Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Which Badge-Engineered EV Should You Buy?
- The e Vitara starts at a lower price owing to smaller battery pack option
- Features in the cabins are similar on both SUVs
- Crucial differences also give the SUVs distinct identities
The electric vehicle market in India is expanding at a rapid pace with more consumers embracing the technology, cars becoming more affordable and charging infrastructure getting better. This prompted India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki to launch their first ever electric vehicle earlier this year in form of the e Vitara. This was closely followed by Toyota’s own badge engineered version of the SUV called the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Of course the cars are quite similar to each other but there are some differences too and that could make you think — which one to buy?
This is not the first time that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are selling badge-engineered versions of each others’ products. We’ve had several examples before this like the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza and Baleno, Fronx and Urban Cruiser Taisor etc and each time there are variations in design, colour options, variant lineups and yes prices. That is the case with the e Vitara and Ebella too which helps the consumers in choosing what suits them more. The biggest difference is in battery packs — with Maruti offering 2 options and Ebella for now coming with just one.
The battery packs on the e Vitara are 49 kWh and 61 kWh units and both get just front wheel drive setup. Claimed range is 440 kms on the former and 543 kms on the latter. The SUV comes in 3 variants with the base model called Delta getting the smaller battery pack while the Zeta and Alpha get the bigger unit. In comparison the Ebella only gets the bigger 61 kWh pack and just one variant called the E3 which is based on the Alpha trim of the e Vitara. The smaller pack and lower variants have also been announced but Toyota is still not retailing them in the market.
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Now lets talk about design and colour options. While dimensions of both SUVs are exactly the same you will see a clear difference when it comes to headlamps and DRL patterns. The monopod LED headlamps along with pine like DRLs on the Ebella look a litte more premium when compared to the e Vitara which gets Matrix LED lamps with Y-shaped DRLs. Talking about bumper designs, clearly Toyota looks more sophisticated while the e Vitara has a more muscular appeal. Strangely e Vitara is the only one which also gets fog lamps adding an extra layer of safety. Both SUVs get18-inch alloys and its really a matter of personal liking.
When it comes to colours both SUVs offer single and dual tone options. In all the e Vitara has 5 single tone and 4 dual tone options giving the consumer a wide variety of choice. The Ebella also has the exact same colour options though what differs are their names. For example the Opulent Red on the Maruti has been christened as Sporting Red on the Toyota. However some colour options like Land Breeze green and Bluish black are called the same on both SUVs.
Now here’s a surprise when it comes to cabins of both SUVs. Usually on cross badged vehicles we see a similar feature list which is the case here too. This means dual-screen setup, floating centre console, flat bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, glass roof, electric driver seat, electric parking brake and front seat ventilation are available on both. However what is surprising is that even the black and tan theme is also common to both and dashboard design is similar too. 10-speaker audio system finds a place in both but Maruti has an Infinity branded system while Toyota gets a JBL unit.
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The good thing with the e Vitara is that the base variant which is much more affordable than the only variant of the Ebella also comes loaded with a lot of features. These include an electric parking brake, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, automatic headlamps and wipers, LED projector headlamps, 10-1 inch touchscreen system, TPMS and 7 airbags. Top variant also gets Level 2 ADAS functions which are available on the Toyota too so in terms of safety both SUVs offer a lot.
Charging and warranty is similar on both. Standard warranty is 3 years or 1 lakh kms whichever happens earlier. When it comes to battery warranty though both come with 8 years but Toyota takes it to 2 lakh kms while Maruti caps it at 1.60 lakh kms. Toyota is also offering free road side assistance for 5 years while the approach Maruti Suzuki is taking on this is unclear. Using a 7.4 kW AC charger the 543 km range version takes 9 hours to go from 10-100 % while 10-80 % DC fast charge happens in 45 mins.
Finally the prices and this is where Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes across as a better value for money option. As it gets more variants the prices start at a much lower Rs. 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom while the top variant is priced at Rs. 20.21 lakh. In comparison the Ebella is priced at Rs. 23.60 lakh which is much more expensive than e Vitara Alpha on which it is based. Both SUVs also come with BaaS options with the Maruti starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh plus Rs. 3.99 per km battery cost. On the bigger battery pack prices start at Rs. 11.99 lakh plus Rs. 4.39 per km. In sharp contrast the Ebella BaaS price has been kept at Rs. 15.25 lakh plus Rs. 4.99 per km for the battery.
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