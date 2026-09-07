Most Affordable Cars with Six Airbags as Standard in India

For years, buyers looking for an affordable car in India often had to compromise on safety features. That is changing quickly. Six airbags are increasingly becoming standard even on entry-level models, making occupant protection more accessible without requiring buyers to move into higher-priced variants.

However, the number of airbags should not be the only factor when choosing a safe car. Electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX mounts and a strong body structure can all contribute to the overall safety package.

Here are some of the most affordable cars in India that currently offer six airbags as standard.

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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: From ₹3.70 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable way to get six airbags in India, with the feature now standard across its range. Its safety package also includes ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESP and three-point seatbelts. Maruti Suzuki says the Alto K10's six airbags are standard across variants, while its HEARTECT platform is designed to distribute impact energy.

The Alto K10's biggest USP is its compact size and low entry price. Its 1.0-litre petrol engine is suited to city driving, while the availability of an AGS automatic and S-CNG versions gives buyers more flexibility.

Who should choose it: First-time buyers, small families and city users who want the lowest possible entry price without giving up six-airbag protection.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: From ₹4.70 Lakh

The Celerio brings six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and ESP to the affordable hatchback segment. It is also available with hill-hold assist from VXI AGS variants.

Its biggest USP is running-cost efficiency. The Celerio's 1.0-litre petrol engine is rated at up to 26 kmpl, while the CNG version claims up to 34.43 km/kg, making it one of the more economical options for buyers with high daily running. Its 3,695mm length also keeps it easy to manoeuvre in tight city spaces, while the AMT option adds convenience in stop-start traffic.

Who should choose it: Buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency and low running costs but still want six airbags and essential safety equipment as standard.

Tata Tiago: From ₹4.70 Lakh

The 2026 Tata Tiago has received a substantial safety upgrade, with six airbags now standard across the range. It also gets ABS with EBD, front parking sensors, while higher variants add equipment such as 360-degree cameras. The updated Tiago also features a strengthened bodyshell.

The Tiago's advantage is the choice it gives buyers at this price point. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is available with both a manual and AMT offers 19.01 kmpl while the CNG version offers a claimed 28.06 km/kg. So, whether the priority is easier city driving, lower fuel costs or a conventional petrol setup, there is a Tiago configuration to suit it.

Who should choose it: Buyers who want a compact hatchback with a strong emphasis on safety, useful features and multiple petrol/CNG choices.

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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: From ₹4.99 Lakh

The Wagon R now gets six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, ESP, seatbelt reminders and reverse parking sensors. Higher variants add features such as hill-hold assist, while the model is available with petrol, CNG and automatic options.

The Wagon R continues to make a strong case for buyers who want maximum cabin usability without moving to a larger car. Its tall 1,675mm body makes getting in and out easier and creates a roomy cabin, while the CNG version's claimed 33.47 km/kg makes it particularly attractive to owners covering long distances in the city.

Who should choose it: Families looking for an affordable, practical city car with generous cabin space, multiple powertrain options and six airbags across the range.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: From ₹5.28 Lakh

The Eeco is unusual on this list because it is a people mover rather than a conventional hatchback. It now offers six airbags as standard, while Maruti also lists features such as seatbelt reminders and electronic stability-related safety equipment.

If carrying people or luggage is the priority, few cars at this price offer what the Eeco does. It can seat up to seven people and has a 2,350mm wheelbase, giving it considerably more usable space than the hatchbacks around it. The factory CNG option, with a claimed 26.78 km/kg, also makes sense for buyers with heavy daily usage.

Who should choose it: Larger families, small businesses and buyers who prioritise passenger or cargo space over premium features and sophisticated interiors.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: From ₹5.60 Lakh

The Grand i10 Nios offers six airbags as standard, including side and curtain airbags. Hyundai also equips it with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-assist control and other safety features, depending on the variant.

The Grand i10 Nios is better suited to buyers who don't want an entry-level car to feel too basic. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine can be paired with a manual or AMT, while the CNG version claims 27.0 km/kg. Add its more feature-rich cabin and compact 3,815mm dimensions, and it becomes a well-rounded option for predominantly urban use.

Who should choose it: Urban buyers who want a more premium-feeling hatchback with six airbags, good everyday comfort and the convenience of an automatic option.

Nissan Magnite: From ₹5.68 Lakh

The Nissan Magnite stands out by bringing six airbags and a substantial safety package into the compact-SUV price bracket. Nissan lists 40-plus standard safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and hydraulic brake assist.

The Magnite's biggest advantage is that it gives buyers genuine compact-SUV proportions without a steep entry price. Its 205mm ground clearance is useful on broken roads and speed breakers, while the 336-litre boot makes it more practical for family trips. The 100 PS turbo-petrol option also gives buyers the choice of stronger performance rather than being limited to an economy-focused engine.

Who should choose it: Buyers who want the practicality and road presence of a compact SUV without moving too far beyond the ₹6 lakh starting-price range.

Tata Punch: From ₹5.70 Lakh

The updated Tata Punch now offers six airbags as standard across the range, along with ESP, ABS, TPMS, ISOFIX and other safety equipment. Tata also highlights its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

The Punch makes more sense when Indian road conditions are a major part of the buying decision. Its 193mm ground clearance gives it an advantage over conventional hatchbacks on rough roads, while the 366-litre boot is useful for family luggage. It also offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 20.09 km/l and 26.99 km/kg with CNG, giving buyers flexibility between efficiency and performance.

Who should choose it: Families who want a compact SUV with strong safety credentials, higher ground clearance and a more substantial road presence than a traditional hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: From ₹5.84 Lakh

The Swift now offers six airbags as standard, with side and curtain airbags forming part of the standard safety package. It also gets ABS with EBD, ESP and hill-hold assist, along with seatbelt reminders and other electronic safety systems.

The Swift is aimed at buyers who want an affordable car that still feels enjoyable to drive. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine and relatively low kerb weight help it deliver a claimed mileage of up to 25.75 km/l, while the compact dimensions make it easy to use in crowded streets. It offers a better balance between efficiency and driving involvement than a purely utilitarian city hatchback.

Who should choose it: Buyers who want a fun-to-drive hatchback that remains easy to use in the city while offering six airbags and a comprehensive standard safety package.

Hyundai Exter: From ₹5.81 Lakh

The Hyundai Exter offers six airbags across every variant, along with ESC, hill-start assist, vehicle stability management, TPMS and seatbelt reminders. Hyundai also lists ISOFIX child-seat anchors and rear parking sensors as part of its safety equipment.

The Exter's appeal comes from packing SUV-like practicality into a genuinely compact car. Its 185mm ground clearance helps with rough urban roads, while the 391-litre boot is large enough for regular family use. The petrol, AMT and CNG choices further broaden its appeal, particularly for buyers who want a small car that doesn't feel compromised on everyday usability.

Who should choose it: Buyers who want a feature-rich compact car with SUV styling, six airbags, electronic stability systems and the option of an automatic transmission.