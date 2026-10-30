Mahindra Diwali offers 2026: what's actually on offer
There are a couple of things to know before you get too excited. First, a fair chunk of Mahindra's festive offers comes as free accessories, not cash. Second, these are October 2026 offers, so there are only a few days left to lock one in for Dhanteras or Diwali. We've split everything out below so you can see what really comes off the price.
Mahindra Diwali offers by model
|Model
|Total benefit (up to)
|Cash discount
|Free accessories
|Scorpio N Z8L/Z8T 4WD automatic
|₹1,50,000
|₹1,25,000
|₹25,000
|XUV400 EV EL Pro
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,00,000
|None
|Thar 4WD (older model, petrol and diesel)
|₹80,000
|₹50,000
|₹30,000
|Scorpio N Z8L/Z8T 2WD automatic
|₹75,000
|₹50,000
|₹25,000
|XUV 3XO petrol (MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro)
|₹60,000
|₹40,000
|₹20,000
|Scorpio Classic S11
|₹45,000
|₹25,000
|₹20,000
|Scorpio Classic S
|₹35,000
|₹15,000
|₹20,000
|Thar 2WD LXT
|₹30,000
|None
|₹30,000
|XUV 3XO diesel
|₹25,000
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
The Scorpio N 4WD automatic is the big one. ₹1.25 lakh in cash is a lot for an SUV that usually sells with little or no discount. And you don't need to exchange your old car to get it either.
If you want an EV, look at the XUV400 EL Pro. A flat ₹1 lakh cash discount, with no conditions attached, is about as simple as a festive offer gets. The interesting bit is that in a state that doesn't charge road tax on EVs, you save even more.
The XUV 3XO petrol is the pick for smaller budgets, with ₹40,000 cash on the MX2 Pro, MX3 and MX3 Pro variants. The Thar 4WD deal is on the older model being cleared out. It's a good price, but check the manufacturing month, as it can affect resale value later.
A few models aren't in the table:
- Bolero and Bolero Neo: exchange and corporate benefits, but the amount depends on your dealer.
- BE 6 and XEV 9e: no official offer, only dealer-level deals that vary by showroom, variant and stock.
- Thar Roxx: nothing this month, sorry.
Is the Mahindra discount on the ex-showroom or on-road price?
A lot of buyers get confused here, so let's clear it up.
With Mahindra, only the cash discount comes off your ex-showroom invoice. The free accessories are fitted to the car at the time of delivery. They're useful, but the price of the car stays the same, and so do your road tax and insurance.
Take the Thar 4WD as an example. The offer says up to ₹80,000. ₹50,000 of that is cash off the invoice. The other ₹30,000 are for accessories, which is great if you were going to buy them anyway and less great if you weren't. On the Thar 2WD LXT, the whole ₹30,000 covers free accessories.
Your on-road price is the ex-showroom price plus road tax, registration, insurance, FASTag and number plates. Road tax is a percentage your state charges on the listed ex-showroom price, so a dealer discount usually doesn't bring it down much. Big petrol and diesel SUVs like the Scorpio N and Thar tend to fall in higher road-tax slabs, so the on-road price can be well above the ex-showroom figure.
The exception is the electric lineup. On the XUV400, BE 6 and XEV 9e, a state EV road-tax waiver comes straight off the on-road price.
Mahindra Diwali offers 2026: quick answers
Are Mahindra's Diwali offers on the ex-showroom or on-road price? Only the cash discount comes off the ex-showroom invoice. Free accessories are added on top, and they don't lower the price, road tax or insurance.
Which Mahindra has the biggest festive discount? The Scorpio N Z8L/Z8T 4WD automatic has the biggest festive discount, at up to ₹1.5 lakh. That's ₹1.25 lakh in cash plus ₹25,000 in accessories.
Is there a Diwali offer on the Thar Roxx? No, not this month. The older Thar 4WD gets up to ₹80,000, though.
What's the discount offer on the XUV400? The XUV400 EV EL Pro gets a ₹1 lakh cash discount. If your state doesn't charge road tax on EVs, your on-road saving is even bigger.
Do the BE 6 and XEV 9e have festive offers? Only dealer-level ones, which vary by showroom, variant and stock. It's worth comparing quotes from more than one dealer.
Will these offers continue after October? Mahindra hasn't confirmed this. November's offers could be different, so if you like a deal, it may be safer to book before the month ends.
A quick note before you read on: every number in this article is indicative. Actual offers can vary from city to city, dealer to dealer and even week to week, depending on stock. Use this as a guide to spot the good deals and get a rough idea of what to expect, then get the final figure from your nearest Mahindra showroom.
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