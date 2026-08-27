Can You Legally Drive an Out-of-State Vehicle in Metro Cities Without an NOC?
- Up to 12 months: No re-registration is generally needed
- After 12 months: NOC, road tax and re-registration may be required
- BH Series: BH vehicles follow separate interstate registration rules
Driving an out-of-state car in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai or Hyderabad is common. A car does not become illegal simply because it has another state's registration number.
Under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a vehicle can generally be kept and driven in another state for up to 12 months without getting a new registration. If you permanently relocate and keep the vehicle beyond this period, you may need to transfer its registration.
How Long Can You Drive an Out-of-State Car Without an NOC?
The 12-month rule for out-of-state vehicles in India is the main rule to remember. If your stay is temporary for work, education, travel or other reasons, you can generally continue using your existing registration. You do not need an NOC just because you have entered another state.
If you permanently move to the new state and keep the car there beyond 12 months, you may need to start the NOC and re-registration process.
|Stay
|NOC
|Re-registration
|Local Road Tax
|Short visit
|No
|No
|No
|Under 12 months
|Generally no
|No
|No
|Over 12 months
|Yes, where required
|Yes
|Yes, as applicable
|BH Series
|Generally no
|No
|BH tax rules apply
Can You Drive an Out-of-State Car in Delhi, Bengaluru or Mumbai?
Yes. Driving an out-of-state car in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai or another metro city is not illegal simply because of its registration number.
For example, a Maharashtra-registered car can be driven in Bengaluru temporarily, just as a Delhi-registered car can be driven in Mumbai.
The important issue is how long the vehicle has been in the state. If traffic authorities question this, you should be able to show that the vehicle entered recently or is still within the permitted period.
How Can You Prove When the Car Entered the State?
Keep dated records that can help establish your vehicle's travel history.
FASTag Records
Your FASTag statement can show toll payments and dates during interstate travel.
Toll Receipts
Keep highway toll receipts if you have recently driven into the state.
Transport Documents
If the car was transported by a vehicle carrier, keep the delivery or consignment receipt showing the date.
Fuel or Service Bills
Recent fuel bills, service records and other dated documents can also help establish when the vehicle arrived. Keeping more than one type of record is useful if you are stopped by authorities.
What Happens After 12 Months?
If you have permanently relocated and continue using an out-of-state vehicle after the permitted period, you may need to complete interstate registration.
The usual process is:
- Get an NOC: Apply for Form 28 at the original RTO.
- Apply for re-registration: Submit Form 27 and the required documents at the new state's RTO.
- Pay road tax: Pay the applicable tax in the destination state.
- Complete inspection: The RTO may inspect the vehicle.
- Get the new RC: The vehicle receives registration under the new state.
The exact process and tax amount can differ between states.
What Is the Fine for Driving an Out-of-State Car Without Re-Registration?
There is no single nationwide fine for driving an out-of-state car without re-registration. The penalty depends on the violation and the state's tax and transport rules.
If authorities find that you should have re-registered the vehicle, you may face:
- Unpaid local road tax
- Additional penalties or interest
- Registration-related fines
- Vehicle detention in serious cases
The road tax liability can also become significant, especially in states with high vehicle taxes.
Do You Need to Pay Interstate Road Tax?
Not simply because you enter another state. For a temporary stay within the permitted period, your existing registration and road tax generally remain valid.
If you permanently relocate and re-register the car, the destination state may charge pro-rata lifetime road tax or another applicable tax. You may also be eligible for a refund of unused road tax paid in the original state, depending on its rules.
What About BH Series Vehicles?
The BH Series (Bharat Series) makes interstate movement easier for eligible vehicle owners. BH-registered vehicles do not normally need to be re-registered every time the owner moves to another state. Instead, owners pay BH road tax periodically according to the applicable rules.
This is useful for eligible government employees and private-sector employees whose companies operate across multiple states or Union Territories.
What Documents Should You Keep?
If you regularly drive an out-of-state vehicle in a metro city, keep these documents updated:
- RC
- Valid motor insurance
- PUC certificate
- Driving licence
- FASTag records
- Recent toll or travel records
- Vehicle transport documents, if applicable
For temporary stays, dated travel records are particularly useful for showing that the vehicle has not crossed the 12-month limit.
Final Takeaway
Driving an out-of-state vehicle in a metro city without an NOC is generally legal for up to 12 months, provided the vehicle remains properly registered, insured and compliant. You should also keep documents such as FASTag records, toll receipts or other travel proof that can help show when the vehicle entered the state.
If you have permanently relocated and plan to keep the car beyond the 12-month period, do not wait until the deadline. Start the NOC and re-registration process, pay the applicable road tax and update the vehicle records with the new RTO. This can help you avoid unnecessary penalties and problems while driving across cities in India.
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