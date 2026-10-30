New Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Top 5 Highlights Of The Updated Streetfighter

Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar NS200 with new electronic features, a revised instrument console and hardware changes. The motorcycle continues to use its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine and perimeter frame, while receiving an increase in power output and additional rider aids.

Here are the five key highlights of the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

1. New 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring

The updated Pulsar NS200 replaces its previous LCD instrument console with a **5-inch TFT display**. The new console supports Google Maps mirroring, adding navigation functionality to the motorcycle's instrument display.

2. ETB-enabled ride modes and traction control

The NS200 now features Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) technology, which enables ride modes. The update also introduces traction control as part of the motorcycle's electronic rider-aid package.

3. Increased power output

The motorcycle continues to use a 199.5cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Its maximum power output has increased from 24.2 bhp to 25.2 bhp.

4. Retained front suspension and radial rear tyre

The NS200 retains the impressive 37 mm USD front forks which replaced the earlier 33 mm setup. At the rear, the motorcycle gets a 130/70-R17 radial tyre. These changes form part of the impressive hardware the latest version packs.

5. Sport Shifter and additional features

The updated Pulsar NS200 receives a Sport Shifter alongside several convenience and safety-related features.

- Adjustable levers

- Panic Brake Alert

- USB Type-C charging port

- Hazard switch

These features complement the new TFT console, ETB-enabled ride modes and traction control.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Price

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs. 1,60,374 (ex-showroom Delhi). With this update, Bajaj has added electronic rider aids, a new instrument console, revised suspension hardware and a higher power output to the existing NS200 package.