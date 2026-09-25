Most Affordable Cars In India With Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind spot monitoring helps you see vehicles that mirrors may miss
- Tata Tiago, Punch and Altroz offer some of the cheapest BVM options
- Honda Amaze and Elevate use LaneWatch cameras to improve side visibility
Changing lanes looks simple, but the area just behind and to the side of a car can sometimes be difficult to see through the outside mirrors. This is commonly called the blind spot. A blind spot monitoring system can help by showing you a view of this area or warning when another vehicle is detected there.
This feature is becoming more common in India, but it is still generally restricted to higher variants. This means the starting price of a car does not necessarily mean that blind spot monitoring is available at that price point. You should check the exact variant before making a purchase. Here are some of the most affordable cars in India available with a blind spot monitoring system, also sometimes known as BVM (blind view monitor).
1. Tata Tiago Facelift
First variant with the feature: Creative
Type of blind spot technology: 360° Camera with Blind View Monitor
Price: From ₹7.06 lakh onwards (Creative, ex-showroom)
The Tata Tiago brings a 360-degree camera with a Blind View Monitor to its higher Creative variant. Instead of relying only on the outside mirrors, the system gives the driver an additional camera-based view around the car.
This is useful in a small hatchback because the feature can help with both visibility and low-speed manoeuvring. The 360-degree camera provides a broader view around the car, while the Blind View Monitor focuses on areas that may otherwise be difficult to see. Tata's current Tiago range is offered with petrol and CNG powertrain options, giving you flexibility beyond the safety equipment. The model's compact dimensions also make it suitable for everyday city driving.
Key strengths:
- Six airbags
- Blind View Monitor
- Compact dimensions
- Available CNG powertrain
- Suitable for city driving
Who should buy it: Buyers looking for an affordable hatchback with additional camera-based visibility assistance.
2. Tata Punch
First variant with the feature: Adventure with Rhythm/360 pack / Creative
Type of blind spot technology: Blind View Monitor camera
Price: From ₹7.77 lakh onwards (Adventure, ex-showroom)
The Tata Punch takes the same basic camera-based approach and combines a Blind View Monitor with its 360-degree camera system on the applicable variants. The feature gives the driver additional visibility around the vehicle, which can be useful when navigating tight spaces or checking the side of the car.
The Punch's compact SUV design gives it a slightly higher driving position than a conventional hatchback while keeping its exterior dimensions relatively manageable for city use. This makes the additional camera visibility useful in situations such as tight parking spaces, narrow roads and heavy traffic.
Key strengths:
- Blind View Monitor camera
- 360-degree camera on applicable versions
- Compact SUV dimensions
- Available CNG option
- Useful additional visibility for city driving
Who should buy it: Buyers who want the practicality of a small SUV with additional camera-based visibility assistance.
3. Tata Altroz
First variant with the feature: Creative
Type of blind spot technology: 360° Camera with Blind View Monitor
Price: From ₹8.10 lakh onwards (Creative, ex-showroom)
The Tata Altroz is one of the more feature-focused premium hatchbacks in this price range. Its higher variants offer a 360-degree Surround View Camera with Blind View Monitor, giving the driver an additional view around the vehicle. Tata lists this system among the technology features of the current Altroz. The camera system is useful for more than just lane changes. A 360-degree view can also make parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces easier, while the Blind View Monitor provides additional visibility around the sides of the car.
The Altroz is available with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains, along with manual and automatic transmission options. Tata's 2025 Altroz launch material lists the Creative variant as part of the model's variant range and highlights its 360-degree Surround View Camera with Blind View Monitor.
Key strengths:
- 360-degree Surround View Camera
- Blind View Monitor
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Program
- Petrol, diesel and CNG options
Who should buy it: Those who want a premium hatchback with additional camera-based visibility and a wide choice of powertrains.
4. Honda Amaze
First variant with the feature: VX
Type of blind spot technology: LaneWatch left blind spot camera
Price: From ₹8.65 lakh onwards (VX, ex-showroom)
The Honda Amaze uses a different approach to blind spot assistance. Instead of a 360-degree camera, Honda's LaneWatch system uses a camera mounted near the passenger-side outside mirror to show the area beside the car.
Honda lists LaneWatch among the Amaze's safety features. The camera provides the driver with an additional view of the left side of the vehicle, helping to make it easier to check an area that can be difficult to see through the conventional mirror. The feature is available on the VX variant rather than the entry-level version. Honda's third-generation Amaze was launched with V, VX and ZX variants, with the VX positioned between the entry-level and top variants.
Key strengths:
- Honda LaneWatch camera
- Additional left-side visibility
- Multi-angle rear camera
- Six airbags
- Honda Sensing on applicable variants
Who should buy it: Buyers who prefer a compact sedan and want a dedicated camera to improve visibility on the left side.
5. Tata Nexon
First variant with the feature: Creative Plus / applicable CAMO Edition
Type of blind spot technology: 360° Camera with Blind View Monitor
Price: ₹10 lakh onwards (Camo, ex-showroom)
The Tata Nexon offers a more comprehensive camera-based visibility system. Its higher Creative+ variant gets a 360-degree HD Surround View System and Blind View Monitor. Tata's official Nexon brochure specifically lists both features under Creative+.
The 360-degree system provides a view around the vehicle, which can be useful while parking or manoeuvring in tight areas. The Blind View Monitor adds an additional view of the vehicle's blind-spot area. The Nexon is a compact SUV, so the feature fits naturally into its broader safety and convenience package. Tata also offers six airbags and Electronic Stability Program as part of its safety equipment.
Key strengths:
- 360-degree HD Surround View System
- Blind View Monitor
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front parking sensors
Who should buy it: Those who want a compact SUV with a full camera-based visibility package.
