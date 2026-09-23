Can You Safely Tow A Dead Electric Car Like A Normal Petrol Or Diesel Vehicle?

With a petrol or diesel car, conventional towing may be possible depending on the transmission and the vehicle's condition. With an EV, the recovery method can be different because the electric drivetrain and high-voltage system can be affected by how the vehicle's wheels are moved.

You should go for a flatbed recovery for EVs that have run out of charge rather than treating them like conventional cars. More importantly, the towing procedure can vary by EV, so your owner's manual should be the final word.

What Should You Tell the Tow Truck Operator?

When you call roadside assistance, don't simply say that your car won't start. Tell them that you have an electric car and the battery is dead.

Also tell them:

The exact EV model

Whether the car can switch on

Whether it can select Neutral

Whether the parking brake is released

Whether the car is in a basement or tight parking area

Whether it was involved in an accident

Whether there is visible damage underneath

Whether it has been exposed to flooding

This helps the operator send equipment appropriate for the vehicle.

Is a Flatbed Tow Truck Safer for an EV?

In many cases, yes because a flatbed keeps all four wheels off the road, removing the need to roll the vehicle along its driven wheels during transport. This is particularly useful when the EV is completely immobilised or its normal electrical systems are not functioning.

Some EVs sold in India specifically require or recommend flatbed recovery, which shows why you should not assume one towing method works for every electric car. So if you're stranded and the tow operator arrives with a conventional setup, don't let them start pulling immediately and check the car's recovery instructions first.

What If the EV Is Stuck in a Parking Basement?

This is a very real problem for apartment owners. A flatbed truck may not be able to enter a low-clearance basement, leaving the recovery operator with a difficult extraction, so don’t simply improvise.

Ask the roadside-assistance provider how they plan to move the car from the parking position to the recovery vehicle. Some EVs allow very short-distance repositioning under specific conditions, but the permitted distance and procedure can vary by model. For example, some EV recovery procedures allow only minimal movement to position the vehicle for loading. That is very different from towing the car down a road.

What If the Battery Is Completely Dead?

A dead traction battery is not the same thing as a dead petrol-car battery. An EV has a high-voltage traction battery as well as a separate low-voltage electrical system. A completely depleted traction battery therefore isn't something you should treat like a conventional car that simply needs a routine jump-start.

The safest response is to call the vehicle's roadside-assistance service and explain exactly what the car is showing. If roadside charging is supported for your vehicle and available in your area, that may solve the problem. If not, arrange appropriate recovery.

What If the EV Was in an Accident?

Don't treat an accident-damaged EV like an ordinary breakdown. If there has been a significant crash, tell the recovery operator that the vehicle is electric. The high-voltage system can remain a safety concern even when the vehicle is switched off, and damaged electrical components may require trained personnel.

Government EV training material specifically treats high-voltage systems as requiring specialised handling and safety procedures. If you notice smoke, unusual heat, sparks, a burning smell, visible battery damage or signs of electrical damage, move away from the vehicle and contact emergency services or trained roadside assistance rather than trying to investigate immediately.

What Should You Do Before the Tow Starts?

Use this 60-second EV towing checklist if the battery dies:

Tell the operator it is an EV.

Tell them whether the traction battery is empty or the car has another fault.

Check the owner's manual's towing instructions.

Ask for flatbed recovery where the vehicle requires or recommends it.

Don't allow the driven wheels to roll unless the specified procedure permits it.

Mention any accident, flooding or underbody impact.

Don't allow an untrained person to work on high-voltage components.

The most important item is the third one. The towing instructions for your specific EV beat generic advice about EVs.

Flatbed or Normal Tow Truck?

A completely drained battery, a mechanical breakdown and accident damage don't necessarily call for the same recovery method. Check the situation below before the tow begins.

Situation What you should do EV has simply run out of charge Call roadside assistance and check the towing procedure EV is completely immobilised Prefer the recovery method specified by the manufacturer Flatbed is available Generally the safest option when all wheels need to stay off the road Tow truck wants to drag the car Stop and verify that the method is permitted EV cannot select Neutral Tell the recovery operator before they arrive EV has accident damage Inform the operator and request EV-trained recovery EV has been through flooding Do not treat it as a routine breakdown Car only needs to be moved a few metres Follow the vehicle's emergency repositioning procedure

So, What Should You Do When Your EV Dies?

Don't panic and don't let the nearest tow truck automatically treat it like a petrol hatchback. Call roadside assistance, tell them it's an EV, check the model-specific towing instructions and use equipment that keeps the vehicle's drivetrain and high-voltage system within those instructions.

A flatbed is often the simplest answer, but the correct recovery method is ultimately vehicle-specific. A conventional tow may be perfectly fine for some vehicles under specific conditions, while others require flatbed recovery. The important thing is not to let the driven wheels roll in a way the vehicle isn't designed to handle. So when your EV goes from “range anxiety” to “zero range,” don't just ask for a tow, ask for the right tow.



