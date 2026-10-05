Best Cars for Tall Drivers: Mahindra XUV 3XO, Wagon R, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon & More

The Indian car market is loaded with options of cars of all shapes and sizes. Across different budgets there are products with different body styles, engine options and segments. But if your height is more than 6 feet it doesn’t matter which price bracket the car belongs to, the options become quite limited. To find a set of wheels that’s spacious enough to provide a comfortable drive experience and good ergonomics for tall drivers isn’t an easy task specially if the budget is under Rs. 15 lakh. Lets take a look at 5 such cars.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The tallboy has been a darling of budget buyers in the country for a long time now specially if the ask is ample space and practicality. The hatch provides a lot of headroom as well as legroom even if your height is over 6 feet that makes the overall experience quite comfortable. The Wagon R has a height of 1,675 mm which is more than even the Hyundai Creta and that means tall drivers are always able to find a perfect drive position. It only helps that the prices begin at under Rs. 5 lakh, ex-showroom so even if you’re buying your first car, space will never be an issue.

Also Read: 9 Cars For High-Running Users Under Rs. 15 Lakh: Sonet, Venue, Nexon & More

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon seems to check all the boxes when it comes choosing a perfect car in the subcompact SUV segment. It looks good, has a lot of powertrain options and has a 5 star safety rating too. It is practical as well with a height of 1,620 mm and wheelbase of 2,498 mm despite being under 4 meters in length. The SUV provides a good drive position for tall drivers and the height adjustment for the seat also has a long range. Visibility all across is quite good as the pillars don’t really obstruct the view which also adds to driver confidence. Prices start at Rs. 740 lakh, ex-showroom which also acts as one of the advantages of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Nexon’s arch rival the Mahindra XUV 3XO is also a fantastic option if you’re looking at great cabin space one that makes all the occupants feel at ease. With an even longer wheelbase (2,600 mm) and taller height (1,647 mm) the 3XO is probably the most practical SUV in the segment when it comes to space. It is also the widest at 1,821 mm which means the shoulder room is fantastic too. This makes it not just supremely comfortable for the driver but each occupant is equally relaxed even on long drives. And while the bonnet may not be visible to shorter drivers there is no such problem with taller drivers who get a clear all-round view be it front or back. Starting at Rs. 7.79 lakh, ex-showroom the 3XO feels value for money too.

Also Read: 8 City-Friendly Cars Under Rs. 8 Lakh For Daily Commutes: Wagon R, i10, Punch & More

Kia Syros

Another SUV in the same segment which works well for tall drivers be it size of price, it is the Kia Syros. While some may not like its design there’s no denying the fact that this is one practical car. With a height of 1,680 mm and a wheelbase of 2,550 mm, the Syros provides ample cabin space irrespective of the height of the driver. Kia has provided many practical options like electric drivers seat and sliding second row which helps in finding the ideal drive position even for the tallest of drivers. The pillars too are thin and windows big which also aid in securing a clear view of the driver. Prices start at Rs. 8.42 lakh, ex-showroom which makes the SUV a worthy choice when it comes to practicality.

Hyundai Creta

Is there anything the Hyundai Creta cannot do? The SUV looks good, is loaded with features and has a reliable engine lineup as well. Hyundai has also smartly designed the cabin which ensures there’s no dearth of space anywhere in the cabin. Drivers like the seating position of the Creta as they get sufficient knee room, head room and shoulder room which keeps them in perfect position for a confident drive. Electric seats settings along with seat ventilation enhance the experience and if your height is over 6 feet you will love spending time on the driver seat of the Creta. Prices start at Rs. 10.91 lakh, ex-showroom.