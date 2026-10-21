Honda Elevate vs Toyota Hyryder vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Family SUV Makes More Sense?

In India, there is one group of buyers who want a compact SUV that is powerful, quick and capable off the road. On the other hand, there are still buyers who prefer a family SUV that may not necessarily offer off-road capability or a powerful engine, but delivers decent performance, good fuel efficiency, space and practicality.



Today, we have picked three SUVs from this category: the Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Let’s find out which of these makes the best family SUV for you.



Understanding The Three SUVs



Before deciding which of these is the better family SUV, it is important to understand who each one is designed for. The Hyryder and Grand Vitara differ from the Elevate because they share their underlying technology as products of a collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Although they look different and carry different brand badges, they share several similarities. One of their biggest highlights is the availability of hybrid powertrains.







The Elevate, on the other hand, is quite different. Unlike the Hyryder and Grand Vitara, it does not offer a hybrid powertrain. Does that make it difficult for the Elevate to win this comparison? Not necessarily. Having a hybrid powertrain certainly gives the Hyryder and Grand Vitara an advantage, but when it comes to choosing a family SUV, there are several other factors that deserve equal consideration.



Space, Comfort And Practicality







When comparing family SUVs beyond their design, one of the first things buyers will consider is which car offers better comfort and space, and which is more practical for Indian roads. This is where the Elevate has the edge in this comparison. Whether it is rear-seat comfort or boot space, the Elevate has an advantage over the Hyryder and Grand Vitara.







When your family is ready for a long road trip, carrying luggage for four or five people should be easier in the Elevate, thanks to its considerably larger boot. The Elevate offers 458 litres of boot space, whereas the mild-hybrid variants of the Hyryder and Grand Vitara offer 373 litres.







The Elevate also has a slightly longer wheelbase than the other two SUVs, which contributes to a more spacious rear-seat experience compared with the Hyryder and Grand Vitara.





Having said that, all three SUVs are best suited to accommodating two passengers comfortably in the rear on long journeys. The middle passenger does not get the same level of comfort in any of these cars. Nevertheless, when it comes to cabin roominess and an overall sense of space, the Elevate has a clear advantage.







A practical family SUV for Indian roads should also be easy to drive without constantly worrying about poor road surfaces and potholes. All three SUVs are reasonably well suited to these conditions, but the Elevate has another advantage: its 220 mm ground clearance. This is a key strength when negotiating rough roads and speed breakers, although buyers should compare the specifications of the relevant variants before considering it a segment-leading figure.

Features Comparison



All three SUVs are fairly evenly matched when it comes to features. However, if equipment is an important consideration for your family, it could influence your final buying decision.











With the recent facelift, Honda has added several new features to the Elevate. These include a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless charger, front and rear seat ventilation, a powered driver’s seat and a sunroof. One of its biggest highlights is Level 2 ADAS, which is not available in the Hyryder and Grand Vitara.







That does not mean the Hyryder and Grand Vitara fall short in terms of equipment. Both offer features such as a 360-degree camera, a head-up display (HUD), a wireless charger and a panoramic sunroof.







However, neither the Grand Vitara nor the Hyryder offers ADAS, giving the Elevate an advantage in this area. Feature availability may vary by variant and model year.



Engine And Fuel Efficiency

Specification Honda Elevate Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine Type 1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.5L Mild-Hybrid Petrol / 1.5L Strong Hybrid 1.5L Mild-Hybrid Petrol / 1.5L Strong Hybrid Max Power 119 bhp @ 6,600 rpm 101.64 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (Mild-Hybrid) / 114 bhp (Strong Hybrid) 101.64 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (Mild-Hybrid) / 114 bhp (Strong Hybrid) Max Torque 145 Nm @ 4,300 rpm 139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (Mild-Hybrid) / 141 Nm @ 3,995 rpm (Strong-Hybrid engine) 139 Nm @ 4,300 rpm (Mild-Hybrid) / 141 Nm @ 3,995 rpm (Strong-Hybrid engine) Transmission 6MT, CVT 5MT, 6AT (Mild-Hybrid) / e-CVT (Strong Hybrid) 5MT, 6AT (Mild-Hybrid) / e-CVT (Strong Hybrid) ARAI Mileage 15.31 kmpl (MT) / 16.61 kmpl (CVT) 21.11 kmpl (MT) / 19.2 kmpl (AT) / 27.97 kmpl (Strong Hybrid) 21.11 kmpl (MT) / 20.58 kmpl (AT) / 27.97 kmpl (Strong Hybrid)

Note: Strong-hybrid torque figure refers to the petrol engine, not the combined output of the hybrid system.









