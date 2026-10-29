Hyundai Diwali offers 2026: what's actually on offer
Two things to keep in mind. These are October 2026 offers, so there are only a few days left to lock one in for Dhanteras or Diwali. And the extra Navratri booking discounts, which ran from 2 to 10 October, have already ended. We've split out what's left below, so you know what you can realistically expect.
Hyundai Diwali offers by model
(One small note: the reported breakdowns don't add neatly to the headline figure, so confirm the exact split with your dealer.)
|Model
|Total benefit (up to)
|Cash discount
|Other benefits
|Creta N Line
|₹1,25,000
|₹45,000
|₹30,000 exchange, ₹25,000 upgrade bonus
|Creta petrol (other manual trims)
|₹1,15,000
|₹45,000
|₹30,000 exchange, up to ₹15,000 upgrade bonus
|Creta petrol iVT (automatic)
|₹1,05,000
|₹40,000
|₹30,000 exchange, up to ₹15,000 upgrade bonus
|Creta E (base petrol)
|₹1,00,000
|₹35,000
|₹30,000 exchange, up to ₹15,000 upgrade bonus
|Creta Electric (select variants)
|₹65,000
|₹30,000
|₹15,000 exchange, ₹15,000 upgrade bonus
|Exter (not HX2)
|₹50,000
|₹20,000
|₹10,000 exchange, ₹10,000 upgrade bonus
|Verna
|Not stated
|₹40,000
|₹25,000 scrappage, or ₹20,000 exchange plus ₹10,000 upgrade; ₹10,000 corporate
|Grand i10 Nios (not Era)
|Not stated
|₹35,000 petrol, ₹30,000 CNG
|₹15,000 exchange, ₹15,000 upgrade, small corporate or rural bonus
|Alcazar petrol
|Not stated
|₹30,000
|₹20,000 exchange, upgrade discount
|Aura
|₹30,000
|₹15,000 petrol, ₹30,000 CNG
|₹5,000 scrappage, ₹5,000 rural
|i20 (not Era)
|Not stated
|₹25,000
|₹15,000 exchange, ₹15,000 upgrade, small corporate or rural bonus
|Venue (incl. N Line)
|Not stated
|None
|₹5,000 scrappage
The Creta is where most of the action is. Even without an old car to trade in, the petrol manual gets ₹45,000 cash, which is a solid deal on one of the most popular mid-size SUVs around. Add an exchange bonus and you're close to ₹1 lakh.
If you're looking at a sedan, the Verna's ₹40,000 cash discount is worth a test drive. For a small car, the Grand i10 Nios petrol gets ₹35,000 cash, which is a good chunk on a hatchback of its size.
The Venue doesn't really have an offer this month beyond a ₹5,000 scrappage bonus, so don't expect much movement there.
What about the ₹999 EMI?
Hyundai is advertising car finance with EMIs starting at ₹999 a month. That number grabs attention, but the actual EMI depends on the model, your down payment, the loan tenure and the lender's terms. Ask the dealer for the full repayment schedule, including any balloon payment at the end, before you sign up for it.
Is the Hyundai discount on the ex-showroom or on-road price?
A lot of buyers get confused here, so let's clear it up.
Hyundai's offers are quoted against the ex-showroom price. Only the cash discount actually comes off your invoice. The rest depends on you:
- The exchange bonus is added to whatever the dealer pays for your old car.
- The upgrade bonus usually goes with an exchange, when you upgrade from a smaller car.
- The scrappage bonus is an alternative to exchange and needs a scrapping certificate.
- Corporate, government, and rural bonuses are only for buyers who fit those groups.
Your on-road price is the ex-showroom price plus road tax, registration, insurance, FASTag and number plates. Road tax is a percentage your state charges on the listed ex-showroom price, so a dealer discount usually doesn't bring it down much.
Here's a rough example, with rounded-off figures. Say a Creta petrol manual costs ₹13 lakh ex-showroom. The ₹45,000 cash discount brings your invoice down to ₹12.55 lakh. The ₹30,000 exchange bonus and the upgrade bonus only kick in if you trade in a car. Road tax and insurance stay more or less the same either way.
For the Creta Electric, the state you register in matters a lot more, because many states don't charge road tax on EVs. More on that below.
How to get a better on-road deal near you
If you're considering the Creta Electric, check out your state's EV road tax first. Here's roughly where things stand:
|Where you register
|Road tax on a private electric car
|Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh
|No road tax
|Telangana
|No road tax till 31 Dec 2026
|Delhi
|No road tax up to ₹30 lakh ex-showroom
|Haryana
|No road tax up to ₹30 lakh, 50% above
|Assam
|No road tax for the first 5 years
|Karnataka
|5% to 10% depending on price
|Kerala
|Roughly 3% to 15% depending on price
|Uttar Pradesh
|No road tax only on EVs made in UP
|Madhya Pradesh
|Standard rate (the waiver ended in March 2026)
These rules have changed a few times this year, so please check with your local RTO or dealer. For petrol, diesel, and CNG Hyundais, you'll pay your state's usual road tax.
After that, it comes down to how you deal with the showroom. A few things that usually help:
- Shop around for insurance. You don't have to take the dealer's policy. Get a couple of quotes online and ask the dealer to match the lowest.
- Ask for an itemised on-road quote. If there's a "handling" charge that Hyundai has listed, question it.
- Check if you qualify for the smaller bonuses. Government employees, corporate staff and rural buyers can get a little extra on several models. Carry the right ID.
- Know your old car's value before you go. Get it valued independently first, so the exchange and upgrade bonuses don't hide a low price for your car.
- Compare the EMI scheme with a regular loan. A low starting EMI can mean a longer tenure or a big final payment. Ask your bank for a quote too.
- Visit two or three showrooms. Offers really do differ between dealers in the same city.
A quick note before you read on: every number in this article is indicative. Actual offers can vary from city to city, dealer to dealer and even week to week, depending on stock. Use this as a guide to spot the good deals and get a rough idea of what to expect, then get the final figure from your nearest Hyundai showroom.
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