Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic 1980s Car Collection: The Cars Behind The 80s ChatGPT Trend

We have all seen the 80s ChatGPT trend bring the decade back to life, with people transforming modern photographs into retro versions of themselves. But if there is one Indian celebrity who could make an 80s throwback feel completely authentic, it is Amitabh Bachchan.

Long before India became a market filled with global luxury brands, the Bollywood superstar had already developed a reputation for an impressive garage. And in an era when importing cars into India was extremely difficult, owning something unusual was a considerably bigger deal than it is today. From rugged Japanese 4x4s to imposing German luxury sedans, Bachchan's cars reflected both his larger-than-life screen persona and the very different automotive scene of 1980s India.

Why Cars Were So Different in 1980s India

To understand Bachchan's garage, it helps to understand the market he was buying from. India's automobile industry operated behind significant import restrictions and licensing controls for much of the pre-liberalisation era. Buyers had relatively few passenger-car choices, while fully imported vehicles were exceptionally difficult to obtain.

The arrival of Maruti Udyog's first car in 1983 began changing that landscape, but India's car market remained a very different place from today's. That makes the cars associated with Amitabh Bachchan's collection particularly fascinating. These weren't simply expensive cars. Some were unusual precisely because they were difficult to get in India.

1. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60: The Big 4x4

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 is perhaps the car that best captures the rugged side of Bachchan's automotive taste. The FJ60 belonged to Toyota's 60 Series Land Cruiser family, which was introduced in 1980. It offered a more comfortable and family-oriented interior, which made it suitable for both difficult terrains and travelling long distances.

Unlike most conventionally luxury sedans, a Land Cruiser could take its owner far beyond the city lines. It has a four-wheel-drive hardware as well as rugged construction that were designed for demanding terrain, while the substantial dimensions gave it the road presence expected of a car that was associated with one of India's biggest film stars. The FJ60 also represents something important about Bachchan's collection, it’s that he wasn't interested only in conventional luxury cars.

2. Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class: German Luxury Arrives

If the Land Cruiser represented ruggedness, the Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class represented sophistication. The W126 generation of the S-Class was introduced internationally in 1979 and became one of Mercedes-Benz's defining luxury cars of the 1980s. For an Indian celebrity of Bachchan's stature, a large Mercedes-Benz sedan was an entirely different statement from the locally produced cars most Indians encountered.

The W126's long, formal proportions gave it exactly the kind of understated authority associated with an executive luxury car. It didn't need dramatic styling to make an impression. That made it a natural match for Bachchan's off-screen image during the decade, which was successful, powerful and increasingly international.

3. The American V8: When Bigger Really Was Better

The most intriguing part of Bachchan's reported automotive history is perhaps the occasional appearance of American cars and V8-powered machinery. American cars were particularly unusual in India at the time. Large-displacement engines, enormous dimensions and left-hand-drive configurations were hardly suited to a market dominated by much smaller locally produced cars.

That made an American V8 less like an ordinary luxury purchase and more like a statement. The appeal is easy to understand. American cars of the period were built around a philosophy very different from India's compact, efficiency-focused market. Long bodies, wide seats and large engines offered an experience that simply wasn't available from most cars sold domestically.

For someone like Bachchan, whose career was built around larger-than-life characters, that excess arguably suited the era. However, individual claims about specific American models in Bachchan's 1980s garage are less consistently documented than his association with vehicles such as the Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz.

A Garage That Reflected the Man

What makes Amitabh Bachchan's 1980s car collection interesting isn't simply its price or rarity. A Toyota Land Cruiser represented rugged capability. A Mercedes-Benz S-Class brought German luxury and status. Rare American machinery added an element of excess that was almost impossible to replicate in India's tightly controlled automotive market.

These choices also made sense for the man himself. By the 1980s, Bachchan was not simply another successful actor. He was one of India's biggest stars, and his larger-than-life screen persona had become part of popular culture, and his cars reflected that image. Ultimately, when the man behind the wheel was Amitabh Bachchan, even the cars had to be larger than life.