New Maruti Brezza vs Kia Syros: Which Compact SUV Offers Better Value for Families?

Space And Practicality

Both SUVs are almost identical in length at 3,995 mm, but the Syros is wider and has a 2,550 mm wheelbase, compared with 2,500 mm for the Brezza.

This translates into a more spacious rear-seat environment in the Kia.

Boot space is another major difference. The Syros offers 465 litres, while the Brezza offers 328 litres.

For families carrying luggage, shopping bags or weekend-trip essentials, the Kia therefore has a significant advantage.

Engine And Efficiency

The Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol producing 103 bhp and 139 Nm, along with a CNG option producing 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm. It is also available with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Syros offers a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing around 118 bhp and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel developing around 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Both petrol and diesel engines get manual options, while the petrol is also available with a DCT and the diesel with an automatic.

The Brezza's claimed efficiency goes up to 26.90 km/kg with CNG, making it particularly relevant for buyers prioritising running costs.

Features And Safety

Both SUVs get six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX. The Brezza additionally offers features such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert on higher variants.

The Syros offers features including ventilated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch display setup and Kia Connect functionality on applicable variants.

Price

The Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs. 7.40 lakh to Rs. 13.55 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Kia Syros starts at Rs. 8.42 lakh and goes up to Rs. 15.82 lakh.

This gives the Brezza a clear advantage for buyers working with a tighter budget, while the Syros commands a premium, particularly in its higher variants.

Verdict

The Brezza makes a stronger case on price, efficiency and CNG practicality, while the Syros offers more cabin space, substantially larger boot capacity, stronger engine choices and more premium features.

For families, the choice ultimately comes down to whether lower purchase and running costs or additional space and equipment matter more.