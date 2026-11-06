Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Turbo-CNG vs Naturally Aspirated CNG Compared
- Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG leads in power and torque with its turbocharged 1.2-litre engine.
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG offers the highest claimed fuel efficiency at 26.9km/kg.
- Tata Nexon iCNG has the lowest starting price, while the Brezza offers the largest boot at 328 litres.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has entered the CNG-powered compact SUV segment with a turbocharged engine, taking on the Tata Nexon iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG. While the XUV 3XO ZNG and Nexon iCNG use turbocharged petrol engines, the Brezza S-CNG gets a naturally aspirated powertrain. This makes the three SUVs an interesting comparison in terms of performance, fuel efficiency and practicality.
Here is how the three CNG-powered compact SUVs compare across prices, engine specifications, gearbox options, dimensions, features and boot space.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Maruti Brezza S-CNG: Price
|Price
|Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG
|Tata Nexon iCNG
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG
|Starting price
|₹9.99 lakh
|₹8.35 lakh
|₹9.40 lakh
|Top variant price
|₹12.27 lakh
|₹13.72 lakh
|₹11.76 lakh
|Number of CNG variants
|4
|Multiple variants
|Multiple variants
Of the three, the Tata Nexon iCNG is the cheapest with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. At the entry-level, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is placed between the two. But the Nexon iCNG has the highest top-end price while the Brezza S-CNG has a lower top-end price than both its rivals.
Engine And Performance: Turbocharged vs Naturally Aspirated
|Powertrain
|Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG
|Tata Nexon iCNG
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG
|Engine
|1.2-litre turbocharged petrol
|1.2-litre turbocharged petrol
|1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|Cylinder configuration
|3-cylinder
|3-cylinder
|4-cylinder
|Gearbox
|Manual transmission
|Manual transmission
|Manual transmission
|Maximum power in CNG mode
|110 BHP
|98 BHP
|87 BHP
|Peak torque in CNG mode
|200Nm
|170Nm
|121.5Nm
|Claimed fuel efficiency
|24.7km/kg
|24km/kg
|26.9km/kg
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG leads this comparison in terms of power and torque. It uses a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110 BHP and 200Nm in CNG mode. These figures are 12 BHP and 30Nm higher than those of the Tata Nexon iCNG. Compared with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, the XUV 3XO ZNG produces 23 BHP and 78.5Nm more.
The Tata Nexon iCNG also gets a turbocharged 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine, but produces 98 BHP and 170Nm. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG uses a larger 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engine that develops 87 BHP and 121.5Nm.
Mahindra claims that the XUV 3XO ZNG delivers identical power and torque figures in both petrol and CNG modes. It also has a claimed 0-60km/h acceleration time of 4.9 seconds in CNG mode.
The Brezza S-CNG, however, takes the lead in claimed fuel efficiency, returning 26.9km/kg. The XUV 3XO ZNG follows at 24.7km/kg, while the Nexon iCNG has a claimed efficiency of 24km/kg.
All three SUVs are available with six-speed manual gearboxes in their CNG configurations. None of the three offers a factory-fitted automatic transmission with CNG, although their petrol counterparts have different transmission options.
Dimensions And Boot Space
|Dimensions
|Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG
|Tata Nexon iCNG
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG
|Length
|3,990mm
|3,995mm
|3,995mm
|Width
|1,821mm
|1,804mm
|1,790mm
|Height
|1,647mm
|1,620mm
|1,685mm
|Wheelbase
|2,600mm
|2,498mm
|2,500mm
|Wheel size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Boot space
|270 litres
|321 litres
|328 litres
|Seating capacity
|5
|5
|5
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has the longest wheelbase and is the widest SUV in this comparison. The Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza are marginally longer, while the Brezza is the tallest of the three.
In terms of luggage capacity, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG offers the largest boot at 328 litres. The Tata Nexon iCNG follows with 321 litres, while the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG offers 270 litres.
Both the Nexon iCNG and XUV 3XO ZNG use twin-cylinder CNG arrangements to retain usable luggage space. In the Brezza S-CNG, the CNG tank is mounted underneath the vehicle, allowing it to offer a larger luggage compartment.
Features And Safety
|Feature
|Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG REVX A
|Tata Nexon iCNG Fearless+ PS
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG ZXi
|Touchscreen infotainment
|10.25-inch HD
|10.25-inch
|7-inch SmartPlay Pro
|Digital instrument cluster
|10.25-inch
|10.25-inch
|Analogue-digital instrument cluster
|Sunroof
|Single-pane sunroof
|Panoramic sunroof
|Electric sunroof
|Ventilated front seats
|-
|Available
|-
|360-degree camera
|-
|Available
|-
|Six airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Electronic stability control
|Standard
|Standard
|ESP with Hill Hold Assist
|Rear AC vents
|Standard
|Available
|Available
|Cruise control
|Standard
|Available
|Available
|Wireless smartphone connectivity
|Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Wireless charger
|-
|Available
|Available
|Tyre pressure monitoring system
|Available
|Available
|-
|Connected-car technology
|AdrenoX Connect with built-in Alexa
|Variant-dependent connected features
|Variant-dependent connected features
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG gets six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts across the range. Even the entry-level MX Edge variant comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat.
Higher variants add features such as a Skyroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette upholstery and connected-car technology.
The Tata Nexon iCNG offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a digital instrument cluster on selected higher variants. It also gets CNG-specific safety equipment, including leak detection and additional protection systems.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG takes a relatively straightforward approach, with an emphasis on fuel efficiency and everyday practicality. Its feature availability varies depending on the selected trim.
Verdict: Which CNG SUV Should You Choose?
The engine of Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is the most powerful in this comparison and is the performance oriented pick. The turbocharged powertrain generates significantly higher power and torque compared to the naturally aspirated engine in the Brezza S-CNG, but with the same claimed output in petrol and CNG modes.
The Tata Nexon iCNG also benefits from a turbocharged engine and offers a balance of performance, features and boot space. It has the lowest starting price among the three, although its top-end variant is the most expensive.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, meanwhile, prioritises fuel efficiency and luggage capacity. Its claimed 26.9km/kg efficiency is the highest in this comparison, while its 328-litre boot is also the largest.
Ultimately, buyers prioritising performance may find the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG more appealing. Those looking for a combination of turbocharged performance and practicality can consider the Tata Nexon iCNG, while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is better suited to buyers prioritising claimed fuel efficiency and boot space.
All three SUVs are offered with six-speed manual gearboxes in their CNG versions. However, actual fuel efficiency will vary depending on traffic conditions, driving style, road conditions and vehicle load.
Learn more about Mahindra XUV 3XO
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