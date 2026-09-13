Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic 1980s Car Collection: The Cars Behind The 80s ChatGPT Trend
- The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 brought rugged off-road appeal
- The Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class added executive luxury
- Rare American V8s stood out in pre-liberalisation India
We have all seen the 80s ChatGPT trend bring the decade back to life, with people transforming modern photographs into retro versions of themselves. But if there is one Indian celebrity who could make an 80s throwback feel completely authentic, it is Amitabh Bachchan.
Long before India became a market filled with global luxury brands, the Bollywood superstar had already developed a reputation for an impressive garage. And in an era when importing cars into India was extremely difficult, owning something unusual was a considerably bigger deal than it is today. From rugged Japanese 4x4s to imposing German luxury sedans, Bachchan's cars reflected both his larger-than-life screen persona and the very different automotive scene of 1980s India.
Why Cars Were So Different in 1980s India
To understand Bachchan's garage, it helps to understand the market he was buying from. India's automobile industry operated behind significant import restrictions and licensing controls for much of the pre-liberalisation era. Buyers had relatively few passenger-car choices, while fully imported vehicles were exceptionally difficult to obtain.
The arrival of Maruti Udyog's first car in 1983 began changing that landscape, but India's car market remained a very different place from today's. That makes the cars associated with Amitabh Bachchan's collection particularly fascinating. These weren't simply expensive cars. Some were unusual precisely because they were difficult to get in India.
1. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60: The Big 4x4
The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 is perhaps the car that best captures the rugged side of Bachchan's automotive taste. The FJ60 belonged to Toyota's 60 Series Land Cruiser family, which was introduced in 1980. It offered a more comfortable and family-oriented interior, which made it suitable for both difficult terrains and travelling long distances.
Unlike most conventionally luxury sedans, a Land Cruiser could take its owner far beyond the city lines. It has a four-wheel-drive hardware as well as rugged construction that were designed for demanding terrain, while the substantial dimensions gave it the road presence expected of a car that was associated with one of India's biggest film stars. The FJ60 also represents something important about Bachchan's collection, it’s that he wasn't interested only in conventional luxury cars.
2. Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class: German Luxury Arrives
If the Land Cruiser represented ruggedness, the Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class represented sophistication. The W126 generation of the S-Class was introduced internationally in 1979 and became one of Mercedes-Benz's defining luxury cars of the 1980s. For an Indian celebrity of Bachchan's stature, a large Mercedes-Benz sedan was an entirely different statement from the locally produced cars most Indians encountered.
The W126's long, formal proportions gave it exactly the kind of understated authority associated with an executive luxury car. It didn't need dramatic styling to make an impression. That made it a natural match for Bachchan's off-screen image during the decade, which was successful, powerful and increasingly international.
3. The American V8: When Bigger Really Was Better
The most intriguing part of Bachchan's reported automotive history is perhaps the occasional appearance of American cars and V8-powered machinery. American cars were particularly unusual in India at the time. Large-displacement engines, enormous dimensions and left-hand-drive configurations were hardly suited to a market dominated by much smaller locally produced cars.
That made an American V8 less like an ordinary luxury purchase and more like a statement. The appeal is easy to understand. American cars of the period were built around a philosophy very different from India's compact, efficiency-focused market. Long bodies, wide seats and large engines offered an experience that simply wasn't available from most cars sold domestically.
For someone like Bachchan, whose career was built around larger-than-life characters, that excess arguably suited the era. However, individual claims about specific American models in Bachchan's 1980s garage are less consistently documented than his association with vehicles such as the Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz.
A Garage That Reflected the Man
What makes Amitabh Bachchan's 1980s car collection interesting isn't simply its price or rarity. A Toyota Land Cruiser represented rugged capability. A Mercedes-Benz S-Class brought German luxury and status. Rare American machinery added an element of excess that was almost impossible to replicate in India's tightly controlled automotive market.
These choices also made sense for the man himself. By the 1980s, Bachchan was not simply another successful actor. He was one of India's biggest stars, and his larger-than-life screen persona had become part of popular culture, and his cars reflected that image. Ultimately, when the man behind the wheel was Amitabh Bachchan, even the cars had to be larger than life.
Related News
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 13, 2026BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: In PicturesThe BMW 7 Series will ditch its diesel powertrain and will now be available with only one petrol variant, while the i7 will be offered in two variants. The i7 M70 xDrive will arrive as a full import (CBU).5 mins read
- New Hero Dual-Sport Motorcycle Spotted: Impulse 160 Incoming?A production-ready Hero dual-sport motorcycle has been spotted without camouflage.2 mins read
- Hero Glamour X 125 Gains ABS; Priced At Rs 1.01 LakhABS with integrated IBS is claimed to be segment-first on the Glamour X 125.2 mins read
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted TestingThe Wagon R was last updated in 2025 with six airbags as standard and has largely remained the same ever since the third-gen model was launched.2 mins read
- BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000BMW Motorrad has raised F 450 GS prices by Rs 25,000-30,000 in India, with the GS Trophy now costing Rs 5.60 lakh {ex-showroom).2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 11, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessory Prices AnnouncedPrices for the accessories start at Rs 730 and go up to Rs 29,250.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 10, 2026Mahindra XEV 9S Review: 3 Reasons To Buy It, And 3 Reasons To AvoidEveryone keeps telling me that the Mahindra XEV 9S is not the electric XUV 7XO. I disagree.1 min read
- Abhishek Nigam | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Review: Is The New Pulsar, Pulsar Enough?The new Pulsar 150 gets a major mechanical and technological makeover, but does it retain the easy-going performance, familiar character and hooligan streak that made the original an icon? We ride the latest iteration to find out.8 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 8, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review: Heart Matters, Or Does It?The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno is here and it gets some significant changes some of which have got the opinion divided. We drive it.7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Sep 7, 2026Simple Wave First Ride Review: Space, Pace And More SpaceThe Simple Wave is here to rewrite the rules of the family EV scooter segment. We scoot around to tell you whether it will create waves or not!7 mins read