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CNG Special: Factory-Fitted CNG Vs Aftermarket Conversion Kits In 2026

car&bike Team
last published date : 1 October 2026, 17:52 IST
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CNG Special: Factory-Fitted CNG Vs Aftermarket Conversion Kits In 2026
Highlights
  • Factory CNG is approved with the vehicle; aftermarket kits need specific approval.
  • Legal conversions require an approved kit and proper RC and insurance updates.
  • An aftermarket kit must be approved for your specific car and engine.

The biggest difference is when the CNG system becomes part of the vehicle. With factory-fitted CNG, the manufacturer develops and integrates the CNG system into the vehicle before it reaches the customer. The complete vehicle is then type-approved in its intended configuration.

An aftermarket conversion starts with a petrol vehicle that is already on the road. A compatible CNG kit is installed later by a retrofit workshop, after which the conversion has to meet the applicable approval, safety and registration requirements.

Is Aftermarket CNG Conversion Legal in India in 2026?

Yes, CNG retrofitment is permitted, but it is not a simple case of buying a kit and installing it in any petrol car. CNG retrofitment rules require the kit, vehicle and installation to meet the required approval and safety standards.

CNG 1
  • CNG conversion is allowed for eligible petrol and diesel vehicles already on the road. A notified testing agency must approve the kit.
  • The approval checks the CNG kit, engine, vehicle and other required components.
  • An approved kit for one vehicle or engine range cannot automatically be used on another.
  • CNG retrofitment is allowed for BS-VI petrol vehicles below 3.5 tonnes, subject to the required approval and safety standards.

What Makes Factory-Fitted CNG Different?

A factory-fitted CNG car is not simply a petrol car with a CNG cylinder added to it. The engine and fuel system are set up to run on both fuels from the beginning.

  • CNG tank: A high-pressure cylinder stores the CNG, usually placed in a dedicated area of the vehicle.
  • Fuel lines and valves: These carry CNG from the cylinder to the engine and control its flow safely.
  • CNG injectors: They deliver CNG to the engine in the required quantity.
  • Engine calibration: The engine control system is calibrated to manage both petrol and CNG operation.
  • Fuel switching system: The car can switch between petrol and CNG using its dedicated controls and electronics.
  • Safety components: Pressure regulators, shut-off valves and other components are built into the CNG system to control high-pressure gas safely.

Factory-Fitted CNG vs Aftermarket Kit: What Changes for You?

The table highlights that the aftermarket route changes the compliance, installation and documentation responsibilities for the vehicle owner.

FactorFactory-Fitted CNGAftermarket CNG Conversion
When CNG is installedBefore deliveryAfter the petrol car is already in use
Vehicle approvalVehicle is approved in its CNG configurationKit and application require retrofit approval
CompatibilityDesigned around the vehicle configurationMust be checked for the specific vehicle
InstallationPart of vehicle productionRequires an authorised retrofit installation
RC updateCNG is already part of the registered configurationCNG conversion must be endorsed in the RC
InsuranceCovered as the vehicle's original configurationInsurer must be informed and the kit covered appropriately
Existing petrol carNot applicableCan be converted if eligible and approved
DocumentationDelivered with the vehicleAdditional kit, installation and approval documents are required
Risk of poor installationLower dependence on a separate retrofit workshopDepends heavily on kit compatibility and installation quality

What Documents Do You Need After an Aftermarket CNG Conversion?

The exact process varies by registering authority, but the paperwork is an important part of a legal conversion. For example, Delhi's Transport Department requires documents including the vehicle's original RC, CNG kit and cylinder bills, the kit's type approval certificate, authorisation details for the retrofitter, cylinder certification, approved installation/layout documents and the installation test certificate.

CNG

The central vehicle system also provides an alteration/retrofitment process through which the alteration details and supporting documents can be submitted for endorsement. So, after conversion, do not treat the installation invoice as the only document that matters. Keep the approval and installation paperwork safely with the vehicle records.

Do You Have to Inform Your Insurance Company After Installing CNG?

