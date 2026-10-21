Maruti Diwali Festive Offers 2026: How Much Can You Really Save?
Dussehra has come and gone, but if you're planning to bring home a Maruti for Dhanteras or Diwali, you haven't missed the bus. Most of Maruti's festive offers run till 31 October 2026, and some of them are pretty generous this year.
The headline number belongs to the new Victoris strong hybrid, which gets benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh. Over at Nexa, the Grand Vitara is going for up to ₹1.36 lakh off, and the hybrid comes with free road tax on top. Even the small cars aren't left out. The Celerio and Wagon R get up to ₹67,500 and ₹67,000 respectively.
One thing to keep in mind, though. That "up to" figure is the best-case number, and you'll only get all of it if you tick every box: trading in an old car, being an existing Maruti owner, working at a listed corporate company and so on. We've broken it down below so you know what you can realistically expect.
Maruti Arena Diwali offers
|Model
|Total benefit (up to)
|Cash discount
|Other benefits
|Victoris strong hybrid
|₹1,65,000
|₹40,000
|₹95,000 exchange (or ₹45,000 scrappage), ₹30,000 loyalty
|Victoris petrol
|₹1,10,000
|Not specified
|Exchange or scrappage
|Victoris CNG
|₹95,000
|Not specified
|Exchange or scrappage
|Swift Blitz Edition
|₹71,000
|Includes discounted accessory kit
|Exchange
|Celerio petrol
|₹67,500
|₹40,000
|₹25,000 exchange, ₹2,500 additional
|Wagon R Waltz Edition
|₹67,000
|None (free ₹38,000 accessory kit instead)
|Additional offers
|Wagon R petrol
|₹57,500
|₹30,000
|₹25,000 exchange, ₹2,500 additional
|Alto K10 LXi
|₹57,500
|₹30,000
|₹25,000 exchange, ₹2,500 additional
|Swift petrol
|₹40,000
|₹10,000
|₹25,000 exchange, ₹5,000 additional
|S-Presso petrol
|₹37,500
|₹10,000
|₹25,000 exchange, ₹2,500 additional
|Eeco petrol
|₹37,500
|₹10,000
|₹25,000 exchange, ₹2,500 additional
If you're shopping for a first car on a budget, the Celerio is the one to look at. A ₹40,000 cash discount on a car this size is a lot, and you get it whether or not you have something to trade in. The Alto K10 LXi and the regular Wagon R aren't far behind with ₹30,000 each.
The Victoris number looks big, but most of it comes from the ₹95,000 exchange bonus. If you don't have an old car to give, the cash part is ₹40,000. Still a good deal on a brand-new SUV, just not ₹1.65 lakh.
The Wagon R Waltz and Swift Blitz editions are worth a look too, mainly if you were going to spend on accessories anyway.
And if you had your heart set on a Dzire, Ertiga or Brezza, sorry. There are no official offers on these this month. You can still bargain on insurance and accessories, which we talk about further down.
Maruti Nexa Diwali offers
|Model
|Total benefit (up to)
|Cash discount
|Other benefits
|Grand Vitara Sigma MT
|₹1,36,000
|₹35,000
|Exchange, loyalty and corporate bonuses (includes an ₹11,000 pre-Navratri booking bonus that has now ended)
|Grand Vitara strong hybrid
|₹1,20,000
|Part of total
|Zero road tax (worth up to ₹1.85 lakh), 5-year extended warranty
|Grand Vitara Zeta, Alpha, AWD
|₹1,15,000
|Part of total
|5-year extended warranty
|Invicto
|₹95,000
|None
|₹50,000 exchange, ₹30,000 loyalty, ₹15,000 corporate
|XL6 petrol
|₹61,000
|₹20,000
|Exchange bonuses
|Jimny
|₹35,000
|₹35,000
|None
|e Vitara
|₹30,000
|None
|₹30,000 exchange, free home charger with installation
|Fronx turbo
|₹27,100
|₹5,000
|Exchange bonuses
The Grand Vitara strong hybrid is the pick of the Nexa lot, in our view. Maruti is covering the road tax, and depending on your state and variant that can be worth up to ₹1.85 lakh. Add the 5-year warranty and you're saving more on the on-road price than the discount alone suggests.
The Sigma's ₹1.36 lakh figure included an ₹11,000 pre-Navratri booking bonus, and that window closed on 10 October. So if you're walking in now, expect a little less.
The Jimny's offer is small but simple. It's ₹35,000 cash, no conditions, which is nice if you don't want to deal with exchange paperwork. The Baleno facelift doesn't get anything this month.
One small catch: Nexa's exchange bonus is for cars up to 10 years old, and the additional exchange bonus only counts if your car is 6 years old or newer.
Is the Maruti discount on the ex-showroom or on-road price?
A lot of buyers get confused here, so let's clear it up.
Maruti quotes all its offers against the ex-showroom price. But only the cash discount actually comes off your invoice. Everything else works a little differently:
- The exchange bonus is added to whatever the dealer pays you for your old car. No old car, no exchange bonus.
- The scrappage bonus is an alternative to the exchange bonus, not an addition. You need a scrapping certificate for it.
- Loyalty and corporate bonuses depend on you already owning a Maruti or working at an eligible company.
- Free accessory kits add value to the car, but the price stays the same.
Then there's the on-road price, which is what you finally pay. It's the ex-showroom price plus road tax, registration, insurance, FASTag and number plates. Road tax is a percentage that your state charges on the listed ex-showroom price, so it usually doesn't come down much even when the dealer gives you a good discount.
Here's a rough example, with made-up round numbers. Say a hatchback costs ₹6 lakh ex-showroom and the dealer advertises a ₹57,500 offer: ₹30,000 cash, ₹25,000 exchange and ₹2,500 additional. Your invoice comes down by ₹30,000. You get the ₹25,000 only if you trade in a car and the extra ₹2,500 only if you meet the requirements. Road tax and insurance stay more or less where they were.
The one real exception this month is the Grand Vitara strong hybrid. Because Maruti is covering the road tax, that saving comes straight off the on-road price.
Before you head to the showroom
To sum up: decide which car you want, work out which bonuses you actually qualify for, and get your old car valued. Then walk in with a clear number in mind. That's the easiest way to make sure your Maruti Diwali offer is a real saving and not just a big number on a poster.
A quick note: All numbers in this article are indicative. Actual offers can vary from city to city, dealer to dealer and even week to week, depending on stock. Use this as a guide to spot the good deals and get a rough idea of what to expect, then get the final figure from your nearest Maruti Suzuki showroom.
Happy Diwali, and happy driving!
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