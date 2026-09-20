Can Independent Multi-Brand Garages Safely Service Electric Cars In India?
- Independent garages can handle many routine jobs
- High-voltage repairs require specialised training and equipment
- Battery faults need more expertise than brake or tyre work
Can a Local Garage Service an Electric Car? Yes, but not every garage is equipped to do it safely. An electric car still has many familiar parts. Brakes, tyres, suspension, steering, air-conditioning, lights and the 12V electrical system all need regular maintenance, the big difference is the powertrain.
An EV has a high-voltage battery, electric motor, motor controller, charging system and other electronic components. India's formal EV technician training covers systems including the battery pack, battery management system, motor controller, charging system and regenerative braking. So the real question isn't whether a garage is independent, but whether the garage has EV-specific training, equipment and safety procedures.
What Can an Independent Garage Handle?
A properly trained multi-brand garage can potentially handle many routine jobs that don't require opening or repairing the high-voltage system.
These include:
- Brake servicing
- Tyre and wheel work
- Suspension repairs
- Steering components
- 12V battery replacement
- Air-conditioning work
- Lighting and basic electrical repairs
- General vehicle inspections
There are also formal Indian qualifications specifically covering routine servicing and minor repairs on electric four-wheelers. This means an EV does not automatically need to visit an authorised service centre for every small repair.
For example, there is little reason to assume that replacing a worn tyre suddenly becomes a high-voltage job just because the car is electric. The important thing is to identify whether the repair actually involves the EV's high-voltage system.
Which EV Jobs Are Suitable for an Independent Garage?
The easiest way to think about it is to separate ordinary vehicle maintenance from high-voltage work.
|Service or repair
|Independent EV-capable garage?
|Why it matters
|Tyres and wheel alignment
|Yes
|No high-voltage system work is normally involved
|Brake pads and discs
|Yes
|Primarily mechanical work
|Suspension repairs
|Yes
|Primarily mechanical work
|12V battery replacement
|Usually
|Separate from the main traction battery
|Air-conditioning service
|Yes, with EV knowledge
|Some EVs use electrically driven components
|Diagnostic scanning
|Yes, if properly equipped
|Requires compatible EV diagnostic equipment
|Charging-system fault
|Only if trained
|Can involve vehicle electronics and high-voltage systems
|Traction-battery diagnosis
|Specialist recommended
|Requires EV-specific knowledge and safety procedures
|Opening or repairing the high-voltage battery
|Specialist work
|High-voltage safety becomes critical
|Accident-damaged battery pack
|Specialist/authorised facility
|Damage can create additional electrical and safety risks
Government EV training covers battery packs, battery-management systems, charging systems, motor controllers and diagnosis, showing how different the skill set can be from conventional vehicle servicing.
Why Is High-Voltage Work Different?
This is the part that deserves the most caution. An EV's traction battery stores electrical energy at high voltage. Before certain repairs can be performed, the system may need to be isolated and made safe. Indian EV technician qualifications specifically include high-voltage and fire-safety practices as part of the training.
So a mechanic who is excellent at petrol and diesel cars shouldn't automatically start working on an EV's high-voltage system without additional training. This isn't about whether the mechanic is experienced. It's about whether they understand the different electrical hazards involved, know how to isolate the system correctly and have the appropriate equipment for the job.
What About the EV Battery?
This is where you should be particularly careful. A garage may be perfectly capable of replacing brake pads but not equipped to open, diagnose or repair the traction battery. Battery-related work can involve the battery pack, battery-management system, high-voltage connections and electrical diagnosis. These are specifically covered in India's EV technician training framework.
If your EV has a suspected battery fault, serious charging problem, insulation-related fault or damage after an accident, don't assume that any multi-brand workshop can safely handle it.
This is also where diagnosis matters more than guesswork. A warning light or sudden drop in charging performance does not automatically mean that the battery pack itself needs to be replaced. A properly equipped technician should first identify the actual fault before recommending an expensive repair.
How Do You Know If a Garage Is EV-Ready?
Don't just ask, “Do you service electric cars?” Ask these instead:
- Do you have technicians specifically trained in EV servicing?
- Can you diagnose the high-voltage system safely?
- Do you have EV-compatible diagnostic equipment?
- Can you safely isolate the high-voltage system before working on it?
- Do you follow the manufacturer's repair procedure?
- Will you refer battery or high-voltage faults to a specialist when necessary?
These aren't unreasonable questions. India's formal EV service qualifications cover EV diagnosis, routine repair, electrical and electronic systems, and high-voltage safety.
Signs You Should Choose Another Garage
Be cautious if a workshop:
- Says “EV is just like any other car.”
- Wants to open the battery without explaining the procedure.
- Cannot explain how it isolates the high-voltage system.
- Has no EV-specific diagnostic equipment.
- Cannot tell you which EV systems its technicians are trained to work on.
- Treats a serious battery or charging fault as a routine electrical repair.
Independent Garage or Authorised Service Centre?
It doesn't have to be one or the other. For tyres, brakes, suspension, 12V batteries and other conventional maintenance, a properly equipped independent garage can be a practical option. For high-voltage battery repairs, serious electrical faults, damaged battery packs and complex EV-specific diagnosis, an authorised service centre or properly trained EV specialist is the safer choice.
India's formal EV service qualifications distinguish routine service and minor repairs from more advanced EV diagnosis and specialised electrical and electronic work. For owners outside major cities, this distinction is particularly useful. An independent workshop may be closer, cheaper and perfectly capable of handling routine maintenance, while a specialist facility can be reserved for jobs that genuinely require EV-specific expertise.
So, Can an Independent Garage Safely Service Your EV?
Yes, provided it has the right training, equipment and safety procedures. An independent garage can be a sensible choice for routine jobs such as tyres, brakes, suspension and other conventional maintenance. But high-voltage systems, charging faults and traction-battery repairs require technicians with specific EV knowledge and equipment.
So, don't choose a garage simply because it is authorised or independent. Choose it based on the job your EV needs and whether the workshop is equipped to do that job safely. Your EV doesn't need a fancy signboard. It needs the right skill behind the toolbox.
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