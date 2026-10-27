Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq vs Tata Harrier EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Which Electric SUV Should You Buy?
Mahindra gave the BE 6 a notable update in 2026, adding new battery options, revamping the interiors and introducing new variants to the electric SUV. The updates also came with a revised nameplate, with the SUV now carrying the Sporteq suffix as well. Let's see how it compares against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Harrier EV on paper.
Price
|Mahindra BE 6
|Tata Harrier EV
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 19.45 - 26.95 lakh
|Rs 21.79 - 29.29 lakh
|Rs 18.03 - 24.49 lakh
When it comes to pricing, the Creta Electric is the most affordable model of the bunch, though on the flip side it comes with the smallest battery pack options as well. The Harrier EV is the most expensive of the trio, though it's the only model in this selection to offer dual-motor all-wheel-drive on fully-loaded trims.
The BE6 Sporteq meanwhile occupies a middle ground in terms of pricing.
Dimensions
|Mahindra BE 6
|Tata Harrier EV
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|Length
|4371 mm
|4607 mm
|4304 mm
|Width
|1907 mm
|1922 mm
|1790 mm
|Height
|1627 mm
|1740 mm
|1655 mm
|Wheelbase
|2775 mm
|2741 mm
|2610 mm
|Boot Capacity
|455 litres / 45 litres (Frunk)
|502 litres / 35-67 litres (Frunk)
|433 litres / 21 litres (Frunk)
In terms of physical size, the Harrier is a size up compared to the rest. The Tata is longer, wider and taller than both the Mahindra and Hyundai, with even boot space being the largest on offer. Where the Tata is not the largest is in terms of wheelbase; that goes to the BE 6, which is about 34 mm longer.
The Creta on paper is the most compact of the three SUVs while also offering the least amount of luggage space as well.
Powertrains
|Mahindra BE 6
|Tata Harrier EV
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|Motor
|Single Motor RWD
|Single Motor RWD / Dual Motor AWD
|Single Motor FWD
|Power
|170 kW / 180 kW / 210 kW
|175 kW (Rear Motor) / 116 kW (Front Motor)
|99 kW / 126 kW
|Torque
|360 Nm
|315 Nm / 504 Nm
|255 Nm
|Battery
|59 kWh / 70 kWh / 79 kWh
|65 kWh / 75 kWh
|42 kWh / 51.4 kWh
|Range (Claimed)
|573-708 km
|538-627 km
|420-510 km
On the mechanical side, both the Creta and Harrier are essentially electric derivatives of existing internal combustion models. The BE6 meanwhile is what Mahindra calls ‘Born Electric’ - a car sitting on a dedicated EV platform with no internal combustion equivalent in the line-up.
When it comes to the fundamentals, it's the Creta that stands apart for being a Front Wheel Drive electric SUV. The BE 6 is rear-wheel drive as standard, while the Harrier EV is offered in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive options.
In terms of power, the BE6 offers maximum power and torque for a single motor set-up, though motor output varies depending on the battery size. The motor develops 170 kW with the 59 kWh battery, 180 kW with the 70 kWh battery and 210 kW with the 70 kWh battery. Similarly, the Creta’s output also varies depending on the battery size, with the motor developing 99 kW with the 42 kWh battery and 126 kW with the larger 51.4 kWh battery. Torque stays unchanged across all configurations for both SUVs.
The Harrier is the most powerful of the trio thanks to the addition of a front electric motor in AWD spec. Tata does not quote a combined power output figure but says that the front motor is good for 116 kW of power by itself. The rear motor develops a peak 175 kW and 315 Nm across all rear-wheel drive variants regardless of battery size. Peak torque for the AWD variants stands at 504 Nm.
In terms of range, the Creta trails the pack with a claimed range of up to 510 km depending on the battery. The Harrier offers up to 627 km of range depending on the motor and battery specifications, while the BE6 offers a claimed range of up to 708 km with the largest battery pack.
Features
|Mahindra BE 6
|Tata Harrier EV
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|Touchscreen
|12.3-inches
|14.5-inches
|10.25-inches
|Front Passenger Display
|12.3-inches
|NA
|NA
|Instrument Cluster
|12.3-inches
|10.25-inches
|10.25-inches
|Audio
|16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos
|10-speaker JBL Black
|8-speaker Bose
|Front seat Adjustment
|Electric (Driver only)
|Electric
|Electric
|Front seat ventilation
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sunroof
|Panoramic fixed glass
|Panoramic
|Panoramic
|ADAS
|Level 2+
|Level 2
|Level 2
|Cameras
|540 deg
|540 deg
|360 deg
|Powered Tailgate
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Wireless Charger
|Front
|Front
|Front/Rear
|Hands Free Parking
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Remote-Based Manoeuvring
|Yes
|Yes
|No
When it comes to the feature game, the Creta again doesn’t quite match up to the Harrier and BE6. The Creta EV gets a similar list of features as its internal combustion sibling, including the twin 10.25-inch screens atop the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and more.
The Harrier and BE 6 offer more flashy features in comparison with tech such as hands-free parking - the Harrier EV’s system covers multiple scenarios such as parallel, perpendicular, angular, and even an ‘anywhere parking’ function that lets the driver select any open area big enough and visible on the cameras. The BE6 and Harrier EV also offer remote-based functionalities allowing users to make limited inputs to navigate the vehicle into and out of tight parking spaces by just using the key fob.
Which Electric SUV Should You Buy?
Each electric SUV here has its own strong points. The BE6 and Harrier EV both offer battery packs in excess of 70 kWhs promising proper long-distance capabilities. The Creta, in comparison, offers intercity capabilities though falls short of the Mahindra and Tata thanks to smaller battery pack options. That said, the Creta is the most affordable model of the bunch across all trims, while the Harrier EV comes at a notable premium, especially if you go with the AWD. The Harrier, however, backs it up with a lot of tech, including a comprehensive suite of hands-free parking functions, Level 2 ADAS, a JBL Black audio system, a digital rear-view mirror, and Samsung QLED tech for the central touchscreen.
The BE6 meanwhile brings form factor into play as well, with styling unlike anything else in the price bracket and a whole host of tech. Depending on the variant, you get three displays across the dashboard, dedicated gaming modes for the central touchscreen, a comprehensive 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a digital custom message readout bar on the tailgate and more
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