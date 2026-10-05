Best Cars for Tall Drivers: Mahindra XUV 3XO, Wagon R, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon & More
- Cars with more height and long wheelbase suit tall driver’s more
- Cars with more height and long wheelbase suit tall driver’s more
- Cars with more height and long wheelbase suit tall driver’s more
The Indian car market is loaded with options of cars of all shapes and sizes. Across different budgets there are products with different body styles, engine options and segments. But if your height is more than 6 feet it doesn’t matter which price bracket the car belongs to, the options become quite limited. To find a set of wheels that’s spacious enough to provide a comfortable drive experience and good ergonomics for tall drivers isn’t an easy task specially if the budget is under Rs. 15 lakh. Lets take a look at 5 such cars.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
The tallboy has been a darling of budget buyers in the country for a long time now specially if the ask is ample space and practicality. The hatch provides a lot of headroom as well as legroom even if your height is over 6 feet that makes the overall experience quite comfortable. The Wagon R has a height of 1,675 mm which is more than even the Hyundai Creta and that means tall drivers are always able to find a perfect drive position. It only helps that the prices begin at under Rs. 5 lakh, ex-showroom so even if you’re buying your first car, space will never be an issue.
Also Read: 9 Cars For High-Running Users Under Rs. 15 Lakh: Sonet, Venue, Nexon & More
Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon seems to check all the boxes when it comes choosing a perfect car in the subcompact SUV segment. It looks good, has a lot of powertrain options and has a 5 star safety rating too. It is practical as well with a height of 1,620 mm and wheelbase of 2,498 mm despite being under 4 meters in length. The SUV provides a good drive position for tall drivers and the height adjustment for the seat also has a long range. Visibility all across is quite good as the pillars don’t really obstruct the view which also adds to driver confidence. Prices start at Rs. 740 lakh, ex-showroom which also acts as one of the advantages of the SUV.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Nexon’s arch rival the Mahindra XUV 3XO is also a fantastic option if you’re looking at great cabin space one that makes all the occupants feel at ease. With an even longer wheelbase (2,600 mm) and taller height (1,647 mm) the 3XO is probably the most practical SUV in the segment when it comes to space. It is also the widest at 1,821 mm which means the shoulder room is fantastic too. This makes it not just supremely comfortable for the driver but each occupant is equally relaxed even on long drives. And while the bonnet may not be visible to shorter drivers there is no such problem with taller drivers who get a clear all-round view be it front or back. Starting at Rs. 7.79 lakh, ex-showroom the 3XO feels value for money too.
Also Read: 8 City-Friendly Cars Under Rs. 8 Lakh For Daily Commutes: Wagon R, i10, Punch & More
Kia Syros
Another SUV in the same segment which works well for tall drivers be it size of price, it is the Kia Syros. While some may not like its design there’s no denying the fact that this is one practical car. With a height of 1,680 mm and a wheelbase of 2,550 mm, the Syros provides ample cabin space irrespective of the height of the driver. Kia has provided many practical options like electric drivers seat and sliding second row which helps in finding the ideal drive position even for the tallest of drivers. The pillars too are thin and windows big which also aid in securing a clear view of the driver. Prices start at Rs. 8.42 lakh, ex-showroom which makes the SUV a worthy choice when it comes to practicality.
Hyundai Creta
Is there anything the Hyundai Creta cannot do? The SUV looks good, is loaded with features and has a reliable engine lineup as well. Hyundai has also smartly designed the cabin which ensures there’s no dearth of space anywhere in the cabin. Drivers like the seating position of the Creta as they get sufficient knee room, head room and shoulder room which keeps them in perfect position for a confident drive. Electric seats settings along with seat ventilation enhance the experience and if your height is over 6 feet you will love spending time on the driver seat of the Creta. Prices start at Rs. 10.91 lakh, ex-showroom.
carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team →
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 2.7 - 2.9 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-05
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e PHEV Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore: 585 BHP Limo Can Cover Up To 98 KM On Electric PowerThe S 580 e is the first plug-in hybrid Maybach to come to India; available only in four-seat First-Class form.3 mins read
- Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record Third Quarter Sales; Spurred By Growth Across SegmentsThe German luxury car brand has seen its best ever quarterly and year-to-date sales in the Indian market beating previous numbers1 min read
- Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 Launched in India, Starting at ₹1.10 LakhAprilia has rolled out two new urban tourer scooters in India, packing the biggest engine in the segment and large 14-inch wheels.1 min read
- Ampere Nexus EX+ Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh; Gets More Powerful MotorAmpere has launched the Nexus EX+ electric scooter with a more powerful 5kW motor, an IP65-rated charger and an optional connected technology package.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 5, 2026Honda XR 300L, XR 300 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.83 LakhBookings for both motorcycles are now open, and these will be made-in-India models.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 5, 2026Maharashtra Transport Department Announces 13-Day Out-of-State Vehicle Inspection DriveOut-of-state vehicles without a permit or with an expired permit could face heavy financial penalties, immediate detention and compulsory re-registration.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Oct 3, 2026ViaTerra Spencer Riding Jacket Review: The Ideal Jacket For Indian Summers?The ViaTerra Spencer mesh riding jacket makes a strong case as a well-built, street-focussed riding jacket, combining good airflow with Level 2 protection and a snug, secure fit. Is it perfect? Read on.6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 1, 2026Yamaha YZF-R2 Track Review: New TerritoryYamaha's all-new YZF-R2 brings 200cc performance, lightweight construction and R-series DNA to a new generation of riders, but its true track potential is held back by one crucial component.1 min read