Yes. The insurance side should be updated after an aftermarket CNG conversion. IRDAI's motor insurance guidance specifically says that when a CNG or LPG kit is fitted, the registering authority should be informed so the change can be recorded in the RC. It also says the insurance company should be informed so the kit can be covered through the appropriate policy endorsement and premium.

This matters because the CNG kit becomes an additional value and modification associated with the insured vehicle. Keeping the RC and insurance records aligned avoids an unnecessary documentation problem later.

Which Cars Are Suitable for Aftermarket CNG?

The answer depends on the vehicle's make, model, variant, engine and applicable approval range. ARAI's retrofitment framework makes clear that conversion approval is application-specific rather than a blanket approval for every petrol car.

maruti swift cng amt carandbike 1

This becomes especially important with newer petrol engines. A modern engine may have a different fuel system, engine-management strategy and calibration from an older port-injected petrol engine. The fact that a kit can be physically installed does not establish that the conversion is approved or suitable.

Before Installing an Aftermarket CNG Kit

  • Check whether an approved kit exists for your exact car and engine.
  • Verify that the installer is authorised for the applicable retrofitment.
  • Ask for the type approval documentation before paying for the installation.
  • Check the cylinder and component certification.
  • Make sure the installation follows the approved layout and safety requirements.
  • Complete the required RC endorsement.
  • Inform your insurer and update the policy.
  • Keep the installation certificate, invoices and approval documents.

Does Factory-Fitted CNG Give Better Performance?

Not necessarily. The difference depends on how the CNG system works with the engine, but factory-fitted CNG can offer a more integrated setup.

CNG
  • Factory-fitted CNG: The engine, CNG system and engine software are designed to work together from the start.
  • Aftermarket CNG: Performance depends heavily on the quality of the kit, its calibration and how well it suits the engine.
  • Power: CNG can produce different power and acceleration characteristics compared with petrol, so the car may feel different when running on CNG.
  • Drivability: A well-matched CNG system should deliver smoother switching and consistent operation, while a poorly calibrated system can affect how the car feels to drive.
  • Fuel economy: CNG can reduce running costs, but actual mileage varies with the car, driving conditions and how it is driven.
  • Bottom line: Factory-fitted CNG offers a more integrated setup, while aftermarket performance depends more on the specific kit and installation.

Factory-Fitted CNG or Aftermarket Kit: Which Makes More Sense?

If you are buying a new car and the same model is available with an approved factory-fitted CNG configuration, you avoid the separate retrofitment process. The vehicle arrives with CNG already incorporated into its approved configuration.

If you already own a petrol car, an aftermarket conversion can be a practical route to CNG, provided an approved kit is available for that exact vehicle and the installation is completed through the proper process.

The decision therefore depends heavily on where you are starting from.

Your situationWhat to consider
Buying a new carCompare the available factory CNG configuration with the petrol version
Already own a petrol carCheck whether an approved retrofit exists before buying a kit
Planning to convert an older carCheck vehicle condition, eligibility and retrofit approval first
Looking at a cheap universal kitAvoid assuming physical fitment means legal compatibility
Concerned about paperworkFactory CNG involves less post-purchase retrofit documentation
Keeping an aftermarket conversionMaintain RC, insurance and installation records together

The Bottom Line

Factory-fitted CNG and aftermarket CNG are not two versions of exactly the same process. The first is built into the vehicle's approved configuration, while the second modifies an existing petrol vehicle and brings additional approval, installation, RC and insurance requirements.

For a new-car buyer, factory-fitted CNG keeps the conversion process out of your hands. For an existing petrol-car owner, an approved aftermarket kit can still be a legitimate route to CNG, provided the kit is approved for the exact vehicle and installed correctly. With CNG, the cheapest quote is not necessarily the simplest conversion. The right kit, the right car and the right paperwork all need to line up.

# CNG cars# CNG# Aftermarket CNG Kits# New CNG Cars# CNG Cars in India# Cars# Auto Industry
car&bike Team
car&bike Team

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