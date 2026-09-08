How to Spot Repainted Panels and Body Fillers on Used Cars
- Magnet test: Find areas where thick body filler may be hiding damage
- Paint check: Look for uneven reflections, colour differences and rough paint
- Trim check: Spot paint overspray and masking marks around seals and edges
A clean and shiny used car does not always mean its body is original. A car may have had dents repaired, panels repainted or body filler added after an accident.
The good news is that you can spot many of these signs at home. You do not need a professional paint thickness gauge. A small magnet, a phone flashlight and your fingertips can help you check the car before buying it.
These checks cannot tell you everything about a car's history, but they can help you find panels that need a closer look.
Here are five simple ways to check for repainted panels and hidden Bondo filler at home without expensive tools.
1. Try the Magnet Test for Body Filler
A simple magnet can help you check for Bondo or other body filler under the paint. The metal panel underneath will attract the magnet, while thick body filler will not.
How to check
Wrap a small fridge magnet in a thin cloth so you do not scratch the paint. First, try it on the roof to see how strongly it sticks. Then check areas such as the doors, wheel arches, bonnet and rear quarter panels.
What to look for
If the magnet sticks strongly in one area but barely sticks or falls off in another area of the same metal panel, there could be a thick layer of body filler underneath.
Do not treat one weak spot as proof of an accident. Some cars have plastic parts or different materials in certain areas, so compare similar metal panels.
2. Look at the Car from a 45-Degree Angle
Repainted panels can look fine when you look at them directly. Looking along the side of the car from a low angle can reveal problems that are harder to see normally.
Park the car in good daylight and stand a few feet away. Look at the reflection of a straight object, such as a building edge or another car.
Watch for
- Wavy or bent reflections
- Small dents or ripples
- Uneven paint texture
- A rough orange peel finish
- A panel that looks different from the one next to it
A badly repaired dent may leave a slightly uneven surface even after filler and fresh paint have been added.
3. Feel the Panel Edges for Paint Lines
When a body shop paints one panel, it may mask the surrounding areas with tape. This can leave a small paint or clear-coat edge. Run your fingers gently along the inside edges of the doors, bonnet, boot and wheel arches.
A factory-finished edge should feel smooth and consistent. A rough, sharp or raised edge can indicate that the panel was repainted. Also check the door jambs and areas around the fuel-filler flap. These places can reveal paint work that is difficult to hide.
4. Check Rubber Seals for Paint Overspray
This is one of the easier signs to spot when checking a used car at home. Look closely at the black rubber seals around the doors and windows. Also check plastic trim around the wheel arches and inside the bonnet area.
If you see tiny body-coloured paint spots on black rubber or plastic, the nearby panel may have been repainted. Fresh paint on bolts, clips or nearby trim can also be a warning sign. A professional repair shop may remove these parts before painting, but quick repairs often leave some overspray behind.
5. Compare the Paint Colour and Finish
Stand back and look at two panels next to each other. Check areas such as the front fender and front door or the rear door and quarter panel. A repainted panel may have a slightly different shade even when the colour code is the same. This is especially easy to notice on metallic and pearl colours.
Use your phone flashlight if you are checking the car in a garage or in the evening. Look for differences in:
- Colour shade
- Metallic sparkle
- Gloss level
- Paint texture
- Clear-coat finish
If one panel looks darker, duller or more heavily textured than the surrounding panels, it deserves a closer inspection.
What to Compare When Checking Paint and Body Filler
Compare the paint finish, panel surface, edges, magnet response and signs of overspray.
|Check
|Usually Seen on Factory Paint
|Possible Sign of Repair
|Magnet test
|Similar magnetic pull across metal panels
|Weak or no pull in one area
|Reflection
|Straight and even reflection
|Wavy or distorted reflection
|Paint texture
|Consistent finish
|Heavy orange peel or uneven texture
|Panel edges
|Smooth and clean
|Raised or rough paint line
|Rubber seals
|Clean black rubber
|Body-coloured paint overspray
|Colour
|Similar shade across panels
|Noticeable shade difference
A Simple Home Inspection Routine
If you are checking a used car yourself, follow these steps in order.
1. Wash and dry the car
Dirt and water can hide paint defects. Check the car when it is clean and dry.
2. Walk around the car
Look at the colour and shine of every panel. Pay attention to panels that look slightly different.
3. Check the reflections
Look down the sides of the car from a low angle. Straight reflections should not suddenly bend or become wavy.
4. Use the magnet
Check the metal panels and compare the magnetic pull between different areas.
5. Check the edges and seals
Feel around panel edges and look for paint on rubber seals, plastic trim and bolts.
6. Get a professional inspection if something looks wrong
These home checks are useful for finding clues, but they cannot confirm the full extent of accident damage. If you find several suspicious signs on the same panel, get the car checked by an independent mechanic or professional inspection service before buying it.
Repainted Does Not Always Mean Bad
It is important not to reject a used car just because one panel has been painted. A repainted bumper, a small scratch repair or a single door that was repainted after a parking incident may not be a major concern. What matters is why the panel was repaired and how well the work was done.
The bigger warning signs are multiple repaired panels, thick body filler, uneven metal, poor panel gaps or signs that structural areas have been damaged. If you find heavy filler together with welding marks or signs of chassis repair, it is better to have the vehicle professionally inspected before making a decision.
Conclusion
You can do a useful first check for repainted car panels and Bondo filler at home without expensive equipment. Use a magnet, check reflections, feel the panel edges and look for paint overspray around rubber seals and trim.
One sign alone does not prove that a car has been in a major accident. But when several signs appear together, take a closer look and get a professional inspection before buying.
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