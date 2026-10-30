Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Which Sedan Is Better For Your Family?
- Amaze has ADAS
- Dzire is more affordable
- Dzire has better fuel efficiency
Even in 2026, when SUVs dominate the Indian market, there was a time when owning a sedan was every family’s dream. The comfort a sedan offers has always attracted buyers. That’s why the segment is far from dead, especially the sub-4-metre sedan segment, where the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze continue to attract middle-class buyers looking beyond SUVs.But which of these two sedans is better for your family? That’s what we’re here to find out.
Design
Design may be subjective, but before buying a car, customers always look for something with a strong road presence that leaves a lasting impression. Both the Amaze and Dzire look good, but there are some noticeable differences. The Amaze belongs to the Honda family, and you can see some resemblance to the Honda City, especially at the rear, while the front gets a bonnet design similar to the Elevate.
The Dzire, on the other hand, gets a distinctive face that hasn’t been seen on any other Maruti Suzuki car before. Both sedans are equally long, but the Amaze gets a longer wheelbase, while the Dzire is wider and taller. The Amaze also has 172 mm of ground clearance, giving it a 9 mm advantage over the Dzire.
Both get 15-inch alloy wheels. The Amaze offers chrome-finished door handles, while the Dzire gets chrome along the window line, which is missing on the Honda.
The Amaze’s split tail-lamps resemble those of the Honda City, giving it a more premium appearance. The Dzire gets sportier-looking conventional tail-lamps. Overall, the Dzire looks slightly sportier, while the Amaze has a more premium sedan appeal.
Interior & Tech
If design isn’t enough to help you choose, let’s look at the interiors and technology.
Starting with the Dzire, its strengths are ergonomics, storage and a feature-loaded cabin. However, the dashboard design feels familiar because the infotainment touchscreen is shared with models such as the Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Victoris and Grand Vitara.
The dashboard also looks slightly busy, so there’s no real wow factor when you step inside. That said, the Dzire gets modern features such as a sunroof, good infotainment connectivity, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.
Moving to the Amaze, its interior feels slightly more premium, with a cleaner dashboard, comfortable seats and better overall fit and finish. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen and a five-year free subscription to Honda Connect. More importantly, it’s the only car in this segment to offer ADAS. However, you won’t get a sunroof here.
Second Row Comfort
Second-row comfort is one of the biggest reasons people choose sedans, and here the Amaze has a slight advantage.Its longer wheelbase helps offer better knee room and headroom, while under-thigh support is good too, thanks to the larger seats.
The Amaze gets rear AC vents but misses out on Type-A and Type-C charging ports, which are available in the Dzire. Both offer headrests for all three passengers, but the Amaze gets fixed headrests, while the Dzire offers two adjustable ones.
Overall, the Dzire offers more cabin features, but the Amaze feels more spacious and airy.
The Amaze also gets a bigger boot, with 416 litres of space compared to the Dzire’s 382 litres.
Performance & Drivability
These aren’t performance sedans; they’re family cars. So, along with engine performance, we’ll also look at which one is better for everyday driving.
Both are available with petrol engines and CNG options. However, the Dzire gets factory-fitted CNG, while the Amaze can get a dealership-retrofitted CNG kit. The Dzire CNG is also available with an AMT, while the Amaze’s CVT can be paired with a retrofitted CNG kit.
The Dzire gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine producing 80 bhp and 112 Nm. Maruti Suzuki claims around 25 kmpl for both manual and automatic versions, while real-world figures could be closer to 20 kmpl.
The engine performs well in the low and mid-range, and you don’t really feel that you’re driving a three-cylinder car. However, push it harder at higher RPMs and vibrations become noticeable. Outside noise also creeps into the cabin at higher speeds.
The Dzire is otherwise easy to drive, with light steering and slick gear shifts that make everyday city driving effortless.
However, when compared to the Amaze, the Dzire falls slightly behind in refinement. That’s because the Amaze gets a four-cylinder engine. Its 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm. The four-cylinder configuration makes it noticeably smoother, while better insulation also helps keep NVH levels in check, even at higher speeds. Fuel efficiency, however, is around 5-6 kmpl lower than the Dzire in both manual and automatic versions.
The Amaze also gets a CVT, which has historically been a good combination with Honda engines. While it isn’t designed for enthusiasts, it makes everyday city commutes more comfortable and stress-free. Compared to the Dzire AMT, the Amaze CVT feels more capable in terms of convenience and responsiveness. Paddle shifters are also available if you want more control.
When it comes to ride quality and handling, there’s very little separating the two. Both offer a comfortable ride and handle bad patches well. The Amaze also continues to offer good handling, something that has always been one of its strengths.
The Amaze is also the first car in this segment to offer six ADAS functions. Features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and the LaneWatch camera are useful additions. Six airbags are standard here too, just like the Dzire.
Price & Verdict
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between Rs. 6.31 lakh and Rs. 9.54 lakh, while the Honda Amaze costs between Rs. 7.65 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).Both sedans offer good space, practicality and features, but the Dzire delivers all this at a lower price, along with better fuel efficiency.
So, if your priority is an affordable, fuel-efficient family sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire makes more sense. However, if you want a more premium and spacious sedan with a smoother engine and better rear-seat comfort, the Honda Amaze is the better choice for your family.
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