Can You Legally Record Traffic Police During a Challan? Know Your Rights

Being stopped for a traffic challan can sometimes turn into an uncomfortable situation, like when you disagree with the reason for the challan or the way the interaction is being handled. In such cases, recording the conversation can help keep a record of what happened.

Indian law does not generally prohibit you from filming a traffic police officer while they are carrying out their duties in a public place. Do keep in mind that this does not mean you can do anything while recording. The important point is to make sure your phone does not become a reason for you to obstruct or interfere with the officer.

Is It Legal to Record Traffic Police in India?

Yes, in general, you can record traffic police during a challan when the interaction is taking place in a public area. There is no such law in the Motor Vehicles Act that makes recording a traffic police officer on duty an offence.

The broader constitutional protection comes from Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Courts have also recognised that this can extend to gathering and recording information about public officials performing their duties.

This does not give a motorist unlimited freedom to interfere with a traffic check. If an officer is checking your documents, issuing a challan or dealing with another vehicle, you should give them enough space to do their job.

When Can Recording Become a Problem?

The act of recording itself is generally not the issue. How you record can become important. For example, standing at a safe distance and keeping your phone pointed towards the interaction is very different from pushing the phone into an officer's face, blocking their movement or stopping them from checking another vehicle.

Section 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with voluntarily obstructing a public servant while they are carrying out their public functions. It can result in imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to ₹2,500, or both.

So, if you want to record a traffic police challan, keep the situation simple:

Stand somewhere safe.

Keep a reasonable distance from the officer.

Do not block traffic or the officer's movement.

Do not touch or threaten the officer.

Continue following lawful instructions while recording.

You can protect your interests without turning the recording itself into another dispute.

Can Traffic Police Force You to Delete the Video?

A traffic officer objecting to your recording does not automatically make the recording illegal. There is no general rule that gives an officer the power to simply order a citizen to erase footage because the officer does not want to be recorded.

But the catch is that the position can become more complicated if the phone or footage is connected to a separate investigation. Police powers relating to search, seizure and evidence depend on the circumstances and the applicable legal procedure.

For this reason, it is better not to get into a physical argument over your phone. If an officer tries to take your device, stay calm and ask why it is being taken and if an official seizure procedure is being followed.

Can You Record the Traffic Police Officer's Name and Challan Details?

Yes. Recording details that help identify the interaction can be useful if you later need to challenge a traffic challan or make a complaint.

If possible, capture:

The officer's name and identification details

The location of the traffic stop

Your vehicle's registration number

The challan details

The reason given for the violation

Any conversation relevant to the dispute

The official receipt or e-challan generated for the offence

You do not need to aggressively point the camera at the officer. A wider recording of the interaction can often provide enough context.

Can a Video Recorded on Your Phone Be Used as Evidence?

A smartphone recording can potentially be useful as evidence. The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 recognises electronic and digital records, subject to the requirements of the law. Section 61 states that an electronic or digital record cannot be rejected merely because it is electronic.

If you believe a challan was wrongly issued, keep the original, unedited video rather than relying only on a shortened clip posted on social media. The complete recording provides better context about what happened.

What If the Officer Says Recording Is Illegal?

Do not turn the situation into an argument about the law on the roadside. You can calmly say that you are recording the interaction for your personal record and that you will not interfere with the officer's work. Then continue cooperating with the lawful traffic check.

If the officer still objects or you believe your rights have been violated, note the officer's details, challan number, location and time. You can use these details later to approach the appropriate traffic police or grievance authority.

Remember that recording traffic police does not give you the right to refuse a valid challan. If you have committed a traffic violation, the officer can still take action according to the applicable rules.

How Should You Record a Traffic Stop Safely?

The safest approach is to keep the recording calm and straightforward. Start recording from inside your vehicle or from a safe spot nearby if possible. Keep the phone steady and avoid getting close to the officer. You can also state the date, location and reason for the recording at the beginning so there is a clear record of the situation.

Do not edit the original footage immediately. Save a backup if the recording is important, particularly if you expect to challenge the e-challan later. Most importantly, do not let the phone distract you from driving, following traffic instructions or keeping yourself safe on the road.

Recording a traffic police interaction is generally allowed in India when it is done in a public place without obstructing official work. The right is useful for transparency, but it should be exercised sensibly.

If you keep your distance, remain calm and avoid interfering with the challan process, you can document the interaction without creating a second legal problem for yourself.