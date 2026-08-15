Can Insurance Companies Reject Claims Because Of Unapproved Aftermarket Accessories?

If you have added accessories to your car, it is worth checking whether they are covered by your policy. An insurer may question a claim if an undeclared modification contributed to the damage or changed the risk covered by the policy. This is quite important for electrical upgrades, performance modifications and other changes that go beyond simple cosmetic additions.

Also Read: What Happens If You Buy or Sell a Used Car Without the Original Sales Invoice?

Can Insurance Companies Reject Claims for Aftermarket Accessories?

Yes, insurance companies can reject a car insurance claim because of aftermarket accessories, but it depends on the accessory, whether it was declared and whether it is connected to the damage.

For example, if poorly installed ambient lights cause a short circuit and a fire, the insurer may have grounds to reject the related claim. Similarly, an undeclared modification that contributes to an accident can lead to a claim dispute.

But do keep in mind that having an aftermarket accessory does not automatically mean that your entire car insurance policy becomes invalid. The circumstances of the claim and the policy terms matter.

Why Do Aftermarket Accessories Matter for Insurance?

Your insurer calculates the policy based on the vehicle and the risks associated with it. Adding expensive or electrical accessories can change those risks.

This is why it is important to tell your insurer about significant additions and get them recorded through the appropriate accessory endorsement.

There are generally two types:

Electrical accessories: Touchscreen systems, amplifiers, upgraded lights and similar equipment.

Non-electrical accessories: Alloy wheels, roof racks, body kits and other physical additions.

If these accessories are not declared, they may not be covered if they are stolen or damaged. More importantly, problems can arise if the accessory itself is linked to the accident or damage.

Which Aftermarket Accessories Can Cause Problems?

Not every accessory carries the same level of risk.

1. Electrical Accessories

Upgraded headlights, ambient lighting, subwoofers, amplifiers and aftermarket infotainment systems need careful installation. The biggest concern is wire cutting or splicing. Poor wiring can cause short circuits and, in extreme cases, fires. If an insurer finds that an improperly installed accessory caused the damage, the claim can be challenged.

2. CNG or LPG Kits

An aftermarket CNG or LPG kit needs to meet the applicable regulations and be properly recorded with the RTO and insurer. An unauthorised installation can create problems with both your vehicle documents and insurance coverage, particularly if the modification is connected to an accident or fire.

3. Performance Modifications

ECU tuning, suspension changes and certain exhaust modifications can change how a vehicle performs. These modifications can become an issue if they are not permitted or declared. They may also fall under rules governing alterations to a vehicle under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Also Read: Can Traffic Police Legally Impound Your Vehicle for Aftermarket Exhausts in India?

4. Alloy Wheels and Larger Tyres

Changing wheels or tyres does not automatically cancel your insurance. However, major changes from the manufacturer's specifications can create questions during a claim, especially if the modification is linked to the accident. If you have made a significant upgrade, it is better to inform your insurer rather than assume it is automatically covered.

Does Wire Splicing Affect a Car Insurance Claim?

It can. Cutting into the factory wiring to install lights, speakers, screens or other accessories can increase the risk of electrical faults. If a fire or other damage is traced back to that installation, the insurer may dispute the claim.

A plug-and-play installation that uses the vehicle's existing connectors is generally a safer approach than cutting or altering the original wiring.

Accessory Main Concern What You Should Do Dashcam Usually low risk Use a proper plug-in connection Seat covers/floor mats Usually low risk Avoid blocking airbags Alloy wheels Size/specification changes Inform insurer about significant upgrades LED/ambient lights Wiring and electrical load Use proper installation and declare them Audio systems Wiring and power load Prefer plug-and-play installation CNG/LPG kit Safety and approval Complete RTO and insurance updates Performance modifications Vehicle specification changes Check legality and inform insurer

What Happens If You Do Not Declare an Accessory?



The outcome depends on what happened and the terms of your policy. If an undeclared accessory is damaged in an accident, the insurer may simply refuse to pay for that accessory because it was not included in the policy.



The situation can become more serious if the accessory contributed to the damage. For example, if an improperly installed electrical accessory causes a fire, the insurer may investigate the installation and dispute the claim.



So, undeclared aftermarket accessories do not automatically mean every insurance claim will be rejected. The connection between the modification and the loss is important.



How to Add Aftermarket Accessories to Your Insurance

If you have recently modified your car, you can take a few simple steps to avoid problems later.



Keep the bills: Save invoices for every major accessory you install. These can help establish their value.

Tell your insurer: Contact your insurance company and provide details of the accessories you have added.

Get an accessory endorsement: Ask the insurer to add eligible electrical or non-electrical accessories to your policy.

Check the updated policy: Once the endorsement is issued, make sure the accessory details and insured value are correct.



You may have to pay an additional premium for the added coverage, depending on the accessory and insurer.

Also Read: Modifying Your Car? Your Insurance Claim Could Get Affected

What About Simple Accessories?

Not every accessory needs the same level of attention. Items such as floor mats, phone holders and basic seat covers generally do not change the vehicle's mechanical or electrical systems. However, even simple additions can cause issues if they interfere with safety equipment.

For example, seat covers that block side airbags can create a safety and claim concern. It is always better to use accessories designed for your specific car.

How to Protect Your Car Insurance After Modification

The safest approach is simple: declare important aftermarket accessories and avoid modifications that alter the vehicle's original systems without proper approval.

Use good-quality installation, keep your original parts where possible and retain all purchase and installation bills. Most importantly, check with your insurer before making a major electrical, mechanical or structural change.

This way, if you need to make a car insurance claim later, there is less room for confusion over what was installed on the vehicle and what your policy actually covers.