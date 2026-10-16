Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza: Which Premium Hatchback Should You Buy?

The premium hatchback segment has evolved in the Indian automotive market since the launch of the Hyundai i20. With rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza competing in the segment, buyers now have a wider range of options to choose from.

The Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza target buyers looking for premium hatchbacks with practical interiors, modern features and efficient petrol engines. However, the latest updates to the Baleno and Glanza have raised the bar with features such as Level 2 ADAS and ventilated front seats, while the i20 continues to offer a different mix of styling, cabin features and transmission options.

Design and Exterior

The Hyundai i20 features a sharp, angular design, with a sporty front end and sculpted bodywork. Its styling may appeal to buyers looking for a more distinctive-looking hatchback.

The updated Baleno gets a redesigned grille, a revised front bumper and LED daytime running lamps. Apart from the changes to the front bumper and grille, there are relatively few exterior changes to the hatchback.

The Glanza facelift features a redesigned front end, with a large grille integrated into the new bumper. The design draws inspiration from Lexus styling, while the rear retains the taillight design of the outgoing model.

Price and Variant Details

Model Variant Base variant (ex-showroom) Variant Top variant (ex-showroom) Hyundai i20 Era ₹5.99 lakh Asta (O) Knight Edition ₹10.68 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma ₹5.99 lakh Alpha (O) AMT ₹9.99 lakh Toyota Glanza E ₹6.99 lakh V (O) AMT ₹10.49 lakh

The Hyundai i20 is priced from ₹5.99 lakh for the base Era variant, with the top-spec Asta (O) Knight Edition priced at ₹10.68 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also starts at ₹5.99 lakh for the Sigma variant, while the top-spec Alpha (O) AMT costs ₹9.99 lakh.

The Toyota Glanza is priced from ₹6.99 lakh for the base E variant, with the top-spec V (O) AMT priced at ₹10.49 lakh. While the i20 and Baleno have similar starting prices, the Baleno has a lower top-end price. The Glanza has the highest starting price among the three, while the i20 has the highest top-variant price.

Engine and Gearbox

Specification Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza Petrol engine 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Petrol power 82 bhp (MT), 87 bhp (CVT) 82 bhp 82 bhp Petrol torque 115 Nm 112.4 Nm 112.4 Nm Manual gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Automatic gearbox CVT (IVT) 5-speed AMT (AGS) 5-speed AMT CNG option - Available Available CNG power - 69 bhp 69 bhp CNG torque - 102 Nm 101.8 Nm

The Hyundai i20 is the only car among the three to use a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox, while the CVT version produces 87 bhp. The CVT could appeal to buyers who regularly drive in heavy city traffic. The i20 does not offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza use a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque. Both models are offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), along with factory-fitted CNG options.

The CNG versions produce 69 bhp, with the Baleno delivering 102 Nm of torque and the Glanza producing 101.8 Nm. The claimed fuel efficiency of the petrol versions is 23.80 km/l with the manual gearbox and 24.77 km/l with the AMT.

Interior and features

The Hyundai i20 focuses on comfort and convenience, with features such as a sunroof on select variants, rear AC vents, a front armrest and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a CVT automatic gearbox, which can be useful for buyers who regularly drive in heavy city traffic.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza offer a wider range of features, including ventilated front seats, a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree camera. Both also get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Baleno comes with a Clarion premium sound system and Suzuki Connect, while the Glanza offers Toyota i-Connect and connected-car features. Equipment availability varies by variant.

On the safety front, the updated Baleno and Glanza stand out with Level 2 ADAS, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking. Both models also offer six airbags, electronic stability control and tyre-pressure monitoring, alongside a 360-degree camera. The Hyundai i20 comes with six airbags as standard but misses out on the ADAS package available on its rivals.

Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno makes a strong case for itself with its feature list, fuel efficiency and factory-fitted CNG option. The Toyota Glanza offers similar mechanicals and features, with Toyota-specific styling and connected-car technology. The Hyundai i20, meanwhile, may appeal to buyers who prefer a four-cylinder petrol engine and a CVT automatic gearbox. The final choice will depend on the buyer's priorities, budget and preferred variant.