Most Comfortable Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh for Driving on Broken Roads and Potholes
- Top 5 cars under ₹10 lakh for Indian roads
- Prices start from just ₹5 lakh(ex-showroom)
- One SUV offers 208 mm ground clearance
If your daily driving involves plenty of rough and broken roads, then your car’s suspension setup and ground clearance become particularly important. Since Indian roads are unpredictable, having a car that can drive smoothly on Indian roads, over potholes and broken roads, becomes crucial. The two most important factors to consider here are a soft suspension that can absorb speed bumps without sending too much of an impact into the cabin while driving over rough patches, and ground clearance for badly damaged roads. So, here are the top 5 cars under a budget of ₹10 lakh that can offer a comfortable and confidence-inspiring ride.
Tata Nexon
Price: ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
With 208 mm of ground clearance, the Nexon offers one of the most mature ride qualities in its segment. Its suspension does a good job of dealing with broken surfaces when the car is being driven at a moderate or high speed. You may feel some of the sharper bumps at a slow speed, but when the car picks up the pace, things improve considerably.
The Nexon also deals with deeper potholes and uneven roads without bottoming out easily. Given the 208 mm ground clearance of the Nexon, there is plenty of room underneath to tackle deep potholes, tall speed breakers and badly damaged roads, with less chance of scraping the underbody. Overall, the Nexon feels well suited to Indian road conditions.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Price: ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
If ride comfort is high on your priority list, then the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a strong option for you. It drives composedly over broken roads and has a suspension setup that can absorb most of the smaller potholes and road imperfections without too much disturbance inside the cabin.
Some of the lower- and mid-spec variants get an additional layer of cushioning over sharp potholes. However, larger potholes can be felt inside the cabin, but at slower speeds, the XUV 3XO offers a mature ride. To put it in simpler words, for Indian roads, the XUV 3XO strikes a good balance between comfort, stability and a compliant ride, making speed breakers and rough patches relatively easy to deal with.
Citroen C3
Price: ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
Citroen C3 definitely deserves a place on your priority list if ride comfort is at the top of your priority list. By isolating passengers from potholes, broken patches and other imperfections, the C3 does a good job. The C3 can best be described as having a ‘flying carpet’ feel. By keeping the cabin settled, the Citroen C3 glides over sharp, bumpy roads. This is particularly noticeable on rough and uneven city roads.
The suspension also handles undulating surfaces well, with limited vertical movement through the cabin. That gives the C3 a comfortable and relaxed character for everyday driving. Its 180 mm ground clearance is another useful advantage. While it is not as high as some of the SUVs here, it is sufficient for dealing with most speed breakers and rough urban roads without constantly worrying about the underside.
Hyundai Exter
Price: ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
The Hyundai Exter takes a slightly different approach to ride comfort. It has a relatively soft and compliant suspension setup that works particularly well around town. It deals with small potholes, broken patches and uneven surfaces in a smooth manner, especially at typical city speeds. The suspension does not feel overly stiff, so passengers are unlikely to be thrown around every time you encounter a rough section of road.
The Exter’s tall seating position is another advantage on poor roads. It gives the driver a clear view of what is coming up, which can make it easier to spot potholes and speed breakers in advance. It may not have the same level of composure as the larger SUVs when the road becomes seriously damaged, but for everyday urban driving, the Exter offers a comfortable and easygoing ride.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Price: ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx may be based on a hatchback platform, but its crossover design gives it a useful advantage on India’s broken roads. With 190 mm of ground clearance, it has considerably more space underneath than a conventional hatchback. The suspension is also tuned with everyday comfort in mind. At low city speeds, it manages potholes and smaller road imperfections without allowing too much of the impact into the cabin. The 195/60 R16 tyres on higher variants also help here.
Their relatively tall sidewalls provide some cushioning when the car encounters sharp pothole edges, while also reducing the chances of the wheels taking a hard hit. The 190 mm clearance is particularly useful on badly maintained city roads and during the monsoon, when potholes can become deeper and harder to judge. That said, the Fronx is still primarily a front-wheel-drive urban crossover. Its strengths lie in everyday city driving rather than tackling seriously rough or rocky terrain.
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