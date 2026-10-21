Best Family Road-Trip Cars: Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, Tata Safari & More
- Toyota Innova Hycross offers good space, comfort and a strong-hybrid option
- Kia Carens Clavis and Mahindra XUV7XO offer premium cabins and a choice of powertrains
- Tata Safari brings SUV appeal, while the Ertiga and XL6 focus on practicality side
A long road trip with the family puts different demands on a car than the daily commute. You need enough space for everyone, comfortable seats for hours on the road, useful features and an engine that can handle a full load of passengers and luggage. Running costs matter too, particularly if you tend to cover long distances over weekends and holidays.
Thankfully, there are several options in India, ranging from MPVs to feature-packed SUVs. Here are five family cars worth considering, depending on your budget and priorities.
1. Toyota Innova Hycross
If budget isn't the biggest concern, the Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the strongest choices for a family that spends a lot of time on the road. Compared to the old Innova Crysta, the Hycross feels more premium and puts greater emphasis on comfort, while retaining the qualities that have made the Innova name popular with Indian buyers.
Space is a big part of its appeal. All three rows offer decent room, and the third row is usable even for adults, with enough width to accommodate three passengers. The second row gets its own climate zone, while the ottoman seats on select variants make longer journeys more relaxing.
The strong-hybrid powertrain is another reason to consider the Hycross. It helps keep fuel consumption in check, particularly in stop-start traffic, which can be useful when a road trip involves plenty of driving through towns and cities. Toyota's reputation for reliability adds to the appeal for families planning to keep their car for several years.
2. Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis is worth a look if you want a seven-seater with a premium cabin and a choice of powertrains. It is available with petrol, diesel and electric options, giving buyers more flexibility depending on their choice.
It isn't as spacious as the larger Toyota Innova Hycross but the Clavis makes a good case for itself with its cabin quality, fit and finish, and premium features. Step inside and it feels more upmarket than you might expect from a people carrier in this category.
Its engines have smaller capacities than those in the larger SUVs, but there is enough performance to carry a full load of passengers. The electric version brings a few useful additions of its own, including a 250V socket for the second row and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, which allows the car to power compatible external devices.
3. Tata Safari
Not every family wants an MPV, and the Tata Safari makes a strong case for those who prefer the look and feel of a large SUV. It has a muscular exterior, while the cabin takes a more sophisticated approach, with substantial seats and materials that give it a premium feel.
The front two rows are particularly appealing for longer drives, thanks to the large, well-finished seats. The third row, however, isn't as roomy as that of some rivals, so it's better suited to children or shorter journeys when all seven seats are occupied.
There is room for improvement in the ergonomics in certain areas, but the Safari remains a capable family tourer. The addition of a petrol engine to the range also gives buyers another powertrain option alongside the existing choices.
4. Mahindra XUV 7XO
The Mahindra XUV 7XO is another strong contender for family road trips, particularly if comfort and features are high on your list. It comes close to the Innova Hycross in terms of overall comfort, while offering plenty of technology to make the cabin feel modern and upmarket.
The 2026 facelift brings revised suspension tuning, which gives the SUV a more planted feel on the road than before. That matters when you're spending several hours behind the wheel, with the family on board. The cabin's fit and finish also help it feel like a more premium offering.
There's flexibility on the powertrain front, too, with petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic gearbox options. If you'd rather go electric, Mahindra also offers the XEV 9S, which shares much of the feature set of its internal-combustion counterpart.
5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And XL6
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 may not be the newest options here, but they remain sensible choices for families who value practicality and ease of ownership. The Ertiga has been a familiar sight on Indian roads for years, thanks to its usable cabin, accessible price positioning and straightforward ownership experience.
Neither MPV is particularly exciting from behind the wheel, but that's not really the point. They cover the essentials for family travel without making things complicated. The Ertiga gets a second-row bench seat, while the XL6 offers captain seats, making the choice largely a question of how you want to arrange the cabin.
The catch is that both models are due for more substantial updates. Their designs and feature lists are beginning to show their age, and a refresh would help them keep pace with newer rivals. Even so, their practical layouts and familiar ownership proposition continue to make them worth considering.
Which Family Road-Trip Car Should You Choose?
The Toyota Innova Hycross is the most rounded option here if you want space, comfort and a strong-hybrid powertrain. The Kia Carens Clavis makes sense if features and powertrain choice matter more, while the Tata Safari is the pick for those who prefer an SUV and mainly use the third row for children.
The Mahindra XUV7XO stands out for its technology and improved ride comfort, while the Ertiga and XL6 remain sensible options for families who don't need all the bells and whistles of the more expensive models.
Ultimately, think about who will be travelling most often. If all seven seats will be occupied regularly, third-row comfort should be high on your list. If your trips involve long runs between cities, fuel economy and seat comfort matter just as much as the features you see.
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