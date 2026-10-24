Cars With the Lightest Steering For Easy Parking Under ₹10 Lakh

Indian city roads are full of cars and are congested at most places. This means in many situations there's a need for frequent lane changes and squeezing cars into tight parking spaces. That is the reason many buyers prefer to purchase small cars which do not occupy a lot of space. What makes some of these cars even more easy to manoeuvre are light steering wheels that do not require a lot of effort to move. Let's look at some of these cars require minimum effort to use in the city.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO from Mahindra comes with a lot of advantages, one of which is the presence of steering modes. Now this is a feature that is uncommon even in premium cars, but this subcompact SUV gets it. We are talking about steering modes and the 3XO gets three of them. So, if you want a lighter feel, you can get it at the press of a button which makes parking easy. It is called the Comfort mode, and it makes moving around in this SUV extremely effortless. There is a substantial difference between the modes, so you want a heavier, sportier feel that is there too and that is what makes this car unique in the segment.

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Honda Amaze

The subcompact SUV from Honda genuinely surprises when it comes to how light its steering wheel is. With its small footprint it becomes extremely easy to go around in the Amaze which means you can drive this for long hours without getting tired. The electronic power steering is just the right sized looking at the space in the cabin and helps when there's a need to park. With each new model the steering on the sedan has only improved and with the new generation that came in end-2024, the Japanese carmaker ensured an experience that was better than the previous models.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki Baleno recently launched a heavily updated model of the Baleno with some new features, but what continued from the earlier was its light steering wheel. Particularly at low speeds, the Baleno provides an unmatched steering experience to drivers which ensures there one less thing to worry about when it comes to chaotic city traffic or while parking. The premium hatch also has a telescopic wheel and provides an unobstructed view from the driver seat, which ensures that the entire drive feel is right up there when it comes to the segment. The steering keeps getting lighter as speeds reduce providing the best of both worlds for different conditions.

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Hyundai Exter

The mini-SUV from Hyundai is an underrated gem when it comes to lightness of the steering wheel. That makes it another worthy option if you are looking for a city car that can easily be manoeuvred. The Exter may have its shortcomings, but when it comes to the driver's seat there is little to complain about. Apart from the light wheel, its self-centering function also helps the drivers who do not want to put a lot of effort while negotiating the challenges urban commutes throw at them. The smallest SUV from the Korean carmaker can hold on to its when it comes to giving a satisfactory experience when space is at a premium.

Tata Punch

Last but certainly not the least is another micro-SUV this time from Tata Motors. Want to make a tight U-turn or park the car in a narrow space? The Punch does it all with aplomb due its light and agile electric assisted power steering. Tata Motors has ensured that the car which made to be driven mostly in the city has a steering wheel that gives a much lighter feel at lower speeds. Apart from the commanding presence and tech-heavy cabin, its steering wheel comes across as a major USP for the Punch. This ensures that the owners can use the SUV with ease without worrying about the steering heaviness that is associated with certain cars even in the mass market space.