6. Mahindra XUV 3XO
First variant with the feature: AX5 L
Type of blind spot technology: Level 2 ADAS Blind Spot Monitor
Price: ₹13.27 lakh onwards (AX5 L, ex-showroom)
The Mahindra XUV 3XO takes blind-spot assistance beyond a camera-only system. On the AX5 L, the feature forms part of the SUV's Level 2 ADAS package. This means the XUV 3XO combines blind-spot assistance with other driver-support technologies designed to reduce the workload during driving. The vehicle's ADAS package includes systems such as lane assistance and adaptive cruise control on applicable variants.
The XUV 3XO is also equipped with a 360-degree camera on higher versions, giving the driver additional visibility while parking and manoeuvring. The important distinction here is that the blind-spot system is part of a broader active-safety package rather than being simply a camera view.
Key strengths:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera on applicable variants
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assistance
Who should buy it: Those who want a compact SUV with blind-spot assistance as part of a wider ADAS package.
7. Kia Sonet
First variant with the feature: GTX+
Type of blind spot technology: Blind Spot Monitor
Price: ₹13.66 lakh onwards (GTX+, ex-showroom)
The Kia Sonet offers a Blind View Monitor as part of its higher-end safety and technology package. Kia's official website lists the Blind View Monitor alongside a 360-degree camera and Level 1 ADAS.
The Blind View Monitor gives the driver an additional camera view of the side of the vehicle. This can be useful during lane changes, especially in traffic where another vehicle may be difficult to see in the conventional mirrors.
The Sonet also gets six airbags as standard and offers several other safety features depending on the variant. This difference between the model's starting price and the price of the first variant with the feature is important when comparing affordable cars with blind-spot technology.
Key strengths:
- Blind View Monitor
- 360-degree camera
- Level 1 ADAS
- Six airbags
- Front and rear parking sensors
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a compact SUV with a camera-based blind-spot system and additional driver-assistance features.
8. Honda Elevate
First variant with the feature: VX
Type of blind spot technology: LaneWatch left blind spot camera
Price: ₹13.92 lakh onwards (VX, ex-showroom)
The Honda Elevate uses Honda's LaneWatch system to provide additional visibility on the left side of the SUV. Honda lists a LaneWatch Camera among the Elevate's safety equipment. The system is different from a conventional 360-degree camera because it focuses on one particular blind-spot area rather than creating a complete view around the vehicle. This gives the driver a dedicated view of the left side when required.
The Elevate also gets Honda Sensing ADAS features, depending on the variant, including systems such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist. The Elevate also offers a 458-litre boot, making it suitable for those who want a practical family SUV.
Key strengths:
- Honda LaneWatch camera
- Honda Sensing ADAS
- Multi-angle rear camera
- Six airbags
- Lane Keeping Assist on applicable variants
Who should buy it: Those looking for a family SUV with Honda's dedicated left-side blind-spot camera.
9. Hyundai Venue
First variant with the feature: HX10
Type of blind spot technology: Level 2 ADAS Blind Spot Monitor
Variant price: From ₹14.68 lakh (HX10, ex-showroom)
The Hyundai Venue brings blind-spot assistance into the compact SUV segment through its higher HX10 variant. Hyundai's current Venue range includes HX10 as the top trim and lists advanced driver-assistance equipment on higher versions.
Unlike a basic camera-only system, the Venue's blind-spot assistance is part of its broader Level 2 ADAS package. This package is designed to provide additional support during highway driving and situations where the driver needs greater awareness of vehicles around the car. The Venue also remains relatively compact compared with larger SUVs. That makes it easier to use in city traffic while still offering the additional technology of a higher-end ADAS package.
Key strengths:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Level 2 ADAS
- Lane assistance
- Advanced driver-assistance features on HX10
- Six airbags
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a compact SUV with advanced ADAS and are willing to move to the top variant for the technology.
10. Tata Curvv
First variant with the feature: Accomplished S / Plus A
Type of blind spot technology: Dual-screen Blind View Monitor
Variant price: From ₹14.71 lakh (Accomplished S, ex-showroom)
The Tata Curvv offers a Blind View Monitor as part of its higher-end technology package. Its dual-screen setup provides a digital view of the area around the vehicle, giving the driver additional information beyond the conventional outside mirrors.
The Curvv is positioned as a more premium SUV-coupe-style model, so its higher variants combine the blind-view system with other technology and convenience features. The additional camera view can be useful during lane changes as well as when manoeuvring the vehicle in tight spaces. The Curvv also offers a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel and electric versions depending on the model and variant.
Key strengths:
- Blind View Monitor
- 360-degree camera system on applicable variants
- Advanced digital displays
- Multiple powertrain options
- Additional parking and visibility assistance
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a more premium SUV with camera-based blind-spot assistance and a technology-focused cabin.
Which Cars Offer the Most Affordable Access to Blind-Spot Assistance?
The cars in this list cover several different approaches to blind-spot technology. The Tata Tiago Facelift, Tata Punch and Tata Altroz use camera-based systems to bring additional visibility to relatively affordable hatchback and compact-SUV buyers. The Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate use LaneWatch, giving drivers a dedicated view of the left side of the vehicle. The Tata Nexon and Tata Curvv take the camera approach further with 360-degree systems paired with Blind View Monitor technology.
The key point is that the car's starting price and the price of the variant with blind-spot technology can be very different. Therefore, you should compare the first variant that actually includes the feature rather than using only the headline starting price. For a feature such as blind spot monitoring, that distinction matters because the additional technology is generally reserved for higher variants. Checking the exact equipment list before booking the car is therefore just as important as comparing the overall model prices.
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