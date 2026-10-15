Budget Cars For Hill Driving Under ₹10 Lakh: Which Ones Handle Steep Roads Best?

Driving in the hills can be challenging, with steep climbs, sharp hairpin bends, narrow roads and uneven surfaces testing both the driver and the car. While you don't necessarily need a powerful SUV to tackle these conditions, the right engine, gearbox, ground clearance and manageable dimensions can make a big difference. If you're planning frequent hill trips without stretching your budget, here are some cars under Rs.10 lakh (ex-showroom) worth considering, and what makes each of them suitable for the job.

Tata Punch

Power and ground clearance matter, but a car’s size and weight can be just as important on narrow, winding mountain roads. The Tata Punch fits the bill, weighing around 1,060 kg, depending on the variant. It was initially offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (87 bhp, 115 Nm), but Tata now also offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that develops 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The latter’s stronger low- and mid-range response is what will make climbing steep gradients easier.

Highlights:

Max Ground Clearance: 193 mm

Max Weight: 1060 kg

ESP & Hill Hold Assist are standard

360-View Camera (Select trims)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx / Toyota UC Taisor

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and it's Toyota twin - Urban Cruiser Taisor - is another compact crossover that makes a strong case for hill driving. It gets 190 mm of ground clearance and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (99 bhp, 148 Nm) for stronger performance on climbs. Its light clutch and smooth gear shifts also make it easier to drive on winding roads.

Alternatively, the Fronx gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine (89 bhp, 113 Nm). While less powerful, its tractable nature and predictable power delivery make it a capable option for the hills too.

Highlights:

Max Ground Clearance: 190 mm

Max Weight: 1480 kg

ESP & Hill Hold Assist are standard

360-View Camera (Select trims)

Renault Kiger/Nissan Magnite

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite share the same platform and offer similar powertrains, so the choice largely comes down to brand preference. Both get a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (71 bhp, 96 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (99 bhp, 160 Nm).

For hill driving, though, I'd recommend the turbo-petrol. Its stronger mid-range and punchier performance make uphill climbs easier, while also making either SUV a more versatile all-rounder.

Highlights:

Max Ground Clearance: 205 mm

Turbo-petrol engine: 99 bhp, 160 Nm

ESP & Hill Start Assist: Available, variant-dependent

360-degree Camera: Available on select variants

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is another good option for hill driving, thanks to its punchy 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed manual, it offers strong mid-range performance, which comes in handy on steep climbs and winding roads.

However, if you're sticking to a Rs.10 lakh budget, you'll have to settle for the mid-spec Signature manual. Those who prefer an automatic will have to make do with the lower-spec Classic Plus variant, which means compromising on features. Or go Rs. 50,000 over budget for the Signature+ automatic.

Highlights:

Ground Clearance: 189 mm

Turbo-petrol engine: 114 bhp, 178 Nm

ESP & Hill Hold Control: Available

6-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic: Available, depending on variant

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is another practical option for those who want an everyday SUV that can handle occasional hill trips. Its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offers predictable power delivery (102 bhp & 139 Nm), while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (109 bhp & 170 Nm) option is better suited to those who want stronger performance on steep climbs.

The catch is that your budget will determine the variant you get. For Rs.10 lakh (ex-showroom), you can opt for the well-equipped ZXI turbo-petrol manual or the VXI naturally aspirated petrol manual.

Highlights:

Ground Clearance: 198 mm

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol: 109 bhp, 170 Nm

ESP & Hill Hold Assist: Available

360-degree Camera: Available on select variants

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is worth considering if you want the flexibility of choosing between petrol and diesel engines. While the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel's 260 Nm of torque makes it particularly appealing for frequent hill drives with passengers and luggage. However, the Rs.10 lakh budget limits your options.

You can get the Pure Plus S diesel manual or petrol AMT, while the more affordable petrol manual makes sense if you want to save some money. For an on-road budget of Rs.10 lakh, you'll have to settle for the entry-level Smart Plus petrol manual.

Highlights:

Max Ground Clearance: 208 mm

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol: 118 bhp, 170 Nm

1.5-litre Diesel: 113 bhp, 260 Nm

ESP & Hill Hold Assist: Available

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is another option worth considering, especially if you want a compact SUV with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, which makes 120 bhp and 172 Nm, is the one to consider for its stronger performance on steep climbs. However, with a Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroom budget, you'll have to settle for the HX5 turbo-petrol manual, which means no automatic.

The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol is a more affordable alternative. Diesel's strong torque could appeal to those who frequently drive in the hills, but you can only get the entry-level HX2 trim, which means missing out on some convenience features.

Highlights: