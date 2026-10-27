Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke vs Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS: Specifications Comparison
- Hero Xtreme 250R gets cruise control, four riding modes, traction control and a new TFT display.
- KTM 250 Duke remains the performance leader, with 30 bhp, premium WP suspension and a bidirectional quickshifter.
- Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS offers a six-speed gearbox, a quickshifter and a colour TFT display at the lowest price of the three.
The quarter-litre streetfighter segment has become increasingly competitive, with manufacturers offering more than just engine performance to attract buyers. The updated Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon, launched at an introductory price of ₹1.98 lakh, adds a substantial electronics package to an already performance-oriented motorcycle. The KTM 250 Duke continues to target enthusiasts with its powerful engine and premium hardware, while the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS brings a six-speed gearbox, an electronic throttle and a TFT console to the segment at a more accessible price point.
Although all three motorcycles cater to buyers looking for a sporty, everyday naked bike, their approaches are different. The Hero focuses on combining performance with convenience and technology, the KTM prioritises outright performance and handling, and the Bajaj aims to deliver a compelling mix of equipment and value.
For buyers, the choice is no longer simply about which motorcycle makes the most power. Engine character, suspension hardware, braking equipment, electronic aids and the price difference all deserve consideration. Here's how the three motorcycles compare on paper.
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke vs Pulsar N250 SS: Powertrain
The Hero Xtreme 250R and KTM 250 Duke are closely matched in engine displacement, but the KTM has a slight advantage in peak power. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS takes a different route, using an air-and-oil-cooled engine rather than the liquid-cooled units in the other two motorcycles. Its four-valve configuration and six-speed gearbox are important upgrades over the standard N250.
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon
|KTM 250 Duke
|Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS
|Engine displacement
|249.03cc
|249.07cc
|249cc
|Engine configuration
|Single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve
|Single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve
|Single-cylinder, 4-valve
|Cooling system
|Liquid-cooled
|Liquid-cooled
|Air-and-oil-cooled
|Maximum power
|29.5 bhp
|30.57 bhp
|24.6 bhp
|Peak torque
|25.3 Nm
|25 Nm
|22 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Quickshifter
|Bidirectional
|Bidirectional
|Upshift only
Also Read: 150cc vs 200cc vs 350cc Bikes in India: Which Engine Segment Should You Choose in 2026?
The KTM 250 Duke has the highest peak power output, although the difference between it and the Hero is small. The Hero, meanwhile, produces marginally more torque on paper. Both motorcycles have liquid-cooled engines and six-speed gearboxes, making them closely matched in terms of their basic powertrain specifications.
The updated Xtreme 250R also gets a bidirectional quickshifter, allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts, along with four riding modes. The KTM counters with its own bidirectional Quickshifter+ and Street and Track modes, keeping it competitive on the electronics front.
The Pulsar N250 SS produces less power and torque than its rivals, but that does not necessarily make it less appealing for everyday riding. Its six-speed gearbox replaces the five-speed unit of the standard N250, while the quickshifter allows clutchless upshifts. The revised engine configuration and additional gear should make it a more versatile proposition, particularly for buyers who want quarter-litre performance without stretching their budget.
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke vs Pulsar N250 SS: Chassis and Cycle Parts
The three motorcycles take different approaches to chassis and suspension design. The KTM uses a split-trellis frame and WP Apex suspension, while the Hero gets a steel trellis frame and a Frequency Selective Damping rear suspension system. The Pulsar retains a more conventional tubular frame with USD front forks and a monoshock.
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon
|KTM 250 Duke
|Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS
|Frame
|Steel trellis
|Split-trellis
|Tubular frame
|Front suspension
|43mm USD fork
|43mm WP Apex USD fork
|USD fork
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock with FSD
|WP Apex monoshock, preload-adjustable
|Monoshock
|Wheelbase
|1,357 mm
|1,370 mm
|Around 1,351 mm
|Seat height
|806 mm
|800 mm
|795 mm
|Ground clearance
|167 mm
|176 mm
|165 mm
|Kerb weight
|167.7 kg
|162.8 kg
|164 kg
The KTM's WP Apex suspension and split-trellis frame are designed around sporty handling. It is also the lightest of the three according to the figures above, which should help with agility, although suspension setup, tyres and weight distribution also influence how a motorcycle behaves on the road.
The Hero's biggest technical talking point is its rear suspension with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD). The system is designed to vary damping response according to suspension movement, aiming to absorb road imperfections while maintaining control during faster riding. This could prove useful on a motorcycle expected to handle everything from daily commutes to enthusiastic weekend rides. The 43mm USD front fork adds to its sporty hardware package.
The Pulsar N250 SS is the more affordable option, but its conventional mechanical package should not be dismissed. Its chassis and suspension are intended to balance everyday usability with a sporty riding character. For buyers prioritising value over premium hardware, this could be a sensible compromise.
