sharp design, even though it’s essentially still a commuter with neutral ergonomics and clean styling. With a refined 124 cc engine and five-speed gearbox, the SP 125 is designed to deliver smooth performance in city conditions without compromising on everyday practicality.

Also Read: Honda SP125 First Ride Review

Hero Xtreme 125R

Price: Rs. 91,500 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The Hero Xtreme 125R shares its engine with the Glamour X, but the design and proportions make it look completely different – sporty, youthful and dynamic. Its sharp bodywork, sporty riding position and dynamics make it well-suited for those who enjoy a little more involvement from their motorcycle, without sacrificing on fuel efficiency and low running costs of a commuter.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Review

TVS Raider

Price: Rs. 84,460 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The TVS Raider is one of the most appealing options for those looking for a commuter motorcycle with sporty design and dynamics. Its sharp styling, youthful appeal, feature-rich equipment list and a smooth and torquey engine help it stand out amongst its main rivals focussed on practicality and affordability. Responsive performance for urban riding, relatively light weight with easy manoeuverability makes the TVS Raider a top choice in the 125 cc segment.

Also Read: TVS Raider Vs Hero Xtreme 125R Vs Bajaj Pulsar N125

2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Price (Top Variant): Rs. 1,41,740 (Ex-showroom)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has always been an easy-to-recommend 160 cc sporty commuter motorcycle. In 2026, the Apache RTR 160 4V gets a handful of meaningful tech updates, making its top variant more feature-rich without changing the motorcycle’s core character. The biggest update is the 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring is a particularly useful addition to riders who rely on their smartphones for navigation. Also new is a panic brake alert system, and a type-C charging port. Along with new colours as well as new coloured alloy wheels, the 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers fresh appeal and a new set of features to still make it a good choice in this price bracket.

Also Read: 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - What's New?

2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS

Price: Rs. 1,42,585 (Ex-showroom)

The new Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS brings significant improvements to the Pulsar N160 model. A new 4-valve engine, electronic throttle control, five riding modes, along with traction control and a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation lends fresh new appeal to the N160. While the core design remains the same, updated graphics, new colours, features as well as new four-valve engine gives the Pulsar N160 SS sporty appeal, engaging performance as well as new-age features. It’s not one of the most affordable bikes in its segment, but for anyone looking for a sporty 160 cc motorcycle, the Pulsar N160 SS makes a strong case for itself.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS First Ride Review

2026 TVS Ronin

Price: Rs. 1,30,790 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The TVS Ronin makes for an interesting option for buyers who want something different from a conventional commuter motorcycle at this price point. With its modern-retro styling, relaxed riding position and distinctive design, the Ronin makes for an interesting option, between a traditional roadster and a lifestyle-oriented motorcycle with a retro-inspired design. With a smooth refined engine with strong low-end torque, the Ronin offers an easy-to-ride everyday motorcycle which can also do occasional highway duties. The 2026 TVS Ronin adds a new Base+ variant along with equipment enhancements across the range. The Base+ variant adds dual-channel ABS and still sits below the Rs. 1.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) price bracket.

Also Read: 2026 TVS Ronin - What's New & What's Still Missing?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Price: Rs. 1,37,640 (Ex-showroom) Onwards

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a compact roadster that combines the brand’s tried and tested J-series 350 cc, single-cylinder engine with a relatively accessible riding experience. Its modern-classic styling, compact proportions and lively riding experience make it an alternative to conventional commuter motorcycles as well as sporty 160 cc bikes in this price bracket. Do note however, that only the base variant of the Hunter 350 falls under the Rs. 1.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) price bracket. The mid and top variants of the Hunter 350 are above this price range.

Also Read: RE Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin Vs Jawa 42 - Best City Neo-Retro Bike?

Yamaha XSR155 Vs RE Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin: Comparison Video