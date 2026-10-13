Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 3-Row Electric Car Should You Buy?

Buying an electric car is one thing and is no big deal anymore in India, given the plethora of options for each and every budget. But finding an electric car that can accommodate an entire family, as well as carry their luggage, and can take on long-distance trips is another discussion altogether. So if you are in the market for a family EV with three rows of seats, your options become even more limited. Your two clear options are the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S.

While the Kia Carens Clavis EV is a family-focused electric MPV with a practical cabin and two battery options, the Mahindra XEV 9S comes across as an electric SUV that puts a greater emphasis on performance, space, technology and long-distance capability. So, which one makes more sense for your family? Let's compare them across the things that matter most.

Price and Variants

The first major difference is the price. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a lower entry price compared to the Mahindra, making it more accessible. But the latter offers more for its price.

Specification Kia Carens Clavis EV Mahindra XEV 9S Starting price (ex-showroom) ~Rs 18 lakh ~ Rs 20.65 lakh Body style Electric MPV Electric SUV Seating capacity 6 or 7 7 Battery options 42 kWh, 51.4 kWh 59 kWh, 70 kWh, 79 kWh Claimed range Up to 490 km Up to 679 km Motor layout Front-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive

Design: Family MPV vs Electric SUV

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is designed around the family, as its MPV shape prioritises cabin space, easy access and the ability to carry passengers without making the car unnecessarily bulky. The overall design is modern, but the emphasis is on practicality rather than looking like a conventional SUV. On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes a different approach. It has a more upright stance, a wider-looking body and the visual presence you would expect from an SUV.

Neither approach is necessarily better. If you prefer a straightforward family vehicle, the Kia's MPV format should be a better choice, but if you want a proper SUV feel, the Mahindra has the stronger case.

Battery, Range and Performance

Range is one of the biggest considerations when buying an electric car. A lot of EV ownership experience boils down to this one important factor. So in terms of pure claimed figures, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that gives you 404kms of claimed range with the former, while the latter offers up to 490kms on a full charge.

On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S offers three battery choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. Its largest battery variant has a claimed range of up to 679 km.

Battery and range Kia Carens Clavis EV Mahindra XEV 9S Smallest battery 42 kWh 59 kWh Largest battery 51.4 kWh 79 kWh Maximum claimed range 490 km 679 km Drive layout Front-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive

The Kia's 51.4 kWh battery should be sufficient for many families who primarily drive in the city and occasionally take longer trips. The smaller 42 kWh option makes sense if most of your journeys are short and you can charge at home regularly. The Mahindra is the better option for buyers who prioritise range. The Kia remains a sensible choice if your daily driving requirements do not justify paying for a much larger battery.

As for charging, the Clavis EV supports DC fast charging at up to 100 kW. Kia claims a 10–80 per cent charge in approximately 39 minutes under suitable conditions. The XEV 9S can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes when connected to a compatible 180 kW DC charger.

Cabin Space and Seating

This is where the comparison becomes more interesting. Both vehicles offer three rows of seats, but the way you plan to use those seats differs a lot. The Clavis EV is available in six- and seven-seat configurations, depending on the variant and its MPV layout is designed to be made for family duties with features such as sliding and reclining second-row seats, a tumble function for easier access and a folding third row. This flexibility is particularly useful if you regularly carry children, elderly family members or a mix of passengers and luggage.

At the same time, the Mahindra XEV 9S is also a seven-seater, but its wider cabin and premium second-row features make it attractive to families who spend considerable time in the car. Depending on the variant, it offers second-row sliding and reclining adjustment, ventilated seats and a powered Boss Mode function. The claimed boot capacity of up to 527 litres and a 150-litre front storage compartment are also higher in comparison, although boot space will vary with the seating arrangement and the amount of luggage being carried.

Features and Technology

When it comes to features, the Kia Carens Clavis EV offers dual 12.3-inch displays on applicable variants, connected-car technology, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a Bose audio system on selected trims. It also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality on selected variants.

Sure, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes things further as the equipment list includes three large displays, a panoramic roof, a Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, a head-up display with augmented-reality functionality, connected features and advanced driver assistance systems. But it misses out a few key features such as V2V/V2L.

As for safety, there are six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assistance, and rear parking sensors in the Clavis EV as standard, while the higher variants offer Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In the XEV 9S, there are six airbags on specified lower configurations and seven airbags on higher versions, along with electronic safety systems and Level 2+ ADAS equipment on applicable variants. It also offers driver and occupant monitoring technology on selected trims.

Everyday Usability

For most buyers, the decision will come down to how the car will be used rather than which one has the biggest battery or the most technology. The Kia Carens Clavis EV makes a strong case as an everyday family vehicle. Its lower starting price, flexible seating layout and two battery choices give buyers more room to choose a version that fits their budget. It is particularly suitable for families that drive mainly in the city, have access to home charging and need a vehicle that can comfortably carry passengers during the week and luggage on occasional trips.

The Mahindra XEV 9S is better suited to buyers who want more than a practical electric people mover. Its larger battery options, higher claimed range, rear-wheel-drive layout and premium equipment make it an appealing choice for families that frequently travel long distances or want a more performance-oriented electric SUV. However, there’s the higher price tag that needs to be considered at the time of purchase.

Both the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S are aimed at similar buyers, but they are not identical propositions. Neither car is automatically the right choice for every family. You should choose the Clavis EV if value and everyday family practicality matter most. But get the 9S if you have the budget and want more range, performance and premium equipment.