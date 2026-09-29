Best Family Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
- Nexon, Brezza and XUV 3XO offer affordable compact SUV options.
- Aircross X and Hector stand out for their focus on ride comfort and space.
- Creta, Seltos and City are among the larger, more premium family-car options.
Buying a family car is rarely about one particular feature. Space, comfort, safety, fuel economy and the ability to deal with India's often unpredictable roads all matter, which is why SUVs continue to be popular with family buyers. If your budget is capped at Rs 15 lakh, there are several choices across different sizes and body styles, let's take a look.
Tata Nexon – From Rs 7.39 lakh
The Tata Nexon is one of the go-to options for family buyers wanting a compact SUV without burning a hole in their pocket. Its biggest advantage is the choice of powertrains: petrol, diesel, CNG and EV versions are available, so buyers can pick one based on how and where they drive. There is also good ground clearance, a feature-rich cabin and a five-star safety rating. For a family looking for a relatively compact SUV with plenty of choice, the Nexon covers a lot of bases.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza – From Rs 7.50 lakh
The Brezza has been a familiar family car for years, and much of its appeal comes from getting the everyday stuff right. It has a spacious cabin, a decent boot and an engine that is easy to live with, while fuel economy and Maruti Suzuki's extensive service network add to its appeal. The suspension is another strong point, doing a good job of smoothing out potholes and broken roads. Add generous ground clearance and controlled body movements, and the Brezza remains a sensible option for families.
Also Read: What Happens If You Put Diesel in a Petrol Car? Here’s What You Should Do
Mahindra XUV 3XO – From Rs 7.79 lakh
The XUV 3XO is the smallest and most affordable SUV in Mahindra's line-up, but its cabin doesn't feel particularly small. There is decent space inside, the seats are accommodating and the suspension does a good job of dealing with rough roads, carrying forward one of the XUV300's better qualities. Safety is another consideration, with the XUV 3XO scoring five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It is also available as an EV for buyers looking to make the switch.
Citroen Aircross X – From Rs 8.29 lakh
Comfort is one of the things you look for in this category and the Citroen Aircross X deserves a look. The French SUV is particularly good at dealing with broken surfaces, and its suspension keeps the ride comfortable for occupants. It is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations, giving larger families the option of carrying more people. The turbo-petrol engine is responsive enough to make the Aircross X enjoyable to drive, while the practical cabin and comfortable ride make it well suited to family use.
Also Read: Are Mid-Size Sedans Making A Comeback In 2026? Here’s What The Sales Say
Hyundai Creta – From Rs 10.90 lakh
The Creta has been a fixture in India's compact SUV market since 2015 and has built a strong following among family buyers. A spacious cabin, multiple powertrain options and a driving experience that isn't entirely focused on comfort make it a fairly versatile choice. Hyundai also offers the Creta as an EV, giving buyers another route depending on their requirements. For families that want something larger and more substantial than a sub-4-metre SUV, the Creta sits comfortably within the Rs 15 lakh budget until its mid-spec variants.
Kia Seltos – From Rs 11 lakh
The latest-generation Kia Seltos got major updates over the previous model, inside the cabin as well as outside. There is plenty of space, the seats are comfortable, and the use of soft-touch materials gives the interior a more premium feel. The Seltos is also loaded with technology, making it an option for families who want a feature-heavy SUV.
MG Hector – From Rs 11.99 lakh
The MG Hector has been around since 2019 and has gone through several updates during its time in India. Its biggest appeal remains the cabin, which combines generous space with a long list of features. The Hector makes particular sense for buyers who want a larger SUV and place greater importance on interior space and equipment. It is offered in both 5- and 7-seat options.
Also Read: 10 Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh With The Best Ride Quality On Indian Roads
Honda City – From Rs 12 lakh
Not every family needs an SUV, and the Honda City remains a convincing alternative if you prefer a compact sedan. It has built its reputation over decades on a spacious cabin, refinement and a comfortable ride. The rear seat is particularly accommodating, with enough width for three average-sized adults to sit alongside each other without feeling cramped. There is also plenty of legroom, headroom and hip room. For a family looking for a straightforward, comfortable car for everyday use, the City continues to sit at the top of the shortlist.
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