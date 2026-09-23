Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Ultimate Mileage Commuter Face-Off
- Hero claims a real-world mileage of up to 70 kmpl for the Splendor Plus
- Honda Shine 100 is the lightest here weighing at just 99 kg
- TVS Radeon packs the biggest engine in the trio
The humble commuter motorcycle continues to be the backbone of India's two-wheeler market. For millions of riders, factors such as fuel efficiency, purchase price, reliability, comfort and ease of maintenance matter far more than outright performance. And that is precisely where motorcycles such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Shine 100 and TVS Radeon come into the picture.
All three motorcycles are designed primarily for everyday commuting, but there are some important differences between them. So, if you're looking for a frugal motorcycle for daily city use, which of these three should be on your shortlist?
Hero Splendor Plus: The Mileage Master
The Hero Splendor Plus has built its reputation around simplicity, efficiency and everyday usability. Its 97.2 cc, single-cylinder engine produces 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. Hero claims 70 kmpl with E20 fuel for the current model. A key feature contributing to its commuter-friendly nature is Hero's i3S stop-start system, which switches the engine off while idling at traffic signals and restarts it when required. The motorcycle also gets a 4-speed gearbox, 9.8-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 112 kg kerb.
The Splendor Plus is also available in higher-spec XTEC versions, bringing features such as a digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, real-time mileage information along with other features like LED headlamp, hazard lights and a larger utility compartment.
Also Read: Top 5 Scooters For Daily Office Commutes In India
Honda Shine 100: The Lightweight Athlete
The Honda Shine 100 takes a slightly different approach. Its 98.98 cc single-cylinder engine produces 7.3 bhp, and 8.05 Nm of torque. More importantly, at around 99 kg, it is considerably lighter than both the Splendor Plus and Radeon. That low kerb weight is particularly useful in congested city traffic. The bike is nimble to manoeuvre through gaps, simple to park and relatively effortless for less experienced riders to handle. It also has a 100 cc-class engine, keeping running costs and the overall mechanical package straightforward. The compromise comes in fuel efficiency. According to Honda, the Shine 100 at a capable of returning a claimed ARAI mileage of 65kmpl. To compensate for that, the Shine 100 comes at a more accessible price point with marks its significance here.
TVS Radeon: The Stylish Commuter
The TVS Radeon is the largest motorcycle of this trio in terms of engine displacement. Its 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine produces 8.1 bhp and 8.7Nm of peak torque and offers slightly more performance than the other two competitors here. That extra displacement gives the Radeon a somewhat more substantial character, particularly when carrying a pillion or dealing with uphill gradient. TVS has also positioned the Radeon as a commuter that combines practicality with a little more styling and character than a conventional commuter. At around 113 kg, it is only marginally heavier than the Splendor Plus, but considerably heavier than the Shine 100. As for mileage, the motorcycle offers a fuel efficiency figure of around 65kmpl in real-world conditions.
Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 vs Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Super Splendor XTec: Commuter Bike Comparison
How Are They To Ride?
On paper, these three motorcycles are closely matched, but their engines have slightly different personalities. The Splendor Plus uses the smallest engine here at 97.2 cc and produces approximately 7.9 bhp. The Shine 100 has a 98.98 cc engine producing roughly 7.3 bhp, while the Radeon gets the largest 109.7 cc motor and produces around 8.1 bhp. For normal city commuting, their engines are tuned primarily for predictable low-speed running, low-end torque, fuel efficiency and easy everyday usability.
Now, coming to how these motorcycles ride, the Shine 100 has an obvious advantage of weight making it easy to balance and handle in tight crowded places. It is targeted at riders who rank lightness and easy manoeuvrability highest in their preference. Moving to the Radeon, it packs a more substantial character with some bulk, additionally, being the heaviest here, it benefits in better stability and lower vibration levels.
Also Read: Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Motorcycles in India
The Radeon add a bit of zing to the mundane commutes with the peppy nature of the motor while its agile characteristics makes it a fun bike to ride. Lastly, coming to the Splendor Plus, being the highest sold motorcycle in India on multiple occasions, it focuses on the fundamentals— mileage, practicality, simple mechanicals and everyday reliability. Its strong claimed fuel efficiency and established commuter credentials make it particularly suited to buyers who spend a lot of time riding every day.
How Much Do They Cost?
Price is the most important factor in this segment because these motorcycles are purchased specifically keeping the overall cost of commuting low.
Starting the Honda Shine 100, the motorcycle retails at Rs 65,642 ex-showroom, which makes it the most affordable options. It is offered in one variant and a total of five colour options. Next is the TVS Radeon which carries a sticker price ranging from Rs 72,950 for the base All Back version going up to Rs 82,900 for the top-spec Digi Disc variant, ex-showroom. The motorcycle is offered in four variants and is available in seven colour options. Lastly, coming to the Hero Splendor Plus, the motorcycle is priced from Rs 77,777 for the base drum brake variant going up to Rs 80,531 for the top-spec 125 Million Edition, ex-showroom. The motorcycle is available in four variants and five colour options.
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