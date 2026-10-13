Kia Carens Clavis EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which 3-Row Electric Car Should You Buy?
- The Kia Carens Clavis EV offers two battery options, a practical cabin and a lower starting price.
- Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9S offers a larger battery, a higher claimed range and more premium features.
- Your budget, charging access and need for third-row space should determine which one to buy.
Buying an electric car is one thing and is no big deal anymore in India, given the plethora of options for each and every budget. But finding an electric car that can accommodate an entire family, as well as carry their luggage, and can take on long-distance trips is another discussion altogether. So if you are in the market for a family EV with three rows of seats, your options become even more limited. Your two clear options are the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S.
While the Kia Carens Clavis EV is a family-focused electric MPV with a practical cabin and two battery options, the Mahindra XEV 9S comes across as an electric SUV that puts a greater emphasis on performance, space, technology and long-distance capability. So, which one makes more sense for your family? Let's compare them across the things that matter most.
Price and Variants
The first major difference is the price. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a lower entry price compared to the Mahindra, making it more accessible. But the latter offers more for its price.
|Specification
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|Mahindra XEV 9S
|Starting price (ex-showroom)
|~Rs 18 lakh
|~ Rs 20.65 lakh
|Body style
|Electric MPV
|Electric SUV
|Seating capacity
|6 or 7
|7
|Battery options
|42 kWh, 51.4 kWh
|59 kWh, 70 kWh, 79 kWh
|Claimed range
|Up to 490 km
|Up to 679 km
|Motor layout
|Front-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
Design: Family MPV vs Electric SUV
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is designed around the family, as its MPV shape prioritises cabin space, easy access and the ability to carry passengers without making the car unnecessarily bulky. The overall design is modern, but the emphasis is on practicality rather than looking like a conventional SUV. On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes a different approach. It has a more upright stance, a wider-looking body and the visual presence you would expect from an SUV.
Neither approach is necessarily better. If you prefer a straightforward family vehicle, the Kia's MPV format should be a better choice, but if you want a proper SUV feel, the Mahindra has the stronger case.
Battery, Range and Performance
Range is one of the biggest considerations when buying an electric car. A lot of EV ownership experience boils down to this one important factor. So in terms of pure claimed figures, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that gives you 404kms of claimed range with the former, while the latter offers up to 490kms on a full charge.
On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9S offers three battery choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. Its largest battery variant has a claimed range of up to 679 km.
|Battery and range
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|Mahindra XEV 9S
|Smallest battery
|42 kWh
|59 kWh
|Largest battery
|51.4 kWh
|79 kWh
|Maximum claimed range
|490 km
|679 km
|Drive layout
|Front-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
The Kia's 51.4 kWh battery should be sufficient for many families who primarily drive in the city and occasionally take longer trips. The smaller 42 kWh option makes sense if most of your journeys are short and you can charge at home regularly. The Mahindra is the better option for buyers who prioritise range. The Kia remains a sensible choice if your daily driving requirements do not justify paying for a much larger battery.
As for charging, the Clavis EV supports DC fast charging at up to 100 kW. Kia claims a 10–80 per cent charge in approximately 39 minutes under suitable conditions. The XEV 9S can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes when connected to a compatible 180 kW DC charger.
Cabin Space and Seating
This is where the comparison becomes more interesting. Both vehicles offer three rows of seats, but the way you plan to use those seats differs a lot. The Clavis EV is available in six- and seven-seat configurations, depending on the variant and its MPV layout is designed to be made for family duties with features such as sliding and reclining second-row seats, a tumble function for easier access and a folding third row. This flexibility is particularly useful if you regularly carry children, elderly family members or a mix of passengers and luggage.
At the same time, the Mahindra XEV 9S is also a seven-seater, but its wider cabin and premium second-row features make it attractive to families who spend considerable time in the car. Depending on the variant, it offers second-row sliding and reclining adjustment, ventilated seats and a powered Boss Mode function. The claimed boot capacity of up to 527 litres and a 150-litre front storage compartment are also higher in comparison, although boot space will vary with the seating arrangement and the amount of luggage being carried.
Features and Technology
When it comes to features, the Kia Carens Clavis EV offers dual 12.3-inch displays on applicable variants, connected-car technology, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a Bose audio system on selected trims. It also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality on selected variants.
Sure, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes things further as the equipment list includes three large displays, a panoramic roof, a Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, a head-up display with augmented-reality functionality, connected features and advanced driver assistance systems. But it misses out a few key features such as V2V/V2L.
As for safety, there are six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assistance, and rear parking sensors in the Clavis EV as standard, while the higher variants offer Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In the XEV 9S, there are six airbags on specified lower configurations and seven airbags on higher versions, along with electronic safety systems and Level 2+ ADAS equipment on applicable variants. It also offers driver and occupant monitoring technology on selected trims.
Everyday Usability
For most buyers, the decision will come down to how the car will be used rather than which one has the biggest battery or the most technology. The Kia Carens Clavis EV makes a strong case as an everyday family vehicle. Its lower starting price, flexible seating layout and two battery choices give buyers more room to choose a version that fits their budget. It is particularly suitable for families that drive mainly in the city, have access to home charging and need a vehicle that can comfortably carry passengers during the week and luggage on occasional trips.
The Mahindra XEV 9S is better suited to buyers who want more than a practical electric people mover. Its larger battery options, higher claimed range, rear-wheel-drive layout and premium equipment make it an appealing choice for families that frequently travel long distances or want a more performance-oriented electric SUV. However, there’s the higher price tag that needs to be considered at the time of purchase.
Both the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S are aimed at similar buyers, but they are not identical propositions. Neither car is automatically the right choice for every family. You should choose the Clavis EV if value and everyday family practicality matter most. But get the 9S if you have the budget and want more range, performance and premium equipment.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Oct 13, 2026Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?The Glanza facelift launches on October 14, with revised styling, a three-cylinder petrol engine and possible equipment upgrades.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 13, 20262027 Hyundai Tucson N Line Revealed At Paris Motor ShowThe Tucson N Line gets sportier exterior and interior styling while retaining the standard model’s powertrain options.4 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 12, 2026Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed Ahead Of October 26 LaunchAt over 4.2 metres in length, the Bayon slots perfectly in between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's lineup; interior mirrors that of new i20 hatchback unveiled overseas.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 12, 2026BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition Launched At Rs 50.60 LakhThe special edition Sealion 7 is limited to 150 units and gets a different interior colour scheme.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 12, 20262026 TVS Radeon Launched At Rs. 67,100; Gets LED Lighting And New ColoursTVS Motor Company has updated the Radeon commuter motorcycle for 2026 with LED lighting, revised graphics, and new colour options, while retaining it mechanically.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 12, 2026Tata And Stellantis Team Up To Develop New Cars And Vehicle TechnologiesThe agreement aims to leverage Tata Motors’ vehicle architectures and technology capabilities to develop vehicles for more than 50 global markets.1 min read