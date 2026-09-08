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Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 08, 2026, 04:41 PM
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Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • Kia Sorento Hybrid prices start at Rs 29.49 lakh
  • Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid prices start at Rs 26.76 lakh
  • The Sorento gets a 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid, while the HyCross gets a 2.0-litre NA hybrid

Kia India has launched its first self-charging electric vehicle (SHEV) hybrid in India. The Kia Sorento is offered with both diesel and hybrid powertrain options, with the Sorento Hybrid priced from Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova Hycross is a more spacious MPV and is offered with both hybrid and petrol powertrain options. The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).


Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Variant and Pricing

Kia Sorento Hybrid

VariantSeatingPrice (Ex-showroom)
HTE Hybrid7-seaterRs 29.49 lakh
HTE(O) Hybrid7-seaterRs 30.99 lakh
HTK Hybrid7-seaterRs 33.99 lakh
HTK Hybrid6-seaterRs 34.19 lakh
HTK(A) Hybrid7-seaterRs 34.99 lakh
HTK(A) Hybrid6-seaterRs 35.19 lakh
HTK(A) Black Line Hybrid7-seaterRs 35.19 lakh
HTK(A) Black Line Hybrid6-seaterRs 35.39 lakh
HTX Hybrid AWD7-seaterRs 38.99 lakh
HTX Hybrid AWD6-seaterRs 39.19 lakh
HTX(A) Hybrid AWD7-seaterRs 40.19 lakh
HTX(A) Black Line Hybrid AWD7-seaterRs 40.19 lakh
HTX(A) Black Line Hybrid AWD6-seaterRs 40.39 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid

VariantSeatingPrice (Ex-showroom)
VX Hybrid7-seaterRs 26.76 lakh
VX Hybrid8-seaterRs 26.81 lakh
VX(O) Hybrid7-seaterRs 28.77 lakh
VX(O) Hybrid8-seaterRs 28.82 lakh
ZX Hybrid7-seaterRs 31.20 lakh
ZX(O) Hybrid7-seaterRs 31.84 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid is Rs 2.73 lakh cheaper than the Kia Sorento Hybrid at the starting price. The Sorento also has a much longer variant portfolio compared to the Innova Hycross, offering buyers more options to choose from. However, the Sorento tops out at Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end Innova Hycross Hybrid is priced at Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom), making the Toyota a significantly more affordable hybrid at the top end, with a price difference of around Rs 8.55 lakh.

Both models are offered with self-charging hybrid powertrains, but the Sorento commands a premium for its larger SUV positioning, premium features and performance-oriented powertrain. The Innova Hycross, meanwhile, focuses more on practicality, cabin space and value, making it the more affordable option of the two.


Also read: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seat Diesel SUVs Compared

Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Dimensions

Dimension Kia Sorento HybridToyota Innova HyCross HybridDifference
Length4,815 mm4,755 mmSorento +60 mm
Width1,900 mm1,850 mmSorento +50 mm
Height1,785 mm1,790 mmHyCross +5 mm
Wheelbase2,815 mm2,850 mmHyCross +35 mm
Ground clearance208 mm185 mmSorento +23 mm
Boot space – all seats up179 litres300 litresHyCross +121 litres
Wheel sizeUp to 19-inchUp to 18-inchSorento +1 inch
Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra Xev 9s m106 68ce1bc55b

In terms of dimensions, the Kia Sorento is overall larger than the Toyota Innova HyCross, measuring 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,785mm in height. Meanwhile, the Innova HyCross measures 4,755mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,790mm tall. This means the Sorento is 60mm longer and 50mm wider than the Toyota, while the HyCross is marginally taller by 5mm. However, the Toyota gets a longer 2,850mm wheelbase compared with the Sorento’s 2,815mm, giving it a 35mm advantage in wheelbase and potentially allowing for better cabin packaging.

Kia Sorento 7

The Sorento’s wider body gives it a more substantial SUV stance, while the HyCross uses its longer wheelbase to maximise passenger space across its three rows. In terms of luggage capacity, the Innova HyCross offers 300 litres with all three rows in use, while the Sorento offers 179 litres in the same configuration. The Sorento also gets larger wheels, with up to 19-inch units, compared with the HyCross’s 18-inch wheels.

Overall, the Sorento is larger in length and width, whereas the HyCross has a longer wheelbase and greater boot capacity, highlighting the different priorities of the two three-row hybrids.


Also Read: Kia Sorento: In Pictures

Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Powertrain

SpecificationKia Sorento HybridToyota Innova HyCross Hybrid
Hybrid typeStrong / self-charging hybridStrong / self-charging hybrid
Petrol engine1.6-litre Turbo GDI2.0-litre petrol
Displacement1,598cc1,987cc
Cylinders44
AspirationTurbochargedNaturally aspirated
Engine power177.4 bhp171.0 bhp
Engine torque265 Nm188 Nm
Electric motor power87 bhp~113 bhp
Electric motor torque264 Nm206 Nm
Transmission6-speed automatice-CVT
Drive typeFWD / AWDFWD
Regenerative brakingYesYes
Drive modesEco, Normal, Sport, SmartEco, Normal, Power
Kia Sorento 1

The Kia Sorento Hybrid uses a smaller 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 177.4 BHP and 265 Nm, paired with an electric motor producing around 87 BHP and 264 Nm. This setup is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and, unlike the HyCross, is available with an all-wheel-drive system.

Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra Xev 9s m25

The Innova HyCross uses a larger 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 171 BHP and 188 Nm, paired with a more powerful 113 BHP electric motor and an e-CVT transmission.

Also Read: New Kia Sorento Variants Explained

Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Features

The Sorento has the stronger premium-equipment package, particularly for passengers. Depending on the variant, it gets ventilated front and second-row seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a powered passenger seat, Boss Mode, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and a powered tailgate. Other features include dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, 360-degree cameras, a Blind View Monitor and a digital rear view mirror.

Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra Xev 9s m26


The HyCross is more focused on rear-seat comfort and chauffeur-driven use. Its top variants get powered Ottoman second-row seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, a powered tailgate and a JBL nine-speaker audio system. Toyota also offers a 10.1-inch connected touchscreen and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster.

Kia Sorento 3

On the safety front, both cars come with a host of features, such as Level 2 ADAS with pre-collision warning and braking, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam. The Sorento, however, offers up to 10 airbags in its fully loaded guise compared to the Hycross' six.

# Kia Cars India# Kia Sorento SUV# Kia Sorento Hybrid# Kia Sorento details# Toyota Innova Hycross# Innova Hycross ZX Trim# Hycross MPV# Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications# Cars# Cover Story
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