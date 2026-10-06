Best Family Bikes In India: Honda Shine, Hero Splendor, TVS Raider & More

A family motorcycle in India doesn’t necessarily have to be boring. While most buyers still look for good mileage, easy maintenance and a comfortable riding position, there are now plenty of commuter bikes that add more features and a bit more personality to the mix.

The 100cc class continues to have simple, affordable options, while the 125cc segment offers more performance and equipment. There’s even a CNG-powered motorcycle for buyers who want to keep fuel costs in check. Here are some of the options worth looking at.

Price: Rs 65,642 – 72,146

The Honda Shine 100 is Honda’s take on the 100cc commuter, boasting the well-known Shine nameplate. It is lightweight, easy to ride and particularly suited to busy city traffic, where its compact size makes it easy to manoeuvre.

It keeps things simple and focuses on the things most family buyers are likely to look for: affordability, practicality and fuel efficiency. If you want a no-fuss motorcycle for everyday use, the Shine 100 makes a lot of sense.

Also Read: TVS Raider 125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Best Sporty 125cc Bike?

Price: Rs 77,777 – 80,531

There’s a reason the Hero Splendor Plus remains such a familiar sight on Indian roads. It has simple mechanicals, is light and easy to ride, and has built a reputation for strong fuel economy over the years.

The Splendor Plus is primarily a daily-use motorcycle. It makes the most sense for someone who wants a straightforward ride without spending too much on running and maintenance.

Price: Rs 70,511

The Bajaj Platina 100 takes the traditional commuter approach, with its focus firmly on comfort, economy and affordability. The long seat provides a comfortable ride, particularly when the motorcycle is regularly used with a pillion.

It also keeps the entry price relatively low, making it an option for families looking for an inexpensive motorcycle for regular city commuting.

Price: Rs 83,910 – 1,00,570

The TVS Raider 125 is for buyers who want something a little more interesting than a conventional commuter. Its styling is sporty, while the three-valve engine and bassier exhaust note give it some character.

At the same time, it remains practical enough for everyday commuting. The Raider also packs several segment-first features, so it works for someone who wants a family motorcycle but would like more equipment and a pinch of sportiness.

Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Ultimate Mileage Commuter Face-Off

Price: Rs 88,517 – 1,01,000

The Hero Glamour X gives the 125cc commuter formula a contemporary twist. Along with its design and refined engine, it gets features such as ride modes, cruise control and ABS.

That makes it an interesting middle ground for buyers who still want an economical, practical motorcycle but don't want to settle for a basic commuter. It also brings more equipment into the family-bike space.

Price: Rs 92,990 – 1,04,318

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is another option for buyers who want a little more road presence from their commuter. The latest version combines a lightweight package with a refined engine, while also adding more equipment than the previous model.

It suits buyers who want everyday comfort and practicality but also care about styling, features and the road presence of their ride.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin vs Jawa 42 All Stars: Best City Neo-Retro Bike?

Price: 1.04 lakh – Rs 1.17 lakh

The Bajaj Freedom 125 stands apart from the other motorcycles here because of its dual-fuel CNG setup. Bajaj claims it can return up to 102km/kg in CNG mode, with a claimed CNG-only range of 202km.

Add the petrol tank, and the claimed combined range goes up to 330km. With prices starting at Rs 1.04 lakh, the Freedom 125 is aimed at family buyers who are particularly focused on fuel efficiency and running costs.

All prices ex-showroom.