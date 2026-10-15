Does The Factory Warranty Transfer To You? How To Change Ownership Records For Extended Warranty Packages
- Factory warranties can transfer to the next owner, depending on the manufacturer's terms
- Extended warranties may also transfer, but check the package's conditions before buying
- Update the car's ownership, warranty and insurance records separately
Does a Car's Factory Warranty Transfer to the New Owner?
Yes, a factory warranty can transfer to the next owner, but the manufacturer's terms apply. Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Hyundai and Toyota all confirm that their standard vehicle warranties can continue for a subsequent owner, subject to the applicable conditions. The new owner receives only the coverage that remains, not a fresh warranty period.
However, buying a used car does not mean every warranty, maintenance package, or additional benefit automatically transfers under the same rules. Check the warranty certificate, remaining coverage and service history before completing the purchase.
Factory Warranty vs Extended Warranty: What's the Difference?
A factory warranty covers eligible manufacturing defects for a set period or distance, subject to its terms. An extended warranty provides additional coverage beyond the standard warranty, usually for a specified period or kilometre limit. Both can be transferable, but you must check the conditions of the specific package.
|Coverage type
|What you should check
|Standard factory warranty
|Remaining period, kilometre limit and transfer conditions
|Extended warranty
|Remaining coverage and transfer requirements
|Battery or EV component warranty
|Separate coverage period and conditions for second owners
|Prepaid maintenance package
|Whether unused services transfer to the buyer
|Roadside assistance
|Remaining validity and transfer conditions
These differences matter because one car can have several packages with different rules. For example, Kia and Hyundai both allow their extended warranties to transfer to a subsequent owner for the remaining period. However, Hyundai's Bluelink subscription is non-transferable, so you should not assume that connected-car services follow the same rules as the warranty.
How to Transfer an Extended Warranty to a New Owner
The process below can vary by manufacturer and package, but it can give you a general idea of how to proceed with the transfer. So confirm the requirements before paying for the car.
Follow These Steps
- Check the existing warranty: Ask the seller for the warranty certificate, purchase invoice and extended warranty documents. Check the start date, expiry date, kilometre limit and exclusions.
- Contact an authorised dealership: Share the vehicle registration number or VIN and ask the dealership to confirm that the warranty is active. Find out whether you need to submit a transfer request or complete any other formalities.
- Transfer the vehicle's registration: Apply to update the Registration Certificate (RC) through the relevant Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the Parivahan portal. For a normal sale within the same state, the seller generally submits Form 29, and the buyer applies using Form 30 within 14 days. For an inter-state transfer, the standard application period is 45 days, with additional requirements potentially applying.
- Submit the warranty documents: Depending on the package, the dealership may ask for the updated RC, warranty certificate, service records and proof of sale. Confirm the exact list before submitting the documents.
- Get written confirmation: Ask the dealership for an updated certificate, revised owner details or written confirmation that the remaining coverage is valid. Keep this with the car's service records.
Remember that these are separate processes. The RTO updates the registered owner's details, while the manufacturer or warranty provider confirms the warranty status. Completing the RC transfer does not, by itself, confirm that every warranty or service package has been updated.
What Documents Should You Keep Ready?
The exact requirements depend on the manufacturer, RTO and warranty provider, but these documents are a useful starting point.
- Updated Registration Certificate: Proof of the vehicle's registered owner.
- Original warranty certificate: Details of the factory or extended warranty.
- Purchase documents: Sale agreement, invoice or other proof of the transaction, if requested.
- Service history: Records showing whether scheduled servicing was completed.
- Vehicle identification details: Registration number and VIN to help the dealership find the correct records.
- Buyer and seller identification: Documents requested by the dealership or RTO.
- Insurance documents: The motor insurance policy, which must be handled separately from the warranty.
For the RC transfer, check the official Parivahan guidance for the applicable forms and documents. Requirements can differ for inter-state transfers and other special cases.
What Happens If You Do Not Update the Warranty Records?
You may face delays when you need warranty repairs if the manufacturer cannot confirm the current owner's details or the package's validity, and they may ask for additional documents before processing your claim. This does not automatically mean the warranty has become invalid, but it can certainly make the process more difficult.
You should also check the conditions attached to the remaining coverage. A warranty may have mileage limits, servicing requirements and exclusions that still apply after the car changes hands. Ask the dealership to confirm what remains covered before you rely on the warranty.
Is Motor Insurance Different from a Car Warranty?
A car warranty and motor insurance cover different things. A warranty covers eligible manufacturing defects, while motor insurance protects you against covered losses such as accidental damage, depending on your policy. When you buy a used car, you need to handle the warranty and insurance transfers separately.
Contact the insurance company to transfer the existing policy into your name. For comprehensive or package policies, complete the transfer within 14 days of the vehicle's ownership change to retain cover for damage to the car under the own-damage section. Check the requirements with your insurer and follow the IRDAI motor insurance guidance.
Before You Buy a Used Car, Verify These Details
Use this checklist before paying for a car advertised with an active warranty.
- Confirm the factory warranty's expiry date and remaining kilometre allowance.
- Check that the extended warranty certificate matches the vehicle's VIN.
- Ask the manufacturer whether the package transfers to a second owner.
- Check the service history for missed scheduled maintenance.
- Confirm whether an inspection or ownership update is required.
- Verify the warranty directly with an authorised dealership.
- Complete the RC transfer and motor insurance formalities separately.
- Get written confirmation of the remaining warranty coverage.
Make Sure the Warranty Follows the Car
A factory or extended warranty can make a used car purchase more reassuring, but the coverage should be verified rather than assumed. Check the manufacturer's terms, confirm how much coverage remains and complete the required ownership formalities with the relevant authorities and warranty provider.
Obtain written confirmation that the remaining protection is recognised for you as the new owner, so you know exactly what coverage you can rely on. A little paperwork before the purchase can save you a much bigger headache when the car needs a repair.
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