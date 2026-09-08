Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Specifications Compared

Kia India has launched its first self-charging electric vehicle (SHEV) hybrid in India. The Kia Sorento is offered with both diesel and hybrid powertrain options, with the Sorento Hybrid priced from Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova Hycross is a more spacious MPV and is offered with both hybrid and petrol powertrain options. The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).



Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Variant and Pricing

Kia Sorento Hybrid Variant Seating Price (Ex-showroom) HTE Hybrid 7-seater Rs 29.49 lakh HTE(O) Hybrid 7-seater Rs 30.99 lakh HTK Hybrid 7-seater Rs 33.99 lakh HTK Hybrid 6-seater Rs 34.19 lakh HTK(A) Hybrid 7-seater Rs 34.99 lakh HTK(A) Hybrid 6-seater Rs 35.19 lakh HTK(A) Black Line Hybrid 7-seater Rs 35.19 lakh HTK(A) Black Line Hybrid 6-seater Rs 35.39 lakh HTX Hybrid AWD 7-seater Rs 38.99 lakh HTX Hybrid AWD 6-seater Rs 39.19 lakh HTX(A) Hybrid AWD 7-seater Rs 40.19 lakh HTX(A) Black Line Hybrid AWD 7-seater Rs 40.19 lakh HTX(A) Black Line Hybrid AWD 6-seater Rs 40.39 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Variant Seating Price (Ex-showroom) VX Hybrid 7-seater Rs 26.76 lakh VX Hybrid 8-seater Rs 26.81 lakh VX(O) Hybrid 7-seater Rs 28.77 lakh VX(O) Hybrid 8-seater Rs 28.82 lakh ZX Hybrid 7-seater Rs 31.20 lakh ZX(O) Hybrid 7-seater Rs 31.84 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid is Rs 2.73 lakh cheaper than the Kia Sorento Hybrid at the starting price. The Sorento also has a much longer variant portfolio compared to the Innova Hycross, offering buyers more options to choose from. However, the Sorento tops out at Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end Innova Hycross Hybrid is priced at Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom), making the Toyota a significantly more affordable hybrid at the top end, with a price difference of around Rs 8.55 lakh.

Both models are offered with self-charging hybrid powertrains, but the Sorento commands a premium for its larger SUV positioning, premium features and performance-oriented powertrain. The Innova Hycross, meanwhile, focuses more on practicality, cabin space and value, making it the more affordable option of the two.



Also read: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seat Diesel SUVs Compared

Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Dimensions

Dimension Kia Sorento Hybrid Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid Difference Length 4,815 mm 4,755 mm Sorento +60 mm Width 1,900 mm 1,850 mm Sorento +50 mm Height 1,785 mm 1,790 mm HyCross +5 mm Wheelbase 2,815 mm 2,850 mm HyCross +35 mm Ground clearance 208 mm 185 mm Sorento +23 mm Boot space – all seats up 179 litres 300 litres HyCross +121 litres Wheel size Up to 19-inch Up to 18-inch Sorento +1 inch

In terms of dimensions, the Kia Sorento is overall larger than the Toyota Innova HyCross, measuring 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,785mm in height. Meanwhile, the Innova HyCross measures 4,755mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,790mm tall. This means the Sorento is 60mm longer and 50mm wider than the Toyota, while the HyCross is marginally taller by 5mm. However, the Toyota gets a longer 2,850mm wheelbase compared with the Sorento’s 2,815mm, giving it a 35mm advantage in wheelbase and potentially allowing for better cabin packaging.

The Sorento’s wider body gives it a more substantial SUV stance, while the HyCross uses its longer wheelbase to maximise passenger space across its three rows. In terms of luggage capacity, the Innova HyCross offers 300 litres with all three rows in use, while the Sorento offers 179 litres in the same configuration. The Sorento also gets larger wheels, with up to 19-inch units, compared with the HyCross’s 18-inch wheels.

Overall, the Sorento is larger in length and width, whereas the HyCross has a longer wheelbase and greater boot capacity, highlighting the different priorities of the two three-row hybrids.



Also Read: Kia Sorento: In Pictures

Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Powertrain

Specification Kia Sorento Hybrid Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid Hybrid type Strong / self-charging hybrid Strong / self-charging hybrid Petrol engine 1.6-litre Turbo GDI 2.0-litre petrol Displacement 1,598cc 1,987cc Cylinders 4 4 Aspiration Turbocharged Naturally aspirated Engine power 177.4 bhp 171.0 bhp Engine torque 265 Nm 188 Nm Electric motor power 87 bhp ~113 bhp Electric motor torque 264 Nm 206 Nm Transmission 6-speed automatic e-CVT Drive type FWD / AWD FWD Regenerative braking Yes Yes Drive modes Eco, Normal, Sport, Smart Eco, Normal, Power

The Kia Sorento Hybrid uses a smaller 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 177.4 BHP and 265 Nm, paired with an electric motor producing around 87 BHP and 264 Nm. This setup is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and, unlike the HyCross, is available with an all-wheel-drive system.

The Innova HyCross uses a larger 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 171 BHP and 188 Nm, paired with a more powerful 113 BHP electric motor and an e-CVT transmission.

Also Read: New Kia Sorento Variants Explained

Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Features

The Sorento has the stronger premium-equipment package, particularly for passengers. Depending on the variant, it gets ventilated front and second-row seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a powered passenger seat, Boss Mode, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and a powered tailgate. Other features include dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, 360-degree cameras, a Blind View Monitor and a digital rear view mirror.



The HyCross is more focused on rear-seat comfort and chauffeur-driven use. Its top variants get powered Ottoman second-row seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, a powered tailgate and a JBL nine-speaker audio system. Toyota also offers a 10.1-inch connected touchscreen and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster.

On the safety front, both cars come with a host of features, such as Level 2 ADAS with pre-collision warning and braking, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam. The Sorento, however, offers up to 10 airbags in its fully loaded guise compared to the Hycross' six.