Also Read: 150 cc vs 250 cc Bikes: Which Is Actually Better for Weekend Highway Trips?
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke vs Pulsar N250 SS: Tyres and Brakes
The Hero and KTM are closely matched in terms of tyre sizing and front brake diameter. Both get 150-section rear tyres and 320mm front discs, while the KTM gets a slightly larger rear disc. Its Supermoto ABS functionality also allows experienced riders to disengage rear-wheel ABS while retaining front-wheel ABS.
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon
|KTM 250 Duke
|Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS
|Front tyre
|110/70 R17
|110/70 R17
|110/70-17
|Rear tyre
|150/60 R17
|150/60 R17
|140/70-17
|Front brake
|320mm disc
|320mm disc
|300mm disc
|Rear brake
|230mm disc
|240mm disc
|230mm disc
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Dual-channel with Supermoto ABS
|Dual-channel
The Hero's dual-channel ABS and wide rear tyre complement its performance-oriented setup. The Pulsar gets a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS. Its narrower rear tyre reflects a different approach to the segment, with a focus on keeping the package accessible without compromising on essential safety equipment.
Ultimately, braking performance depends on more than disc dimensions alone. Tyre grip, brake calibration and suspension behaviour also influence how confidently a motorcycle slows down, particularly during hard braking.
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke vs Pulsar N250 SS: Features and Equipment
This is the most significant area of improvement for the updated Hero Xtreme 250R. The motorcycle gains a TFT display, cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter, riding modes, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The KTM already has a comprehensive performance-focused electronics package, while the Pulsar N250 SS gets several key upgrades over the standard N250.
|Features
|Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon
|KTM 250 Duke
|Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS
|Instrument console
|4.2-inch colour TFT
|5-inch colour TFT
|5-inch colour TFT
|Ride-by-wire
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Riding modes
|Rain, Road, Sport, Track
|Street, Track
|Road, Rain, Off-Road
|Traction control
|Yes
|Not listed as a key feature
|Yes
|Cruise control
|Yes
|No
|No
|Quickshifter
|Bidirectional
|Bidirectional
|Upshift only
|Smartphone connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Navigation
|Turn-by-turn
|Navigation support
|Google Maps mirroring
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Yes
|No
|No
|Special equipment
|FSD rear suspension, lap timer, drag timer
|Supermoto ABS
|Adjustable levers, hazard switch, Panic Brake Alert
The Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon has the most unusual feature combination here. Cruise control is a particularly useful addition for longer highway rides, while the TPMS provides information on tyre pressure and temperature. Four riding modes and traction control allow the rider to adapt the motorcycle's behaviour to different conditions. The TFT console also adds connectivity and useful riding information, including lap and drag timers.
The KTM 250 Duke has a larger TFT display, navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, alongside its bidirectional quickshifter and Supermoto ABS. Its equipment is focused more directly on performance riding, although it misses out on cruise control, which gives the Hero an advantage in terms of long-distance convenience.
The Pulsar N250 SS gets a 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, selectable riding modes, an electronic throttle and an upshift quickshifter. Adjustable levers and a USB Type-C charging port add practical value for daily use. While its equipment package is not as extensive as the Hero's, its lower price makes it an attractive proposition for buyers who want modern technology without paying a premium for it.
Xtreme 250R vs 250 Duke vs Pulsar N250SS: Pricing and Competition
Price is where the Pulsar N250 SS makes its strongest case, while the Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon and KTM 250 Duke compete more directly on performance and premium equipment.
|Motorcycle
|Ex-showroom price, Delhi
|Bajaj Pulsar N250SS
|₹1,59,406
|Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon
|₹1.98 lakh
|KTM 250 Duke
|₹2.27 lakh
Also Read: 5 Best Motorcycles Under Rs. 2 Lakh In 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS is the most affordable motorcycle here by a considerable margin. It costs about ₹39,000 less than the Hero and ₹68,000 less than the KTM. For buyers who want a quarter-litre engine, a six-speed gearbox, a quickshifter and a TFT display, that price difference is difficult to ignore.
The Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon sits in the middle with its introductory price, offering an unusually extensive equipment list. The bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control, four riding modes, traction control, TPMS and FSD rear suspension give it a strong case for riders who want a feature-rich motorcycle without stepping up to the KTM's price bracket. Its marginally higher peak torque than the KTM is another point in its favour, although real-world performance will depend on how both engines deliver their power.
The KTM 250 Duke remains the choice for buyers who prioritise performance and premium hardware. Its higher peak power, WP Apex suspension, larger rear brake and performance-focused chassis help justify the premium for enthusiasts who intend to ride hard. However, the additional expenditure is harder to justify if the motorcycle will primarily be used for everyday commuting.
In conclusion, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 SS is the value-focused option, the Hero Xtreme 250R Carbon offers the broadest mix of rider aids and convenience features, and the KTM 250 Duke remains the performance-oriented choice. The right motorcycle depends on whether affordability, technology or outright riding performance matters most to you.
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