The absence of a hybrid powertrain is one of the Elevate’s biggest differences compared with the Hyryder and Grand Vitara. Both rivals offer a mild-hybrid setup in their lower variants, while higher variants also get the option of a strong-hybrid powertrain. This is one of their biggest selling points.



Naturally, the availability of hybrid technology gives the Hyryder and Grand Vitara the potential to deliver better fuel efficiency than the Elevate.







The mild-hybrid versions of the Hyryder and Grand Vitara use a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing around 102 bhp and 137-139 Nm of torque, depending on the specification. Depending on the variant, it is paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.





In comparison, the Elevate’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, DOHC i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.This gives the Elevate a slight performance advantage over the mild-hybrid versions of its rivals.



The Hyryder and Grand Vitara have other advantages, too. Their strong-hybrid systems offer claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl, while factory-fitted CNG options and the availability of AllGrip all-wheel drive on select variants further broaden their appeal.







The Elevate’s engine is among the more appealing naturally aspirated petrol engines in its segment. It is enjoyable to drive and delivers smooth performance, while the CVT is particularly impressive if you prefer an automatic gearbox.



However, fuel efficiency is where the Elevate falls behind the Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

Put simply, if you want an engine that feels lively and offers engaging performance, the Elevate is worth considering. That does not mean its fuel efficiency is necessarily poor. Depending on traffic, driving style and road conditions, the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine may deliver around 16 kmpl in real-world driving, but this should be treated as a possible result rather than a guaranteed figure.



If you want a better balance between performance and fuel efficiency, the mild-hybrid versions of the Hyryder and Grand Vitara make a strong case.

As for their strong-hybrid variants, they offer an additional advantage by combining adequate performance with significantly better fuel efficiency. For buyers who cover long distances or spend a lot of time in city traffic, this can make a meaningful difference to running costs.



Price







We have now reached the final stage of this comparison, where pricing is also an important consideration for family SUV buyers. The Honda Elevate’s ex-showroom prices start at ₹11.80 lakh for the base SV variant and go up to ₹18.40 lakh for the range-topping ZX Plus Black variant. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced between ₹11.31 lakh and ₹20.31 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s ex-showroom prices range from ₹10.77 lakh to ₹19.77 lakh.







These prices should be checked against the latest variant-wise price lists before publication, as they can change with model updates and revisions.Based on these figures, the Grand Vitara has the lowest starting price, offering a relatively affordable entry point into the segment. The Hyryder and Elevate have higher starting prices, making the Grand Vitara an attractive option for buyers looking for a more affordable family SUV.



Verdict



If the Honda Elevate has a slight advantage in this family SUV comparison, it is because it offers many of the qualities we expect from an ideal family car: good drivability, generous cabin space, better rear-seat comfort, a larger boot, useful ground clearance, a strong feature list and a smooth petrol engine.However, you do have to pay a little more for this overall package. The Elevate makes sense if you want a well-rounded SUV that prioritises space, comfort, practicality and driving experience.







On the other hand, if you want a more affordable and well-balanced product that offers a choice of powertrains, a useful feature list and better fuel efficiency, the Grand Vitara emerges as a strong contender.



And if you prefer the Toyota badge, you can choose the Urban Cruiser Hyryder instead. Both SUVs share much of their underlying technology and offer broadly similar strengths, although their variants, equipment and pricing differ.

Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara emerges as our winner for buyers looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient and versatile family SUV, while the Honda Elevate is the better choice for those who prioritise space, comfort and driving experience.