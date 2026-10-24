Cars With the Lightest Steering For Easy Parking Under ₹10 Lakh
- Light steering is a boon for using vehicles in the city
- Quick lane changes to tight u-turns become easier due to this
- Many cars under Rs. 10 lakh come with light steering wheels
Indian city roads are full of cars and are congested at most places. This means in many situations there's a need for frequent lane changes and squeezing cars into tight parking spaces. That is the reason many buyers prefer to purchase small cars which do not occupy a lot of space. What makes some of these cars even more easy to manoeuvre are light steering wheels that do not require a lot of effort to move. Let's look at some of these cars require minimum effort to use in the city.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
The XUV 3XO from Mahindra comes with a lot of advantages, one of which is the presence of steering modes. Now this is a feature that is uncommon even in premium cars, but this subcompact SUV gets it. We are talking about steering modes and the 3XO gets three of them. So, if you want a lighter feel, you can get it at the press of a button which makes parking easy. It is called the Comfort mode, and it makes moving around in this SUV extremely effortless. There is a substantial difference between the modes, so you want a heavier, sportier feel that is there too and that is what makes this car unique in the segment.
Also Read: Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza: Which Premium Hatchback Should You Buy?
Honda Amaze
The subcompact SUV from Honda genuinely surprises when it comes to how light its steering wheel is. With its small footprint it becomes extremely easy to go around in the Amaze which means you can drive this for long hours without getting tired. The electronic power steering is just the right sized looking at the space in the cabin and helps when there's a need to park. With each new model the steering on the sedan has only improved and with the new generation that came in end-2024, the Japanese carmaker ensured an experience that was better than the previous models.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Country's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki Baleno recently launched a heavily updated model of the Baleno with some new features, but what continued from the earlier was its light steering wheel. Particularly at low speeds, the Baleno provides an unmatched steering experience to drivers which ensures there one less thing to worry about when it comes to chaotic city traffic or while parking. The premium hatch also has a telescopic wheel and provides an unobstructed view from the driver seat, which ensures that the entire drive feel is right up there when it comes to the segment. The steering keeps getting lighter as speeds reduce providing the best of both worlds for different conditions.
Also Read: Is It Safe To Buy A 5-Year-Old (BS6 Phase-1) Car In 2026?
Hyundai Exter
The mini-SUV from Hyundai is an underrated gem when it comes to lightness of the steering wheel. That makes it another worthy option if you are looking for a city car that can easily be manoeuvred. The Exter may have its shortcomings, but when it comes to the driver's seat there is little to complain about. Apart from the light wheel, its self-centering function also helps the drivers who do not want to put a lot of effort while negotiating the challenges urban commutes throw at them. The smallest SUV from the Korean carmaker can hold on to its when it comes to giving a satisfactory experience when space is at a premium.
Tata Punch
Last but certainly not the least is another micro-SUV this time from Tata Motors. Want to make a tight U-turn or park the car in a narrow space? The Punch does it all with aplomb due its light and agile electric assisted power steering. Tata Motors has ensured that the car which made to be driven mostly in the city has a steering wheel that gives a much lighter feel at lower speeds. Apart from the commanding presence and tech-heavy cabin, its steering wheel comes across as a major USP for the Punch. This ensures that the owners can use the SUV with ease without worrying about the steering heaviness that is associated with certain cars even in the mass market space.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Top 5 Bikes In India With The Most Comfortable Pillion Seats For Elderly Parents And Family MembersLooking for a motorcycle that keeps your parents comfortable on rides? These five options offer relaxed ergonomics and pillion-friendly seats.5 mins read
- Maruti Victoris Gets An Aurum Edition Accessory Kit: Priced At Rs 22,990The accessory kit includes copper accents, chrome trim and 3D mats.1 min read
- Need A Family 7-Seater Under Rs 7 Lakh? 5 Dependable Second-Hand MPVs And SUVs: Ertiga, Triber, Mobilio & MoreA Rs. 7 lakh budget can get you a used seven-seater for family trips, school runs and everyday travel. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber and Honda Mobilio are worth considering, along with the Mahindra TUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco.9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 23, 2026Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & MoreThe Pulsar NS200 now gets an electronic throttle body which enables six ride modes and traction control, as well as a quickshifter and TFT display with Google Maps mirroring.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 23, 20265 Factory CNG Cars With Usable Boot Space: Nexon, i10 Nios, Exter & MoreHere are five of the most sought-after factory-fitted CNG cars available in 2026 that offer genuine, usable boot space.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 23, 2026Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Launched At Rs. 20 Lakh; All Units Sold OutThe Ducati Formula 73 has launched as the Italian marque celebrates its 100th year, whereas the motorcycle itself pays homage to the 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo.1 min read