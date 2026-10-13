logo
Select City

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 3-Row Electric Car Should You Buy?

Bilal Firfiray
last published date : 13 October 2026, 18:05 IST
Follow us on
Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 3-Row Electric Car Should You Buy?
Highlights
  • The Kia Carens Clavis EV offers two battery options, a practical cabin and a lower starting price.
  • Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9S offers a larger battery, a higher claimed range and more premium features.
  • Your budget, charging access and need for third-row space should determine which one to buy.

Buying an electric car is one thing and is no big deal anymore in India, given the plethora of options for each and every budget. But finding an electric car that can accommodate an entire family, as well as carry their luggage, and can take on long-distance trips is another discussion altogether. So if you are in the market for a family EV with three rows of seats, your options become even more limited. Your two clear options are the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra Xev 9s m113

While the Kia Carens Clavis EV is a family-focused electric MPV with a practical cabin and two battery options, the Mahindra XEV 9S comes across as an electric SUV that puts a greater emphasis on performance, space, technology and long-distance capability. So, which one makes more sense for your family? Let's compare them across the things that matter most.

Jury Round Cars 41

Price and Variants

The first major difference is the price. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a lower entry price compared to the Mahindra, making it more accessible. But the latter offers more for its price.

SpecificationKia Carens Clavis EVMahindra XEV 9S
Starting price (ex-showroom)~Rs 18 lakh~ Rs 20.65 lakh
Body styleElectric MPVElectric SUV
Seating capacity6 or 77
Battery options42 kWh, 51.4 kWh59 kWh, 70 kWh, 79 kWh
Claimed rangeUp to 490 kmUp to 679 km
Motor layoutFront-wheel driveRear-wheel drive

Design: Family MPV vs Electric SUV

Mahindra XEV 9 S web 28

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is designed around the family, as its MPV shape prioritises cabin space, easy access and the ability to carry passengers without making the car unnecessarily bulky. The overall design is modern, but the emphasis is on practicality rather than looking like a conventional SUV. On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes a different approach. It has a more upright stance, a wider-looking body and the visual presence you would expect from an SUV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 4

Neither approach is necessarily better. If you prefer a straightforward family vehicle, the Kia's MPV format should be a better choice, but if you want a proper SUV feel, the Mahindra has the stronger case.

Battery, Range and Performance

Jury Round Cars 42

Range is one of the biggest considerations when buying an electric car. A lot of EV ownership experience boils down to this one important factor. So in terms of pure claimed figures, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that gives you 404kms of claimed range with the former, while the latter offers up to 490kms on a full charge.

Mahindra XEV 9 S web 43

On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S offers three battery choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. Its largest battery variant has a claimed range of up to 679 km.

Battery and rangeKia Carens Clavis EVMahindra XEV 9S
Smallest battery42 kWh59 kWh
Largest battery51.4 kWh79 kWh
Maximum claimed range490 km679 km
Drive layoutFront-wheel driveRear-wheel drive

The Kia's 51.4 kWh battery should be sufficient for many families who primarily drive in the city and occasionally take longer trips. The smaller 42 kWh option makes sense if most of your journeys are short and you can charge at home regularly. The Mahindra is the better option for buyers who prioritise range. The Kia remains a sensible choice if your daily driving requirements do not justify paying for a much larger battery.

Mahindra XEV 9 S web 7

As for charging, the Clavis EV supports DC fast charging at up to 100 kW. Kia claims a 10–80 per cent charge in approximately 39 minutes under suitable conditions. The XEV 9S can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes when connected to a compatible 180 kW DC charger.

Cabin Space and Seating

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 27

This is where the comparison becomes more interesting. Both vehicles offer three rows of seats, but the way you plan to use those seats differs a lot. The Clavis EV is available in six- and seven-seat configurations, depending on the variant and its MPV layout is designed to be made for family duties with features such as sliding and reclining second-row seats, a tumble function for easier access and a folding third row. This flexibility is particularly useful if you regularly carry children, elderly family members or a mix of passengers and luggage.

Mahindra XEV 9 S Interior Space Features

At the same time, the Mahindra XEV 9S is also a seven-seater, but its wider cabin and premium second-row features make it attractive to families who spend considerable time in the car. Depending on the variant, it offers second-row sliding and reclining adjustment, ventilated seats and a powered Boss Mode function. The claimed boot capacity of up to 527 litres and a 150-litre front storage compartment are also higher in comparison, although boot space will vary with the seating arrangement and the amount of luggage being carried.

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 42

Features and Technology

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 20

When it comes to features, the Kia Carens Clavis EV offers dual 12.3-inch displays on applicable variants, connected-car technology, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a Bose audio system on selected trims. It also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality on selected variants.

Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra Xev 9s m73

Sure, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes things further as the equipment list includes three large displays, a panoramic roof, a Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, a head-up display with augmented-reality functionality, connected features and advanced driver assistance systems. But it misses out a few key features such as V2V/V2L.

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 12

As for safety, there are six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assistance, and rear parking sensors in the Clavis EV as standard, while the higher variants offer Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In the XEV 9S, there are six airbags on specified lower configurations and seven airbags on higher versions, along with electronic safety systems and Level 2+ ADAS equipment on applicable variants. It also offers driver and occupant monitoring technology on selected trims.

Mahindra XEV 9 S web 15

Everyday Usability

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 1

For most buyers, the decision will come down to how the car will be used rather than which one has the biggest battery or the most technology. The Kia Carens Clavis EV makes a strong case as an everyday family vehicle. Its lower starting price, flexible seating layout and two battery choices give buyers more room to choose a version that fits their budget. It is particularly suitable for families that drive mainly in the city, have access to home charging and need a vehicle that can comfortably carry passengers during the week and luggage on occasional trips.

Mahindra XEV 9 S web 24

The Mahindra XEV 9S is better suited to buyers who want more than a practical electric people mover. Its larger battery options, higher claimed range, rear-wheel-drive layout and premium equipment make it an appealing choice for families that frequently travel long distances or want a more performance-oriented electric SUV. However, there’s the higher price tag that needs to be considered at the time of purchase.

Mahindra XEV 9s vs Kia Clavis EV Spec Comparison

Both the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S are aimed at similar buyers, but they are not identical propositions. Neither car is automatically the right choice for every family. You should choose the Clavis EV if value and everyday family practicality matter most. But get the 9S if you have the budget and want more range, performance and premium equipment.

# mahindra xev 9s india# mahindra xev9s# xev 9s# xev 9s vs clavis ev# kia carens clavis ev# car# Cars# Electric Cars# New Cars# Car Reviews# Used Car# Opinion# Comparison
AD
AD

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • Articles
  • car
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 3-Row Electric Car Should You Buy?